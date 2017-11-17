Calendar: Nov. 17 – 30, 2017

FRIDAY, Nov. 17

San Diego Asian Film Festival

Through Saturday, Nov. 18, Pacific Arts Movement’s 18th annual film festival, UltraStar Cinemas Mission Valley in the Hazard Center, 7510 Hazard Center Drive, #100. $9-$12. sdaff.org or 619-400-5911.

‘Once Upon a Body’

Through Saturday, Nov. 18, exhibit by Bhavna Mehta, Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park. 619-584-4448.

‘Orange is the New Black’

Through Saturday, Nov. 18, exhibit at Art on 30th gallery, 4434 30th St., North Park. Visit arton30th.com or call 619-894-9009.

Square dancing classes

8–9:30 p.m., Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

‘Aircraft Carrier: Guardian of the Seas’

Giant-screen premiere, IMAX theater, Fleet Science Center, Balboa Park. Rhfleet.org.

‘Romeo and Juliet’

Through Nov. 19, Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. Production by The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. $19. 619-234-5623.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

Old Town Saturday Market

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Comedy Heights

Local comedians perform 8–10 p.m., Twiggs Coffeehouse, 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free. Comedyheights.com.

Brand X: Reunion Tour

8 p.m., with Pet Shark, The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. 21 and older. $30. Ticketweb.com or 619-299-7372.

Common Kings

8 p.m., Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $30-$69. Ticketweb.com.

Hibou

8:30 p.m., with Sloucher and Shindigs, Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. $10. 21 and older. ticketfly.com.

Michl

9:30 p.m., with Mack, Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $15. ticketfly.com.

SUNDAY, Nov. 19

Hillcrest Farmers Market

9 a.m.–2 p.m., Normal Street between University Avenue and Lincoln Street. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

A Progressive Vision: San Diego’s Seventh Avenue

2:30 p.m., Marston House, 3525 Seventh Ave., Hillcrest. SOHO celebrates “The Marston House: Architectural Details of Master Architects Hebbard & Gill,” a 90-minute guided walking tour starting at Marston House Museum Shop in the carriage house. $15. Sohosandiego.org.

West African dance class

Master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches classes for all ages and skill levels. 5:30–7 p.m., La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

Aaron West & The Roaring Twenties

6 p.m., with Steady Hands, Chase Huglin and Shortly, The Irenic, 3090 Polk Ave. in North Park. All ages. $15-$17. ticketfly.com.

Korey Dane, Gold Star

9 p.m., Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $10-$12. ticketfly.com or 619-255-7224.

MONDAY, Nov. 20

North Park Toastmasters

6:30–8 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. bit.ly/2vMOGje.

Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m., Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free. bit.ly/2vMqHR9.

Bankers Hill Community Group

6:30–8 p.m., San Diego Indoor Sports Club, 3030 Front St., Bankers Hill. Topic: an alternative new design for proposed Olive Street Park.

Mogwai with Xander Harris

8 p.m., Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $25. Ticketweb.com.

AJ Froman

8:30 p.m., with Hot Mustard and Z etc., at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $6. ticketfly.com.

TUESDAY, Nov. 21

North Park Planning Committee

6:30 p.m., North Park Christian Fellowship, 2901 North Park Way.

NATtalk: What’s in Our Drawers

7 p.m., be regaled with stories of research expeditions and hear how our scientists prepare specimens for our ever-growing collection of plants and animals from Southern California and Baja California. In celebration of the current exhibition “Unshelved: Cool Stuff from Storage.” The NAT, 1788 El Prado in Balboa Park. $9 for members; otherwise $12. sdnhm.org.

Slum Summer

8 p.m., with Pocket Hole and Stray Monroe, The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. in Hillcrest. 21 and older. $5. Ticketweb.com.

The Myrrors

8:30 p.m., Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $10. ticketfly.com.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 22

Wednesday Night Experience

Uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, 7–8 p.m., Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested. bit.ly/2vMK5xl.

Deorro

9 p.m., Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. 18 and older. $35-$50. Ticketweb.com.

THURSDAY, Nov. 23

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

Most groups are not meeting today.

Thanksgiving Day 5K

7:30 a.m., join 7,500 walkers and runners at 1549 El Prado in Balboa Park to help bring an end to homelessness in San Diego through benefactor Father Joe’s Villages. Afterward, enjoy a festival with live music, a beer garden, kid’s area with Disney-inspired princesses and a costume contest. Thanksgivingrun.org.

FRIDAY, Nov. 24

Memory Café

10-11:30 a.m., a gathering place for those with memory loss, caretakers and those worried about memory problems. First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. Donations appreciated. bit.ly/2vMSsZV.

‘American Carnage: A Love Story’

7:30 p.m., world premiere written and directed by Aimee Greenberg, staged by fruitlessmoon theatreworks at City Heights Performance Annex, 3795 Fairmount Ave. Through Sunday, Nov. 26. $20. fruitlessmoontheatreworks.org or 949-246-1698.

