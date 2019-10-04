Friday, Oct. 4

Fundraising Night of Theater

San Diego Civic Dance Association will hold a special evening of dance in the Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park. The night will feature work by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mia Michaels along with new work by Kenji Igus, Madison Hicks, and local artists Michael Mizerany and Donna Flournoy along with collage 2019 favorites. The show is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $5 for the performances on Oct. 4 and 5 at 8 p.m.

Fern Street Circus

Professional circus performers from around the world join San Diego students to tell a moving story of building bridges across disparate communities. All events are free and open to the public. No tickets required. There will be a free parade and puppetry-making workshop beginning 30 minutes prior to the show. In addition to the circus show, each stop on the Neighborhood Tour will include a free community health fair, with health screenings, vaccinations and other community resources beginning two hours before the circus. The tour begins on Friday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at North Park Rec Center, 4044 Idaho St. Other performances are at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Teralta Park, 4100 Central Ave.; Oct. 6 at Willie Henderson Sports Complex, 1035 S. 45th St.; Oct. 12 at Golden Hill Rec Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive; Oct. 13 at Azalea Park, 2596 Violet St.; Oct. 19 at Colina del Sol Park, 5319 Orange Ave.; Oct. 20 at Park de la Cruz, 3901 Landis St.; Oct. 26 at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park, 3700 Fairmount Ave.; and Oct. 27 at Gompers Park, 4926 Hilltop Drive.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Clean Up South Park

South Park business owners, residents and community leaders will gather on Oct. 5 from 8:30-11 a.m. for the biannual neighborhood cleanup effort. The event is held at the Target Express parking lot at 30th and Grape streets in South Park. The Clean Up South Park volunteers pick up trash, paint over graffiti, clean up the sidewalks and streets, pull weeds and sweep street curbs. San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward will kick off the event and share his appreciation for the volunteer effort. Volunteers receive a light breakfast and a free lunch at the Station Tavern. The Clean Up South Park committee is currently looking for more volunteers to help with the initiative. For questions or to volunteer for the event, please contact Tanya McAnear from Bad Madge & Co. at tanyamcanear@gmail.com or call 619-203-4944.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Health For All Humanity

Drugs & Diagnostics for Tropical Diseases (DDTD) will be hosting its second annual Health For All Humanity event, a cocktail reception at the University Club atop Symphony Towers in Downtown San Diego. Emcee for the evening will be veteran Emmy Award-winning journalist Peggy Pico, former reporter for KPBS and NBC San Diego. All proceeds from the event will support DDTD’s ongoing efforts centered around discovery of new treatments and diagnostics for neglected tropical diseases. Tickets can be bought online or $150 at the door. 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 750 B St., Suite 3400.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Gay Men’s Book Club

The Gay Men’s Book Club will meet to discuss this month’s selection, “The Front Runner,” by Patricia Nell Warren. Called “the most celebrated gay love story of all time,” the book is about the relationship between a college track coach and one of his star runners and the hate and prejudice they experience. Anyone interested in novels, memoirs and plays with gay themes is welcome to join the club. 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mission Hills-Hillcrest Library, 215 W. Washington St. Contact Ron Alsop at ronald.alsop@gmail.com or 908-347-3877 for more information.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Chew the Scene

The San Diego Asian Film Festival’s 20th anniversary will be kicked off by local chefs showcasing Asian American cuisine. This film and food event serves as the official launch party for the 20th anniversary of the film festival – the largest showcase of Asian cinema on the West Coast. The community will gather to celebrate with the cuisine of 20 San Diego chefs, restaurateurs and bartenders at the San Diego Natural History Museum, 1788 El Prado. The festival lineup and award nominees will be announced at the event. 6-9 p.m. pacarts.org. Tickets are $60 before the event and $70 at the door and include unlimited food tastings, beer and wine and one specialty cocktail ticket.

Friday, Oct. 11

PoeFest

PoeFest will include staged performances of works by Edgar Allan Poe and other authors of the phantasmic. Travis Rhett Wilson and Walter Ritter return this year with fresh performances and Jason D. Rennie, Jane Longenecker and Paul Maley reprise “The Pit and the Pendulum,” “Berenice” and “The Little Frenchman” from last year’s PoeFest, in case you missed them. New cast this year includes David Phillip Fishman, Eric Minella and Jane Jacobs. Tickets are $20 for each program. A $80 Festival Pass provides a ticket for each of the six programs. Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 11-26 at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the historic Adobe Chapel, 3963 Conde Street.

