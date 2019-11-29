Saturday, Nov. 30

Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll

The fifth annual Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll will take place from 2-5 p.m., as part of the nationwide Small Business Saturday. Attendees will be served holiday-themed cocktail tastes and sweet treats at 20-plus independently owned retail stops along Adams Avenue, from University Heights through Normal Heights and into Kensington. Cocktail tastes will be created and served by 12 of Adams Avenue’s most talented bartenders from the area’s top bars and restaurants. This extraordinary small business celebration is limited to adults 21 and up (ID required). Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll tickets are $20.

North Park Live

We’re kicking off the holidays with a free community event in North Park! Join us for North Park Live from noon-4 p.m., where we will be showcasing 50-plus musicians. There will also be a live art demo, with raffled prizes. Celebrate the holidays with the North Park community all day long! We look forward to seeing everyone come out for a fun day of live music and live art! 3000 University Ave.

Craft Works North Park gallery reception

San Diego City College visual art students, faculty, alumni and friends are creating a crafts holiday shop in the Art Produce Gallery space. Hand-made ceramics, glass, and fiber works, jewelry, and more will be featured as holiday gifts. Works sold support the student entrepreneurs and community projects at Art Produce Gallery, a nonprofit organization. The Arts Entrepreneurship certificate program was recently created at San Diego City College to support students and artists. The exhibit is curated by San Diego City College art professors Terri Hughes-Oelrich and Anna Delgado. The shop will be open from Nov. 29-Jan. 4, 2020. A gallery reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 3139 University Ave.

Sunday, Dec. 1

SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-off Head on out to SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-off, for an afternoon of food, fun and community! SoNo Fest is an all-volunteer run, locally-focused street festival featuring a 40-restaurant chili cook-off; 24 craft beer, wine and spirits makers in a huge beer garden; 30 local handmade vendors, a food truck court; live music on three stages; and a kid’s fest! All proceeds from this event, in its 10th year, benefit McKinley Elementary. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 32nd and Thorn streets in North Park. Buy tickets at sonofestchilicookoff.com.

World AIDS Day: Tree of Life Ceremony Each year we join Mama’s Kitchen and Village Hillcrest to commemorate World AIDS Day by recognizing and remembering those affected by AIDS, as well as the ongoing leadership efforts made to end the epidemic. It is an evening of special memories, singing and sharing, and a candle lighting to honor those affected by AIDS. 6-8 p.m. at Village Hillcrest, 3959 Fifth Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Book signing

Ocean journalist and local author Laura Trethewey will be at The Book Catapult at 7:30 p.m. to discuss and sign her new book, “The Imperiled Ocean: Human Stories from a Changing Sea.” “The Imperiled Ocean” is a deeply reported work of narrative journalism that follows people as they head out to sea. What they discover holds inspiring and dire implications for the life of the ocean — and for all of us back on land. As battles are fought, fortunes made, lives lost, the ocean approaches an uncertain future, growing ever more unstable, threatening to upend life on land.

Fall Harvest Wine Dinner Fort Oak restaurant’s final Fall Harvest Wine Dinner is set for Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5:30-9 p.m. and features Fort Oak’s own executive chef Brad Wise and guest chef Brian Redikowski of Kettner Exchange. The six-course dinner will be paired with wines from Frog’s Leap Winery in Napa Valley, selected and presented by Kristy Byrd. John Williams, owner and winemaker of Frog’s Leap, is one of the pioneers of organic winemaking in Napa going back to the early ’80s. Wines that they produce include sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel and a Bordeaux blend. Guests will enjoy six courses for $120 per person, plus tax and service charge. Reservations for parties of two to four people can be made via the Chef’s Experience/Fall Harvest Tastings at fortoaksd.com.

Saturday, Dec. 7

San Diego Beatles Fair 2019

Beatles Fair returns for 2019 with a celebration of all things related to the Fab Four. There will be a full day of music, discussion and fun for all ages at Queen Bee in North Park. There will be memorabilia displays, a rock ‘n’ roll marketplace and more, but the music will be the focus. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at Queen Bee’s. Tickets start at $25.

Come Home for the Holidays

Join us as we gather to celebrate the diverse cultures and traditions within the San Diego LGBT community! Family-friendly and free to all. 5-7:30 p.m. at 3909 Centre St.

Holiday Open House

Come celebrate the season! Home Start’s Thrift Boutique is hosting a Holiday Open House from noon-3 p.m. to bring joy this season to vulnerable children and families. Stop by 3611 Adams Ave. in Normal Heights for a cup of cocoa and meet members of the Home Start family and staff.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Toyland Parade

A tradition unlike any other, the Toyland Parade will be celebrating its 56th year in North Park. Join us Dec. 8, to unwrap some holiday joy as the community comes together to put on a magical display of festive cheer! Come bright and early to warmly welcome local schools, joyful marching bands, historic vintage cars, creative floats made by groups all within San Diego, and last but not least, Santa in a fire truck! Witness this cheerful parade marching down University Avenue, and making stops between Utah and Iowa streets. Fun for the whole family, this event is absolutely free, rain or shine and for all ages! North Park Main Street is also looking for people to join the parade or volunteer. Sign up at explorenarthpark.com.

Annual Messiah Singalong

San Diegans’ annual opportunity to gather in the soaring space of St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral and sing a time-honored Christmastime classic, George Frideric Handel’s oratorio “Messiah,” with the San Diego Master Chorale returns Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral at 5 p.m. The SD Master Chorale will host a welcome reception starting at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of St. Paul’s before filling the sanctuary with the wall-to-wall reverberations of the familiar, beautiful music of “Messiah.” General admission tickets are $25.

