Calendar: Nov. 3 – 16, 2017

FRIDAY Nov. 3

‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’

Nov. 3-5 and Nov. 10-12 by Center Stage Children’s Theater, Mission Hills United Church of Christ, 4070 Jackdaw St. 866-967-8167 or centerstagechildrenstheater.org.

‘Orange is the New Black’

“Orange is the New Black” exhibit, Art on 30th gallery, 4434 30th St., North Park. Through Nov. 18. Visit arton30th.com or call 619-894-9009.

‘Monet’s Étretat: Destination and Motif’

View several works by French Impressionist painter Claude Monet, including two major oil paintings on loan from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Free. Through Sunday, Dec. 31. Timken Museum of Art, 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2wvCR16.

‘Game Masters: The Exhibition’

See the works of over 30 video game designers and play video games both old and new. $17-$20. Through Jan. 15, 2018. Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2sYkb5q.

‘Arts of South and Southeast Asia’

This exhibition displays images of Hindu deities. Through Jan. 31, 2019. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2sXMd1b.

‘Brenda Biondo: Play’

Exhibit features 25 photographs from Brenda Biondo’s series “Playground” and “Paper Skies.” Through March 11, 2018. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. bit.ly/2sY1uiA.

Square dancing classes

No previous dance experience needed. 8–9:30 p.m., Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

SATURDAY Nov. 4

‘Once Upon a Body’

Exhibit by Bhavna Mehta, today through Nov. 18, Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park. 619-584-4448.

Friends of the Library book sale

9:30 a.m., North Park Library, 3795 31st St. 619-533-3972.

‘The Zoo Story’

San Diego Actors Theatre presents the Edward Albee play that explores themes of isolation, loneliness, miscommunication and dehumanization in a commercial world. 2 p.m. Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12 at Pioneer Park, 1521 Washington Place, Mission Hills. $20. sdactorstheatre.net or 619-997-2589.

Old Town Saturday Market

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Sdmarketmanager.com.

Vegan Taco Cook-Off

4-8:30 p.m., Fair@44, 4350 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights. Judged competition sponsored by City Heights Economic Development Collaborative. $5. bit.ly/2yl8Aga.

Holiday Art Market opens

The Holiday Art Market lets local artists who have participated in The Studio Door over the past sell affordable, small works of art. Noon–6 p.m. The Studio Door, 3750 30th St., North Park. Through holidays. Visit bit.ly/2i2OClY.

Comedy Heights

Local comedians perform 8–10 p.m., Twiggs Coffeehouse, 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free. Comedyheights.com.

SUNDAY Nov. 5

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

8 a.m., annual 5K and 1-mile walk/run in Balboa Park. Fundraiser for free breast cancer services and support. Komensandiego.org or 858-573-2760.

Hillcrest Farmers Market

9 a.m.–2 p.m., Normal Street between University Avenue and Lincoln Street. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

‘Legacy in Black’

10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily, works by local African-American artists Manuelita Brown, Ernest Eugene Barnes Jr., Jean Cornwell Wheat, Albert Fennell, Kadir Nelson, Faith Ringgold, Charles Rucker and Rossie Wade exhibited through April 15, 2018 at San Diego History Center, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. 619-232-6203 or sandiegohistory.org.

Holidays for Heroes

10 a.m.–2 p.m., American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties holiday card-making campaign for servicemembers, veterans and their families at Veterans Museum & Memorial Center, 2115 Park Blvd. in Balboa Park. Redcross.org/sandiego.

Save Hillcrest fundraiser

The nonprofit SaveHillcrest.com has a fundraiser to mount a legal defense to fight the Hillcrest 111 mixed-use development at the corner of Robinson and Seventh avenues. 1-3 p.m. at The Meadows, No. 3, 3065 Third Ave., Bankers Hill. Each dollar donated will be doubled. 619-379-3416.

West African dance class

Master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches classes for all ages and skill levels. 5:30–7 p.m., La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

Cults at The Irenic

Cults, Curls and The Willowz perform at 7 p.m., The Irenic, 3090 Polk Ave., North Park. All ages. $20-$22. Ticketfly.com.

MONDAY Nov. 6

Bankers Hill Parking Committee

5–6:30 p.m., Merrill Gardens, 2567 Second Ave., Bankers Hill.

North Park Toastmasters

6:30–8 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. bit.ly/2vMOGje.

Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m., Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free. bit.ly/2vMqHR9.

TUESDAY Nov. 7

Adams Avenue Business Association

8 a.m., board of directors meeting, Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd.