Square dancing classes

8–9:30 p.m. Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

Fortunate Youth

8 p.m., with Long Beach Dub Allstars & Arise Roots, Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. $18. Ticketweb.com.

Barb Wire Dolls

8:30 p.m., with Svetlanas, ‘57 and Authentic Sellout, Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $12. Ticketfly.com.

The Creation Factory

8:30 p.m., with Los Sweepers and Thee Allyrgic Reaction, Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $10. Ticketfly.com.

Vampire Squid

9 p.m., with Corpsemaker, Orphic Eye, Crematory Stench and Gutsaw, The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. in Hillcrest. 21 and older. $7. Ticketweb.com.

SATURDAY, Nov. 25

Old Town Saturday Market

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll

2-5 p.m., the third annual event will feature 27 independently owned businesses that will provide an afternoon of holiday tastes mixed and poured by some of the avenue’s favorite bars and eateries. Part of the nationwide Small Business Saturday. 21 and older. $19. Adamsavenuebusiness.com.

Sun Harbor Christmas 2017

2 p.m., Sun Harbor Chorus presents its 40th annual Christmas show, Casa Del Prado Theater, 1800 El Prado in Balboa Park. The Chorus, established in 1946, is the San Diego Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. $10-$20. sunharbor.org.

‘C-Note’

6 p.m., annual exhibit and sale, through Jan. 6, Art on 30th Gallery, 4434 30th St. in North Park. Arton30th.com or 619-894-9009.

SUNDAY, Nov. 26

Comedy Heights

8–10 p.m., local comedians perform, Twiggs Coffeehouse, 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free. Comedyheights.com.

Hillcrest Farmers Market

9 a.m.–2 p.m., Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

West African dance class

Master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches classes for all ages and skill levels. 5:30–7 p.m., La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

Ninet Tayeb

8 p.m., with Teleskopes, Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $12-$15. ticketfly.com.

MONDAY, Nov. 27

Hillcrest Business Association Beautification Committee

3 p.m., 3737 Fifth Ave., Suite 202, Hillcrest.

North Park Toastmasters

6:30–8 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. bit.ly/2vMOGje.

Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m., Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free. bit.ly/2vMqHR9.

TUESDAY, Nov. 28

Giraffage

8 p.m., Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. All ages. $18. Ticketweb.com.

Matthew Logan Vasquez (Delta Spirit)

9 p.m., Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older, $14. ticketfly.com.

Wanted Noise

9 p.m., with The Midnight Block and 4th N Cedar. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. in Hillcrest. 21 and older. Ticketweb.com.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 29

South Park Business Group

8:30 a.m., Eclipse Chocolate, 2145 Fern St., South Park

Exhibit Tour: Celebrate San Diego!

10 a.m. Join the CJC for an exclusive curator-led tour of the San Diego History Center’s exhibit “Celebrate San Diego! The History and Heritage of San Diego’s Jewish Community.” Walk through the art, artifacts, documents and videos with Dr. Joellyn Zollman to explore the vibrant Jewish history in San Diego.

Produced in conjunction with the San Diego History Center and their exhibition Celebrate San Diego: The History & Heritage of San Diego’s Jewish Community. For more information: sandiegohistory.org/exhibition/jewish-history. 1649 El Prado, Suite #3.

Trophy Eyes

6 p.m., with Free Throw and Head North, The Irenic, 3090 Polk Ave. in North Park. All ages. $13-$15. ticketfly.com.

Wednesday Night Experience

Uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, 7–8 p.m., Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested. bit.ly/2vMK5xl.

Chasms

8:30 p.m., with Odonis Odonis and Houses Of Heaven, Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. $10-$12. ticketfly.com.

THURSDAY, Nov. 30

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club

7 a.m., Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

North Park Thursday Market

3–7:30 p.m., North Park Way between 30th Street and Granada Avenue. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

Kornflower’s Open Mic

7 p.m., open mic (no poetry or comedy). Family-friendly event, Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park. Free. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Liberty Toastmasters Club

7 p.m., St. Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. bit.ly/2vN6A5t.

Courage to Change – Al-Anon meetings:

7:15–8:15 p.m., for friends and relatives of alcoholics, Christ United Presbyterian Church chapel, 3025 Fir St., South Park.

‘Tarrytown’

8 p.m., opening night of world premiere musical by Adam Wachter,

Thursdays-Sundays through Dec. 17, Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights. Presented by Backyard Renaissance Theatre Company. $20-$40. Backyardrenaisance.com or 619-977-0999.

Collie Buddz

8 p.m., The Observatory North Park, 2981 University Ave. in North Park. All ages. $25. Ticketweb.com.

Kirtan Musical Meditation

8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life, Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

Abysmal Descent

9 p.m., with Disorder, Deadmatter and Israel, Space, 3519 El Cajon Blvd. 21 and older. Free. ticketfly.com.