Friday, May 3

Secret Society of Adultologists: Garden Party

The Nat’s 21-plus event springs again with an after-hours garden party. Hands-on activities include potting succulents to take home, ethnobotany bookmarks (using cuttings and pressed samples), honey tastings, croquet and bocce ball lessons, live music, and, of course, lots of captivating and weird plant science. For additional purchase, food and beverages will be provided by Great Maple, Red Sambusas, Dakines Hawaiian and Modern Times. 7-10 p.m. at the San Diego Natural History Museum. Sdnat.org/SSA

Pajama night at ‘Seussical’

The Cat in the Hat is your host and Horton the Elephant is your guide on a journey from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the World of the Whos, as a little boy with a big imagination proves that a person is a person, no matter how small in this junior theater production. Adults and children are encouraged to get cozy and enjoy the May 3 performance in the comfort of their pajamas. Children attending in pajamas will leave with a special gift, and the whole family will be back home by bedtime! May 4 performance will include ASL interpretation. Casa Del Prado Theatre, Balboa Park. Friday at 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. through May 12. juniortheatre.com

Saturday, May 4

Clean Up South Park

South Park business owners, residents and community leaders will gather on Saturday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m.-noon for the biannual neighborhood clean-up effort. The event is held at the Target Express parking lot at 30th and G streets in South Park. The Clean Up South Park volunteers pick up trash, paint over graffiti, clean up the sidewalks and streets, pull weeds and sweep street curbs. Volunteers receive a light breakfast, volunteer discount card for neighborhood businesses and a free lunch at the Station Tavern. The Clean Up South Park committee is currently looking for more volunteers to help with the initiative. For questions or to volunteer for the event, please contact Tanya McAnear from Bad Madge & Co. at tanyamcanear@gmail.com or call 619-203-4944.

SciTech Challenge

SciTech is an after-school program for girls in grades four through six at San Diego-area elementary schools. Each participating school selects 30 students and hosts the weekly two-hour SciTech program on school campus from October to May. On Saturday, May 4, the students from six SciTech schools will showcase their final projects and compete to see who designed the most successful lander and rover. The event is open to the public with general admission. 10 a.m. to noon. Fleet Science Center, Theater Lobby.

Wednesday, May 8

International Rescue Committee’s International Documentary Film Series

“We Are Not Princesses” examines the incredible strength and spirit of four Syrian women living as refugees in Beirut as they come together to tell their stories of love, loss, pain and hope through the ancient Greek play, “Antigone.” Told with humor and heart, “We Are Not Princesses” elicits intimacy and honesty from its unlikely group of thespians. Q&A following with producer/editor Sara Maamouri. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the screening starting at 6:30 p.m. at Balboa Park’s Museum of Photographic Arts. Proceeds benefit the IRC. Tickets are $15 at rescue.org/films.

Saturday, May 11

Festival of Arts in North Park

Celebrating creativity through music, art, dance and crafted goods, this free event includes five music stages and a gallery in the street. There will also be a craft beer block, karaoke, live art, and over 150 visual artists. Don’t miss a fun-filled day and night of entertainment in San Diego’s hippest neighborhood. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on 30th Street and University Avenue.

The Magic of Wine

The Fleet Science Center’s annual fundraiser while be held from 6-10 p.m. at the Fleet Science Center. The wine-themed event includes games, music, a silent auction, dinner and, of course, wine. fleetscience.org/events/magic-wine

Spreckels Organ Insider Brunch & Tour 2019

A brunch, a private concert, and a tour inside of the majestic Spreckels Organ in Balboa Park. Brunch will be catered by the renowned Prado restaurant in the Loggia Room above the historic House of Hospitality in the heart of Balboa Park. Then guests are invited to the Spreckels Organ Pavilion stage for an organ concert performed by San Diego’s new civic organist, Raúl Prieto Ramìrez. Organ curator Dale Sorenson will then take guests on a tour of the inner workings of the organ where they can see the pipes and walk into the organ’s wind chest to learn how Raul is making the organ play sounds!

Balboa Park Pow Wow

The free Pow Wow is a traditional and cultural event that showcases the heritage of American Indians. The cultural event features traditional drum groups and inter-tribal dancing. Participants of all ages will be present from various American Indian tribes, bands and communities proudly wearing beautiful regalia. The San Diego American Indian Health Center’s (SDAIHC) annual Balboa Park Pow Wow will take place on Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in Balboa Park, on the southwest corner of Park Boulevard and Presidents Way.



Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day Cocktails with Copper & Kings

Using professional, locally designed bar tools from Standard Spoon and gorgeous vintage glassware from Collins & Coupe, visitors will craft three cocktails during each two-hour course. Also, get some shopping done after with 15% off your total purchase made in store that day! Each class is limited to 10 participants, all skill levels welcome. 21 and over. Noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. at Collins & Coupe at 2876 El Cajon Blvd. #100.

Monday, May 13

Art of the Northern Renaissance

Free guest lecture at the Timken Museum of Art in Balboa Park from 10-11 a.m. Educated at Dartmouth College and New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts, Eric Frank is a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome and an expert in Italian Renaissance art with a special interest in the history of the classical tradition in Western art, from Greece to the early Renaissance. A noted scholar, Dr. Frank serves as chair of the Department of Art and Art History at Occidental College.

