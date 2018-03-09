Calendar: March 9 – 22, 2018

Friday, March 9

‘Willy Wonka Junior’

Center Stage Children’s Theater presents “Willy Wonka Junior.” $12. 7 p.m. at Mission Hills Church of Christ, 4070 Jackdaw St. Also plays on March 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18. Visit bit.ly/2EZ9zMe.

‘A Little Night Music’

Cygnet Theater presents the musical “A Little Night Music.” Low-priced previews March 9 and 10. $46. 8 p.m. at The Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. Show runs through April 22. Visit bit.ly/2F2ox4c.

#2Million Match Celebration

Join the San Diego LGBT Community Center to celebrate reaching their #2Million Match fundraising goal. Light appetizers and a cocktail are included. Free, but RSVP required. 5:30–7 p.m. at The Prado’s Casa Del Rey Moro Garden, 1549 El Prado, Balboa Park. RSVP required. Visit bit.ly/2oiznsh or bit.ly/2ojoGG5.

Film screening – ‘Lady Bird’

Cinema Under the Stars presents an outdoor film screening of “Lady Bird,” which was nominated for five Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Repeats Saturday night as well. 8 p.m. $16–$19. Cinema Under the Stars, 4040 Goldfinch St. Visit topspresents.com or call 619-295-4221.

‘San Diego, I Love You #SWIPERIGHT’

Circle Circle dot dot invites you on an avant-garde art adventure, where attendees physically move with the performers around San Diego during the performance. The show is inspired by the trials and tribulations of identifying as bisexual in the world of online dating. This production will feature male and female versions of the show; attendees are encouraged to attend both. Tickets $15. Various times and locations. Runs through Sunday, March 11. Visit bit.ly/2o83e6P.

Saturday, March 10

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Attend a children’s Irish Dance performance and search for the leprechaun’s hidden gold. 3–4 p.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. Visit bit.ly/2sZQaGl.

Cherry Blossom Festival

This year marks the Japanese Friendship Garden’s 13th annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy the Japanese custom of hanami, appreciating the beauty of cherry blossom flowers. $12. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. at Japanese Friendship Garden, 2215 Pan American Road. Visit bit.ly/2CsAleU.

Panel discussion at SDMOA

San Diego Museum of Art presents a panel discussion — “Approaches to Conversation: Works of Art from India” — which will explore the message that conservators use to preserve works of art, with special focus on the materials, techniques, and challenges related to conservation of works of art from India. Free. 10 a.m. San Diego Museum of Art, Museum Boardroom, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2FEY4aL.

Revolutionary — Pride Youth Art Show

Presented by San Diego Pride, Art of Pride and the Trevor Project, this exhibition will showcase junior-high- through high-school-aged LGBT artists. 6–8 p.m. San Diego Pride, 3620 30th St. Visit bit.ly/2sHOEIL.

Scripps Health 46th Annual Mercy Ball

Scripps Health Foundation invites you to a fundraising gala featuring food, entertainment and a live auction. All proceeds will go to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest. 6 p.m. at the Pendry Hotel, 550 J. St. in Downtown. Call 858-686-3568 or visit bit.ly/2oa2QVo.

Ray at Night

Visit North Park’s eclectic arts and culture neighborhood and be inspired by all the creative energy from local and nationally known artists at this monthly art walk. 6–10 p.m. on Ray Street in North Park. Visit bit.ly/2qpDcyY.

IMAX Film Festival

Celebrate Fleet Science Center’s 45th Anniversary with a weekend-long IMAX Film Festival. Movies will screen every hour, on the hour. Sixteen films will be presented over two days. $17–$20 for one film; additional films cost $7. Also plays on Sunday, March 11. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on both days at IMAX Dome Theater, Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2HboBvZ.

Old Town Saturday Market

The street market features work from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography, hand-blown glass, clothing, pottery and more. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Visit oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

Stop by the open community space to pick up California Certified Organic Produce from local farmers. 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Visit sdmarketmanager.com.

