Calendar: May 18 – 31, 2018

Uptown Calendar

ONGOING EVENTS

‘The Wind and The Breeze’

Through June 10

Cygnet Theatre presents a play that explores the politics of place, the unspoken expectations of friendship and what happens when we stand our ground. Dates and times vary at Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. Visit bit.ly/2wOy7op.

‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’

Through June 17

The Old Globe presents a production detailing the epic story of three generations of Afghan women and their remarkable resilience. The show is a theatrical adaptation of the best-selling novel by Khaled Hosseini, “The Kite Runner.” $30–$88. 8 p.m. at The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way. Visit bit.ly/2jg8B1r.

‘Curious Objects’

Through July 14

Art Produce presents an exhibit by Oceanside-based artist Carrie Minikel. The exhibit investigates one’s current moment and location. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.–6 p.m. A reception will be held on June 2, 6–8 p.m. at Art Produce, 3139 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2KxO5W3.

May 18

Cults at Soda Bar

Indie, retro pop band performs with Reptaliens. $20. 21 and up. Two shows: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qXfuZS.

Coming of Age Film Festival at MOPA

View a film screening of the adventure/drama “Embrace of the Serpent” at the Coming of Age Film Festival, an ongoing event about aging in media. Free. 6 p.m. at Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2rKZRVS.

May 19

Junior Science Club at The Fleet

Children in grades 1 to 4 are invited to participate in a monthly science club. Sessions will be filled with new challenges, hands-on activities and interaction with local scientists. $13–$15. 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at The Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2rMtDtv.

‘minis 2018’ – A Group Show

Opening Reception

Sparks Gallery’s exhibition will showcase small works by more than 20 Southern California artists. Opening reception wine sales to benefit California Veterans Legal Task Force. Free. Guests who RSVP receive one free drink ticket. 6–9 p.m. at Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave. Exhibition runs through July 10. Visit bit.ly/2KxMQWT.

Good Friday Gallery

Second Reception

Three local artists are joining forces to establish Good Friday Gallery, a new model for the visual arts inspired by Silicon Valley start-up incubators. This is the second reception of the gallery, featuring special edition of 3•UP featuring Eleanor Bell, Czarina Scolari-Ortiz and Benjamin Dehart. 6–9 p.m. at The Studio Door, 3758 30th St. Visit bit.ly/2r4Hefl.

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School

A life drawing event inspired by old fashioned drawing sessions. $10. 3 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2wMoB52.

Budget Town Hall

San Diego’s Independent Budget Analyst Andrea Tevlin leads a town hall that will provide an opportunity for residents of District 9 to learn about the proposed budget and voice their thoughts on the priorities for District 9. 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Church of the Brethen, 3850 Westgate Place. Visit sandiego.gov/cd9/FY19.

May 20

Macramé and Math

at Fleet Science Center

This Maker Hour explores knot theory through macramé, a form of textile manipulation that uses knotting techniques instead of weaving or knitting. Design and create a hanging macramé shelf and learn about how knots are related to mathematics. $40–$45. 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. at Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2KygXNx.

How to Receive Medical Aid in Dying

Learn how to utilize the California End-of-Life Option Act. Dr. Bob Uslander, and Elizabeth Semenova will discuss finding a doctor, the steps required, the time frame to expect, what medication is used and more. Free. 1:30–3:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino Del Rio South. Visit bit.ly/2kIUipF.

The Playground Sunday Night Dance Party

A dance party in Hillcrest with drinks and friendly faces. Free. 21 and up. 8 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2KrJu7s.

May 21

Hurry Up at Soda Bar

Lo-fi punk trio performs with The Slashes and Mostly Sunny. $8. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2wOZIG6.

Trevor Hall at Observatory

Folk and reggae singer performs with Mike Love. $26. All ages. 7:45 p.m. at Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2KpdReW.

May 23

Ocean Alley at Soda Bar

Australian rock band performs with The Morning Yells. $13–$15. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2Kw41Ij.