North American Tree Climbing Competition

The International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) is hosting the North American Tree Climbing Competition (NATCC) Oct. 11-13 at Balboa Park in San Diego, Calif. The best tree climbers (men and women) from across the country will compete in a series of challenges showcasing skill, technique and athleticism. The competition is free and open to the general public. Additionally, there will be an arbor fair and a host of vendor booths for the public to enjoy. Attendees can stop by the “Ask an Arborist” booth for expert advice, find info about the latest equipment from participating sponsors, sample local food truck fare, watch the “What Trees Give Us” show, attend informational exhibits and more. Children can participate in the Kids’ Fun Climb with simulated limb-walking exercises and tree-climbing activities. This is a unique opportunity to see professional tree climbers in action testing their speed, endurance and safety in a simulated work situation while in a tree. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

History of Hillcrest

Now known for its diversity, its bar scene, and San Diego’s yearly Pride Parade, Hillcrest has seen it all. From chaparral-covered hillsides to booming real estate, from streetcars to social protest, Hillcrest’s history is a colorful and vibrant tale of a neighborhood creating its identity. The Friends of the Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library are presenting the event with Barry Goldlust from the San Diego History Center. 3-4 p.m. at the Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Pasta-making class

cucina SORELLA’s pasta making classes have been a hit among Kensington neighborhood for three years, with a hands-on experience perfect for individuals, couples or groups. The 2.5-hour classes include lunch, a glass of wine, and best of all — your own fresh, handmade pasta to take home. Each month, Executive Chef Tim Kolanko selects a different pasta category to focus on, from classic hand-shaped varieties, and October 12th’s noon class will teach diners how to work with whole grains and alternative grains. These intimate classes offer a memorable educational experience for home cooks of all levels, from newbies to connoisseurs. Purchase tickets online for $70 (plus tax and service fee). 4055 Adams Ave. Call 619-281-4014 or visit urbankitchengroup.com for more information.

Mission Hills Heritage Annual Membership Meeting

This year Mission Hills Heritage’s membership meeting and celebration will be held at the historically designated home of Barry and Hilary Hager, known as the William E. Kier House. The first owners of this 1914 Craftsman style house were W.E. Kier, a noted contractor who built several landmark buildings in San Diego including the Serra Museum, and Lina B. Kier, a founding member of Chapter BR of the Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.), founded in the house in 1919. Come help us celebrate our achievements of the past year and cast your vote for the leadership of the coming year. 4-6 p.m. at 2252 Fort Stockton Dr.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Women Empowered: Local Action for Global Impact

Women Empowered: Local Action for Global Impact, a benefit for Women’s Empowerment International, will unite international change-makers and leading local advocates to explore innovative solutions for women’s economic empowerment. Guest speakers include Amarilis Pagan Jimenez of Proyecto Matria in Puerto Rico; Dr. Teresa Smith of Dreams for Change in San Diego; and Dr. Elizabeth Reed of Girls Invest in San Diego. Music performance by Nigerian artist Buki Domingo. Tickets start at $50. 6 p.m. at Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado. Details at WomenEmpowerment.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Crafts for Grown Ups: Sugar Skulls!

Join us as we celebrate Día de los Muertos a little early with a sugar skull decorating party! All supplies will be provided, just bring your creativity! 6:30 p.m. at North Park Library. Adults only.

Backroom Beer Pairing

Barons Market and Modern Times will bring Southern Californians a craft beer and gourmet food tasting during October’s Backroom Beer Pairing. While neighbors enjoy the most delectable combinations of food and beers on the back patios and stockrooms of Barons Market, they will simultaneously raise funds for local breast cancer organizations, Michelle’s Place and Susan G. Komen San Diego. Community members can choose to attend one of eight store locations, including the one in North Park. 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at baronsmarket.com.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Cowboy Ken

Cowboy Ken’s Wild West Show brings to life the Old West and the American cowboy in this engaging and high energy summer reading show that features demonstrations of the Old West art of trick roping, traditional and new cowboy songs, participatory cattle drives, and lots of opportunities for his “partners” to join in the fun of the Wild West. 10 a.m. at North Park Library.