Sunday, March 11

Halfnoise at Soda Bar

Zac Farro of Paramore performs with his musical project, Halfnoise. $12. 21 and older. 8 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2sXi7yw.

Ethan Bortnick at Music Box

KPBS Presents child prodigy Ethan Bortnick. $35–$150. All ages. 3:30 p.m. at Music Box, 1337 India St. Visit bit.ly/2t1e9ou.

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Visit bit.ly/2FC4slg.

Monday, March 12

Andy Anderson & Nathan Fry at Martinis

Live entertainment with Andy Anderson and Nathan Fry. No cover. 21 and older. 7–10 p.m. at Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., second floor, Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2HbJgjp.

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson. 6:30–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2nWco63.

Tuesday, March 13

Showtunes Spaghetti Tuesdays

Sing your heart out with a drink, all-you-can-eat spaghetti and show tunes. Watch musical clips from your past and present TV, movie and stage productions. $6 per person, eat in only. 5 p.m. at Urban MO’s Bar & Grill, 308 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2iHAwXA.

Lego Playtime

Kids can learn by exploring and creating with Legos. Each creation is put on display in the library to be enjoyed all week. All ages. 5–6 p.m. at North Park Library, 3795 31st St. Visit bit.ly/2F7LHpM.

Theology on Tap

Catholic Diocese of San Diego presents Theology on Tap, a young adult concert featuring Father Rob Galea. $10. Tacos and Ballast Point beer included. 21 and up. 7–9 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Parish Hall, 4005 Normal St. Email office@sjesandiego.org or call 619-291-1660.

Lestat’s West Comedy Night

Weekly comedy night event hosted by Dustin Nickerson. 9–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2nWco63.

Wednesday, March 14

Pop Pi Day

Celebrate Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant π with pie from Pop Pie Company. The event features beer specials and collaboration pies. First 50 people will receive a free Pop Pie hat or shirt. 8 a.m.–9 p.m. at Pop Pie Co., 4404 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2HaIfbg.

‘Coloring Club for Everyone’

Color your cares away at this family-friendly event. Bring your own coloring book or use pages provided by the library. All ages. 6–7 p.m. at North Park Library, 3795 31st St. Visit bit.ly/2sZR7OV.

‘Awesome Aerodynamics’

Find out how flight works at this interactive program presented by the San Diego Air & Space Museum. Grades 7–12 welcome. 4:30–5:30 p.m. at University Heights Library, 4193 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2t2wlOw.

Thursday, March 15

San Diego Latino Film Festival

25th Anniversary San Diego Latino Film Festival will run through March 25. Individual movie tickets $12; Festival Pass tickets $225. Movie screenings at Digital Gym Cinema North Park and AMC Fashion Valley 18. Runs through Saturday, March 24. Visit bit.ly/2CpdLnw or call 619-230-1938.

North Park Farmers Market

Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31th Street to Utah Street, North Park. Visit bit.ly/2H9AItc.

Library Book Club

North Park Library invites you to their monthly book club. March’s selection is “Cutting for Stone” by Abraham Verghese. 3 p.m. at North Park Library, 3795 31st St. Visit bit.ly/2vMG6kx or call 619-533-3972.

‘The Happiest Place on Earth’

Experience the West Coast premiere of the drama production “The Happiest Place on Earth” written by Philip Dawkins and directed by Jonathan L. Green. $15–$50. Runs through Thursday, April 15. Various times. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2FwRzXj.

Friday, March 16

Ginger Binge at The Merrow

Gay British Isles dance party will celebrate all things gay-lick. 21 and older. $10 at the door. 9 p.m.–2 a.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2CgL646 or call 619-299-7372.

Read Like A Girl Book Club

Women’s Museum of California invites you to their monthly book club, where members read one feminist book each month. March’s selection is “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker. 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Women’s Museum of California, 2730 Historic Decatur Road #103, Liberty Station. Visit bit.ly/2Hd8C03.