‘Mano a Mano: Hugo Crosthwaite vs. Jose Hugo Sanchez’

10 a.m., San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. Two artists to spar in hand-to-hand artistic performance over next five days, improvising for audiences in a pictorial narrative on migration, dislocation, labor and life in the Mexico-U.S. border region they call home. Giant mural to be unveiled 6–8 p.m. Nov. 11 and on exhibit until Jan. 7, 2018. $5. $3 for seniors, military, teachers and students. Sandiego-art.org.

North Park Main Street Design Committee

5:30–7:30 p.m., North Park Main Street office, 3939 Iowa St., Suite 2. 619-294-2501.

Normal Heights Community Association

6 p.m., Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd.

Normal Heights Community Planning Group

6 p.m., Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd.

Uptown Planners

6 p.m., Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St., Hillcrest.

WEDNESDAY Nov. 8

North Park Main Street

Board of directors meeting, 7:30 a.m., North Park Main Street office, 3939 Iowa St., Suite 2. 619-294-2501.

Old Town Community Planning Group

3:30 p.m., The Whaley House, 2476 San Diego Ave.

Greater Golden Hill Community Planning Group

6:30 p.m., Balboa Golf Course Clubhouse, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

Ken-Tal Community Planning Group

6:30 p.m., Copley-Price Family YMCA, 4300 El Cajon Blvd.

Burlingame Neighborhood Association

7 p.m., Mazara Trattoria, 2302 30th St.

Wednesday Night Experience

Uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, 7–8 p.m., Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested. bit.ly/2vMK5xl.

THURSDAY Nov. 9

San Diego Asian Film Festival

The 18th annual San Diego Asian Film Festival, Nov. 9–18, UltraStar Mission Valley. More than 150 films will be shown. Sdaff.org or 619-400-5911.

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club

Weekly meeting, 7 a.m., Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

North Park Thursday Market

3–7:30 p.m., North Park Way between 30th Street and Granada Avenue. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

Thanksgiving Cookie Decorating

For kids, 3:30–4:30 p.m., Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St. Limited to 30 participants. RSVP: 619-692-4910.

Kornflower’s Open Mic

Sign up at 7 p.m., open mic (no poetry or comedy). Family-friendly event, Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park, free. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Liberty Toastmasters Club

7 p.m., St. Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. bit.ly/2vN6A5t.

Courage to Change – Al-Anon meetings:

7:15–8:15 p.m., for friends and relatives of alcoholics, Christ United Presbyterian Church chapel, 3025 Fir St., South Park.

‘American Carnage: A Love Story’

7:30 p.m. preview of world premiere written and directed by Aimee Greenberg, staged by fruitlessmoon theatreworks at City Heights Performance Annex, 3795 Fairmount Ave. Thursday through Sunday. Through Nov. 26. $20. fruitlessmoontheatreworks.org or 949-­­246-1698.

Chris Mann

8 p.m., Chris Mann (“Phantom of the Opera”) performs “Urban Songbook: The New Standard,” Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage, 3940 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. $35-$40 reserved seating. $15 per person food/drink minimum. 619-400-4500.

Kirtan Musical Meditation

8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life, Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

FRIDAY Nov. 10

‘Aircraft Carrier: Guardian of the Seas’

Giant-screen premiere, IMAX theater, Fleet Science Center, Balboa Park. Rhfleet.org.

Memory Café

Gathering place for those with memory loss, caretakers and those worried about memory problems. 10-11:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. Donations appreciated. bit.ly/2vMSsZV.

Fundraiser for youth programs

The nonprofit Media Arts Center San Diego, producer of the Teen Producers Project and the Youth Media and Technology camps, fundraiser to sustain their education programs, 6–8 p.m., Digital Gym Cinema, 2921 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. Live music, art, tasty bites from celebrity chefs. $20 for fundraiser. $30 includes ticket to opening night film of Hola Mexico Tour 2017, sponsored by San Diego Latino Film Festival. bit.ly/2yjf3yU.

Square dancing classes

No previous dance experience needed. 8–9:30 p.m. Recital Hall, 2130 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. $50 for 13 classes. 858-277-7499 or circulators.sdsda.org.

SATURDAY Nov. 11

Veterans Day Parade

11 a.m.–1 p.m., 31st annual San Diego Veterans Day Parade. Begins at County Administration Building and proceeds south on North Harbor Drive past USS Midway Museum to Pacific Highway. Suggestion: Use trolley to get Downtown. Sdvetparade.org.

‘The Zoo Story’

San Diego Actors Theatre presents the Edward Albee play that explores themes of isolation, loneliness, miscommunication and dehumanization in a commercial world. 2 p.m. Nov. 11–12 at Pioneer Park, 1521 Washington Place, Mission Hills. $20. sdactorstheatre.net or 619-997-2589.