Sango at Observatory

Hip-hop and dance music DJ performs with Kaelin Ellis. $25. All ages. 8 p.m. at Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2Kwk8Wm.

May 24

Colouring at Soda Bar

The rebrand of a short lived indie pop quartet, Osca, performs with Nightly. $12–$15. 21 and up. 9:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2KsKF6I.

GBH at Observatory

English street punk band performs with Fireburn, The Widows and Authentic Sellout. $25. All ages. 8 p.m. at Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2KsLEDU.

May 25

Trick X:TRA

This dancing event features DJs Derek Monteiro and Gio Black Peter. $10–$15. 21 and up. 8 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. 92103. Visit bit.ly/2KtkqNp.

Reel Science Film Series

A local scientist joins viewers to watch the sci-fi film, “Matrix.” while giving context on the scientific themes presented in it. $9–$12. 7 p.m. at The Nat, 1788 El Prado. Visit bit.ly/2KvoX21.

Crossover: Where Comics & Science Meet

Comic book artists, writers and local scientists will give short talks, followed by open discussion, addressing the creative and scientific sides of comics. Enjoy local brews and conversations with comic book creators and fans. 6:30–8 p.m. at San Diego Comic Art Gallery, 2765 Truxtun Road. Visit bit.ly/2wR0vGt.

May 26

The Posies at Soda Bar

Soulful rock band performs with Terra Lightfoot. $20–$25. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2KuuplL.



May 27

Sofi Tukker at Observatory

House/EDM duo performs with Kah-Lo and LP Giobbi. $21. All ages. 8 p.m. at Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2Kv0klQ

May 28

“Holiday at Home Parade”

Kensington’s annual Memorial Day celebration features a pancake breakfast, Dale Larabee Miracle Mile Relay, parade along Marlborough Avenue and awards ceremony. The free event is intended to keep residents within the neighborhood for the holiday. This year’s theme is “Let’s Go Fly a Kite.” Free. 8 a.m.–noon in Kensington. Visit ksac92116.org.

Noir on the Boulevard

Highly regarded film “Chinatown” will be presented at the Digital Gym Cinema. $7.50-$11. R rated. 7:30 p.m. at North Park, 2921 El Cajon Blvd. Visit http://bit.ly/2KxcMBY.

May 29

Lauren Ruth Ward at Soda Bar

’60s blues and modern pop singer-songwriter performs with Yip Yops and Somme. $10–$12. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2wPggO8.

May 30

Heir Gloom at Soda Bar

Alternative trio performs with New Speak and Dragon Dragon. $6. 21 and up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2Kr6l3i.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday. 6:30–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2nWco63.

Tuesdays

Trivia Night at Brew Project

Here’s Johnny! Answer five to seven rounds of questions and participate in team challenges for raffles and prizes. Weekly event hosted by Johnny Grant. 7 p.m. The Brew Project, 3683 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest. Visit bit.ly/2HmaogX.

Lestat’s West Comedy Night

Weekly comedy night event hosted by Dustin Nickerson every Tuesday. 9–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2nWco63.

Thursdays

North Park Farmers Market

Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31th Street to Utah Street, North Park. Visit bit.ly/2H9AItc.

Thursdays at The Ken

San Diego’s late-night jazz jam convenes every Thursday night. Hosted by musicians Ian Buss, Robert Dove and Hugo Suarez. $5. 10 p.m.–1:30 a.m. at The Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Ave. Visit bit.ly/2DFUTwS.

Saturdays

Golden Hill Farmers Market

Stop by the open community space to pick up California Certified Organic Produce from local farmers. 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Visit bit.ly/2DHRZrg.

Old Town Saturday Market

The street market features work from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Visit http://bit.ly/2KvuTYW.

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Visit bit.ly/2FC4slg.

To view a comprehensive calendar of events happening throughout San Diego, visit our online calendar at bit.ly/2Hl1z9m.

— Compiled by Jordan Damond and Sara Butler. Email calendar items to sara@sdcnn.com.