Saturday, March 17

Sabor Latino Festival

Media Arts Center San Diego’s third annual ‘Sabor Latino: Food, Beer and Wine Festival’ will offer unlimited food tastings inspired by celebrated Latino chefs, as well as unlimited beer and wine tastings provided by local San Diego and Baja California breweries and wineries. The event occurs during the San Diego Latin Film Festival. $20–$50. 1–5 p.m. at Fashion Valley Mall, River Plaza, 7007 Friars Road. Visit bit.ly/2Hcl6Fr.

Library Book Sale

The Friends of Mission Hills Library are holding a book sale. Proceeds will support the library. 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. Visit bit.ly/2t4tg0a.

Introduction to Indian Classical Music

Learn about Indian classical music with a presentation and performance by singer Devesh Vashishtha and accompanying musicians. 3–4 p.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. Visit bit.ly/2t1RQPn.

Art Workshop: Sheer Fused Collage

Learn mixed media techniques with international instructor Jane LaFazio. Create your own surfaces to collage, stamp, paint, sew or embellish. $125. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Art on 30th, 4434 30th St. Visit bit.ly/2EZ0fIa.

Old Town Saturday Market

The street market features work from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography, hand-blown glass, clothing, pottery and more. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Visit oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

Stop by the open community space to pick up California Certified Organic Produce from local farmers. 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Visit sdmarketmanager.com.

Sunday, March 18

The Polish Ambassador at Music Box

The Polish Ambassador is a multi-genre musician, producing styles including electro, breaks, hip-hop, dub, chiptune and glitchy IDM (Intelligent Dance Music). $25. 21 and older. 9 p.m. at Music Box, 1337 India St. Visit bit.ly/2F9N8E8.

Hemlock Society discussion

Dr. Sally Hall, member of the Medical Evaluation Committee and Senior Guide for Final Exit Network, will speak about and demonstrate the nitrogen method for self-deliverance. Members free; $25 for nonmembers, cash only. 1:30–3:30 p.m. Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino del Rio South. Visit bit.ly/2kIUipF.

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Visit bit.ly/2FC4slg.

Monday, March 19

Singing Storytime

Find out what’s going on in your child’s mind and strengthen your bond with your baby. Event includes sing-alongs and bubble time, ending with Q&A period. 1:30–2:15 p.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. Visit bit.ly/2CpxK5M.

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson. 6:30–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2nWco63.

Tuesday, March 20

Showtunes Spaghetti Tuesdays

Sing your heart out with a drink, all-you-can-eat spaghetti and show tunes. Watch musical clips from your past and present TV, movie and stage productions. $6 per person, eat in only. 5 p.m. at Urban MO’s Bar & Grill, 308 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2iHAwXA.

Book Arts class

Learn a variety of book structures and binding techniques while using a variety of art media to create unique pages. All supplies provided. 6–7 p.m. at Kensington-Normal Heights Library, 4121 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2F6UkB1.

Wednesday, March 21

Film Screening: ‘Pecker’

FilmOut San Diego presents a film screening of the 1998 Canadian dramedy movie “Pecker.” $10. 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Cinemas, Landmark Theaters, 3965 Fifth Ave. Visit bit.ly/2ChHqyX.

Creative Writing Workshop

Off-beat prompts, imaginative triggers and guided beginnings will make writing easy and entertaining in this workshop designed for all levels of writers. 6:15–7:30 p.m. at Kensington-Normal Heights Library, 4121 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2t0GLy7.

Thursday, March 22

North Park Farmers Market

Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31th Street to Utah Street, North Park. Visit bit.ly/2H9AItc.

Build a Mars Colony

Students will investigate if humans can live on the red planet and what they would need to survive, as well as design and build a Mars colony using recycled materials. Grades nine–12 welcome. 3:30–4:30 p.m. at Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. Visit bit.ly/2CtVcyC.