Ray at Night

6–10 p.m., free monthly art walk with entertainment in North Park. bit.ly/2qpDcyY.

‘Falling’

7:30 p.m., InnerMission production of Deanna Jent play about autism, directed by Samantha Ginn. Through Nov. 25 at Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights. $25. Innermissionproductions.org.

‘Romeo and Juliet’

8 p.m. opening night, Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. Production by The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Shows through Nov. 19. $19. 619-234-5623.

Comedy Heights

Local comedians perform 8–10 p.m., Twiggs Coffeehouse, 4590 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free. Comedyheights.com.

Old Town Saturday Market

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Golden Hill Farmers Market

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill. Sdmarketmanager.com.

SUNDAY Nov. 12

Hillcrest Farmers Market

9 a.m.–2 p.m., Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues. Hillcrestfarmersmarket.com.

UH Arts Open – Taste of University Heights

University Heights Arts Open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., and Taste of University Heights, noon–3 p.m. $20 in advance; $25 day of event. Uharts.org or 619-297-3166.

Gun violence discussion

2:30–4 p.m., San Diego chapter of Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action discuss gun violence, Eclipse Chocolate, 2145 Fern St., South Park. 619-578-2984.

West African dance class

Master dancer Djibril Camara from Guinea teaches classes for all ages and skill levels. 5:30–7 p.m., La Vie Dance Studio, 325 W. Washington St., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2rkMr1u.

MONDAY Nov. 13

North Park Maintenance Assessment District

6 p.m., North Park Adult Activity Center, 2719 Howard Ave.

North Park Toastmasters

6:30–8 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3725 30th St., North Park. 619-694-9148. bit.ly/2vMOGje.

Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m., Lestat’s Coffee House, 3343 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free. bit.ly/2vMqHR9.

Cold Specks at Soda Bar

Cold Specks (Somali-Canadian singer Ladan Hussein) and LA Timpa perform a 21-and-older show, 8:30 p.m., Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. $12-$14. 619-255-7224 or sodabarmusic.com.

TUESDAY Nov. 14

Hillcrest Business Association

Board of directors meeting, 5 p.m., Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.

Hillcrest Town Council

6:30 p.m., Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.

WEDNESDAY Nov. 15

Mission Hills Business Improvement District

3:30 p.m. Visit missionhillsBID.com for meeting location.

Wednesday Night Experience

Uplifting and spiritually inspiring experiences for all, 7–8 p.m., Universal Spirit Center, 3858 Front St., Hillcrest. $20 donation requested. bit.ly/2vMK5xl.

Concerts at The Irenic

Slaughter Beach Dog, Walter Etc and Shannen Moser perform at 6:30 p.m., The Irenic, 3090 Polk Ave., North Park. All ages. $12. Ticketfly.com.

THURSDAY Nov. 16

Uptown Sunrise Rotary Club

Weekly meeting, 7 a.m., Panera Bread, 1270 Cleveland Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2pezpnR.

North Park Book Club

3 p.m., North Park Library, 3795 31st St. 619-533-3972.

North Park Thursday Market

3–7:30 p.m., North Park Way between 30th Street and Granada Avenue. Northparkfarmersmarket.com.

North Park Community Association mixer

6 p.m., grand opening of Second Chance Beer Company, 4045 30th St., Suite A, North Park. Northparksd.org.

Meet author Adam Braver

7 p.m., Adam Braver, author of “The Disappeared,” in conversation with Amy Wallen, The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park. 619-795-3780.

Kornflower’s Open Mic

Sign up at 7 p.m., open mic (no poetry or comedy). Family-friendly event, Rebecca’s Coffee House, 3015 Juniper St., South Park, free. Rebeccascoffeehouse.com.

Liberty Toastmasters Club

7 p.m., St. Paul’s Community Care Center, 328 Maple St., Bankers Hill. bit.ly/2vN6A5t.

Courage to Change – Al-Anon meetings:

7:15–8:15 p.m., for friends and relatives of alcoholics, Christ United Presbyterian Church chapel, 3025 Fir St., South Park.

Medavog 2018 Men’s Couture Collection

8 p.m.–midnight, local designer Francisco Medavog will launch his first Men’s Couture Collection, Brick Bar, 1475 University Ave., Hillcrest. bit.ly/2gR8t7r.

Kirtan Musical Meditation

8:30 p.m., chant and sing ancient and contemporary mantras celebrating love and life, Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3301 Adams Ave., Normal Heights. Free – donations welcome. Pilgrimageyoga.com.

To view local community organization meeting information online, visit bit.ly/2esLpLR.

—Compiled by Ken Williams. Email calendar items to ken@sdcnn.com.