Tuesday, May 14

Nat Talk: ‘The Untold Story of the Honey Bee in the Wild’

Author and Cornell University professor Tom Seeley will present the captivating story of what scientists are learning about the behavior, social life, and survival strategies of honey bees living outside beekeepers’ hives. After the talk, Tom will sign copies of his book “The Lives of Bees: The Untold Story of the Honey Bee in the Wild,” available for purchase in the Museum store. 7 p.m. at the San Diego Natural History Museum. sdnat.org/nattalks

Wednesday, May 15

FilmOut San Diego LGBTQ ShortFest

Twenty new international and domestic short films will be screened during the event at Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas in San Diego. World, U.S., West Coast and California premieres are featured, including a few local San Diego filmmakers. The event will be separated into two different selections of short films. Tickets can be purchased per tract or combined. Q&A’s will follow Tract 1 and 2 as time permits. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

International Rescue Committee’s International Documentary Film Series

An epic, yet intimate, portrait of lives in transit and the human consequences of the refugee crisis spanning the Mediterranean, “It Will Be Chaos,” unfolds between Italy and the Balkan corridor, focusing on two unforgettable refugee stories of human strength and resilience in search of a better and safer future. Q&A following with directors/producers Lorena Luciano and Filippo Piscop. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the screening starting at 6:30 p.m. at Balboa Park’s Museum of Photographic Arts. Proceeds benefit the IRC. Tickets are $15 at rescue.org/films.

Thursday, May 16

Bike to Work Day

The 29th annual SANDAG Bike to Work Day, celebrated throughout the San Diego region, will fall on Thursday, May 16 from 6-9 a.m. The regional event has been hosted by SANDAG for decades to promote commuting to work by bike as a fun, environmentally friendly, and cost-saving alternative to driving. There will be 100 pit stop locations throughout San Diego County where bike riders can pick up a free Bike to Work Day T-shirt (sponsored by JUMP by Uber), grab refreshments and snacks, and get cheered on by pit-stop volunteers from health care organizations, local businesses, municipalities, government agencies, colleges and schools, bike companies, and event sponsors. To register, visit the SANDAG iCommute website.

Thursday, June 20

Red Shoe Day fundraiser

Volunteers are needed from across the county for Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego’s largest volunteer driven fundraiser to collect generous cash donations from morning commuters from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at more than 200 major intersections throughout the San Diego Community. Visit RedShoeDaySD.com to register as a volunteer or create a personal fundraising page to help support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Sunday, June 23

Scoop San Diego

Summer is coming, and so is San Diego’s first ice cream festival! Scoop San Diego will bring the tastiest ice cream and gelato from shops all over San Diego to the heart of North Park on Sunday, June 23. Proceeds from the festival will benefit Monarch School, supporting homeless children in San Diego with educational needs. The Scoop San Diego festival will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m., June 23, at North Park Way and 30th Street. Tickets are now on sale at scoopsandiego.org. Single tickets, which entitle guests to 10 delicious samples, are $20. “Shareable” tickets, which entitle guests to a sample from each participating vendor, are $35.

Recurring events

Mondays

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday, 6:30-11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave.

bit.ly/LestatsWest

Tuesdays

Introduction to Buddhism & Meditation

Join an all-ages introductory class to learn the basic Buddhist concepts as well as participate in a discussion and silent meditation. Weekly event led by Jeff Zlotnik. Free. 7-8 p.m. at Dharma Bum Temple 4144 Campus Ave. Also held on Saturdays at 11 a.m.-noon

bit.ly/dharmabum

Thursdays

North Park Thursday Market

Shop at more than 90 tents for locally-grown produce, seasonal grocery items, fresh food and hand-crafted arts and crafts. 3-7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st to Utah streets in North Park.

bit.ly/ThursMarket

Thursdays at the Ken

San Diego’s late-night jazz jam convenes every Thursday night at the Kensington Club. Hosted by musicians Ian Buss, Robert Dove and Hugo Suarez. $5. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. 4079 Adams Ave.

bit.ly/ThursKen

Fridays

Free Friend Friday

Looking for a co-working space with value-aligned social entrepreneurs, artists, nonprofit professionals and local startups? Collective Impact Center offers a complimentary day pass to use shared desks and office space. Bring your laptop and check in on social media with #cicfreefriendfriday for free Wi-Fi. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Collective Impact Center, 3295 Meade Ave.

bit.ly/free-Fridays

Reel Science

Four Fridays in May

Presented by The Nat and Digital Gym Cinema, two events will be at The Nat and two events will be hosted at Digital Gym. Attendees will enjoy a science-fiction movie, followed by commentary from a local scientist, who will provide contextualized and corrective feedback about the film’s scientific themes. This year’s films include “The Fly” (May 3), “The Martian” (May 10), “World War Z” (May 17), and “Damnation Alley” (May 24). Events start at 7 p.m. sdnat.org/reelscience

Saturdays

Old Town Saturday Market

This street market features original works from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue in Old Town.

bit.ly/OTMarket

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 venders offer a variety of locally-grown produce, hand-made arts and crafts and fresh-cut florals at one of the city’s largest open-air markets. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

bit.ly/HillcrestMarket