Saturday, Oct. 19

12th annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival

Home Start, Inc., a nonprofit child abuse prevention and treatment agency that has strengthened and developed San Diego’s families and communities since 1972, will hold its 12th annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct.19, from 3-6 p.m. at the Historic Burnham House, located at 3565 7th Ave. Held each October in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Home Start’s Hallo-Wine Fall Festival raises funds for the organization’s programs that provide critical assistance to vulnerable children and families in San Diego. Event guests can savor a variety of boutique wines, hand-crafted beers, small-batch spirits, and gourmet hors d’oeuvres while enjoying live entertainment, a silent auction and many more fun surprises. Tickets start at $50.

Monday, Oct. 21

Council District 3 candidates forum

The Bankers Hill Community Group will host City Council District 3 candidates for a forum moderated by the League of Women Voters. Toni Duran, Adrian Kwiatkowski, Chris Olsen and Stephen Whitburn are in the race. The forums are open to all and will be held at the Bankers Hill Clubhouse, 3030 Front St. in Bankers Hill from 6-8 p.m. Come early, submit your question for the candidates, meet candidates and enjoy a beautiful view of the bay and setting sun.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Family Craft Night: Sugar Skulls!

Join us as we celebrate Día de los Muertos a little early with a sugar skull decorating party! All supplies will be provided, just bring your creativity! One sugar skull per family. Registration limited to 45 people. Children ages 5 and up only. 6:30 p.m. at North Park Library.

Friday, Oct. 25

Nightmare Before Halloween



The Lafayette Hotel is transformed into a Tim Burton-inspired wonderland for a night of fantasy and eccentric horror. Guests can stay from 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. and enjoy a Tim Burton costume contest for the chance to win prizes and performances by: Shane Hall, Low Volts, Lee Wilder, Stephen El Rey Sextet, Dani Bell & The Tarantist, DJ Tony The Tyger and Babydoll Warriors. Tickets at https://bit.ly/30zY1qh. The first 100 tickets are only $20. General Admission: $25.

Sunday, Oct. 27

CicloSDias

For this year’s CicloSDias hosted by San Diego Bike Coalition, streets like Adams Avenue in Normal Heights and others in City Heights including El Cajon Blvd. will close completely to cars, encouraging residents and tourists to bike, walk, skate or stroll through neighborhood streets. CicloSDias brings people of all ages together in new areas of San Diego each time to support local businesses and enjoy time outdoors. Close to four-miles of streets will be car-free playgrounds.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Preschool Storytime & Craft: Halloween Edition!

Kids of all ages are invited to dress up and join us for some fun Halloween-themed stories, songs, and fun! We will have treats for trick-or-treaters all day long! 10 a.m. at North Park Lubrary.

Recurring events

Mondays

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday, 6:30-11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave.

bit.ly/LestatsWest

Tuesdays

Introduction to Buddhism & Meditation

Join an all-ages introductory class to learn the basic Buddhist concepts as well as participate in a discussion and silent meditation. Weekly event led by Jeff Zlotnik. Free. 7-8 p.m. at Dharma Bum Temple 4144 Campus Ave. Also held on Saturdays at 11 a.m.-noon

bit.ly/dharmabum

Thursdays

North Park Thursday Market

Shop at more than 90 tents for locally grown produce, seasonal grocery items, fresh food and hand-crafted arts and crafts. 3-7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st to Utah streets in North Park.

bit.ly/ThursMarket

Thursdays at the Ken

San Diego’s late-night jazz jam convenes every Thursday night at the Kensington Club. Hosted by musicians Ian Buss, Robert Dove and Hugo Suarez. $5. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. 4079 Adams Ave. bit.ly/ThursKen

Fridays

Free Friend Friday

Looking for a co-working space with value-aligned social entrepreneurs, artists, nonprofit professionals and local startups? Collective Impact Center offers a complimentary day pass to use shared desks and office space. Bring your laptop and check in on social media with #cicfreefriendfriday for free Wi-Fi. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Collective Impact Center, 3295 Meade Ave.

bit.ly/free-Fridays

Saturdays

Old Town Saturday Market

This street market features original works from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue in Old Town.

bit.ly/OTMarket

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 venders offer a variety of locally grown produce, hand-made arts and crafts, and fresh-cut florals at one of the city’s largest open-air markets. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

bit.ly/HillcrestMarket