Monday, Dec. 9

Decorate a Candy Tree

Join us to decorate an edible holiday tree! Trees are made from ice cream cones and decorated with icing, sprinkles, and other candies. Due to the messiness of this activity, we ask that any children under the age of 5 who wish to participate have an adult with them at all times. This activity is limited to 30 people, and there is an online registration at sandiego.librarymarket.com. 4 p.m. at North Park Library.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Santa Visits the Library!

Join the elves at North Park Library as we welcome Santa for a visit! We will also have face painting and a delicious bake sale provided by our Friends of the North Park Library! Come take a photo with Santa at this fun holiday event. 6 p.m.

Poster Unveiling Party

We are thrilled to announce the new official poster for the 27th annual San Diego Latino Film Festival. $5 tickets include a voucher for one food item and a drink. 5:30-8 p.m. at Centro Cultural de la Raza, 2004 Park Blvd.

North Park holiday business mixer

Join us for a North Park Main Street business mixer at new North Park brewery Original 40. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for business owners and employees to network with fellow North Park locals while enjoying great food, beverages and giveaways! This event is free for all business owners and employees, and $10 at the door for non-business owners. RSVP at bit.ly/npms-dec11-mixer. 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Georgia-Meade and Landis Bikeway groundbreaking

SANDAG will host a sunrise bike ride and groundbreaking ceremony to signify the start of construction of the Georgia-Meade and Landis bikeways. A sunrise bike ride will be held prior to the event starting at 6:15 a.m. in North Park. The 3-mile route begins at the North Park Water Tower on the corner of Howard Avenue and Oregon Street. It will end at Cherokee Point Park. Local elected officials will share remarks about the project at 7 a.m. followed by a short celebration with light refreshments at Cherokee Point Park, 3676 38th St. For more information or to RSVP, please visit the SANDAG Facebook event or email GObyBIKE@sandag.org.

Friday, Dec. 13

Sacra/Profana Holiday Concert

The eclectic San Diego vocal performance ensemble Sacra/Profana offers its unique twist on the holiday season with a holiday concert. The program will feature both familiar carols in new settings and new takes on ancient hymns and texts, including two world premieres. General admission $10-$30. 7:30 p.m. at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4190 Front St.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Hillcrest Wind Ensemble: Home for the Holidays

Under the direction of Artistic Director John Winkleman and Associate Director Christian Tordahl, the Hillcrest Wind Ensemble will feature music celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, and Viennese New Year, as well as the world premiere of an exciting new piece. The ensemble welcomes back vocalist Leviticus. A no-host bar and a chance to win fantastic opportunity drawing prizes will round out the evening. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at hwesd.brownpapertickets.com and at The Windsmith 3875 Granada Ave. in North Park, or at the door. Located in the beautiful ballroom of the Courtyard by Marriott-Liberty Station, 2592 Laning Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for complimentary hors d’oeuvres and concert at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Santa’s Orders

Join us as our OUT LGBTQ servicemembers come together to celebrate the holidays to help raise funds for upcoming LGBTQ military events in 2020! This event is presented by the Military Department, San Diego Pride. This is a 21-plus event. 3-6 p.m. at the Hole in the Wall, 2830 Lytton St.

Thursday, Dec. 19

‘S.T.E.A.M.Works: The Musical’

In “S.T.E.A.M.Works: The Puppet Musical,” whiz kids Max and Julie create competing entries in an effort to win a trip to Space Camp as part of the “Build a Better World Science Fair.” Rap and hip-hop are a metaphor for STEM knowledge in this fun, musical STEAM adventure. This show is set to inspire a new generation of makers with the debut of the world’s first 3D printed puppet character in a live puppet show! 10 a.m. at North Park Library.

“La Befana Vien di Notte”

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents a holiday film! The “Legend of the Christmas Witch” will show in Italian with English subtitles. During the day, Paola is an ordinary primary school teacher, but at night, she turns into the Christmas Witch (the Befana), a magical creature who brings gifts to good children. One night, Paola disappears, kidnapped by Mr. Johnny, a cruel toy maker whose childhood was ruined by the witch and is now seeking revenge. A group of six brave students who have found out their teacher’s secret will go through an extraordinary adventure to rescue her. $12 general admission. 7:30 p.m. at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Recurring events

Mondays

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday, 6:30-11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave.

bit.ly/LestatsWest

Tuesdays

Introduction to Buddhism & Meditation

Join an all-ages introductory class to learn the basic Buddhist concepts as well as participate in a discussion and silent meditation. Weekly event led by Jeff Zlotnik. Free. 7-8 p.m. at Dharma Bum Temple 4144 Campus Ave. Also held on Saturdays at 11 a.m.-noon

bit.ly/dharmabum

Thursdays

North Park Thursday Market

Shop at more than 90 tents for locally grown produce, seasonal grocery items, fresh food and hand-crafted arts and crafts. 3-7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st to Utah streets in North Park.

bit.ly/ThursMarket

Thursdays at the Ken

San Diego’s late-night jazz jam convenes every Thursday night at the Kensington Club. Hosted by musicians Ian Buss, Robert Dove and Hugo Suarez. $5. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. 4079 Adams Ave. bit.ly/ThursKen

Fridays

Free Friend Friday

Looking for a co-working space with value-aligned social entrepreneurs, artists, nonprofit professionals and local startups? Collective Impact Center offers a complimentary day pass to use shared desks and office space. Bring your laptop and check in on social media with #cicfreefriendfriday for free Wi-Fi. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Collective Impact Center, 3295 Meade Ave.

bit.ly/free-Fridays

Saturdays

Old Town Saturday Market

This street market features original works from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue in Old Town.

bit.ly/OTMarket

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 venders offer a variety of locally grown produce, hand-made arts and crafts, and fresh-cut florals at one of the city’s largest open-air markets. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

bit.ly/HillcrestMarket