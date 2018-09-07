Calendar: Sept. 7 – 20, 2018

THIS MONTH’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Climate Action March on Saturday, Sept. 8

• The Narrators San Diego on Tuesday, Sept. 11

• Taste of South Park on Saturday, Sept. 15

• Jennifer Spencer at The Book Catapult on Wednesday, Sept. 19

FEATURED EVENTS

Friday, Sept. 7

‘Godspell’ benefit concert

A performance of the musical “Godspell” will serve as a benefit concert for St. Luke’s job development work with the Sudanese and Congolese refugee communities of San Diego. Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, the show features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games and tomfoolery. $75, which includes a $50 tax-deductible gift; $25 for students and refugees. 7–9 p.m. at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave.

Visit bit.ly/stpaul-godspell.

Film screenings at Digital Gym

Digital Gym Cinema offers screenings of two films: “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood” (documentary; 98-minute runtime) and “Leave No Trace” (drama; 109-minute runtime). Both shows run through Aug. 30. $7.50–$11. Various times at Digital Gym Cinema, 2921 El Cajon Blvd.

Visit bit.ly/DigitalGymFilms.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Climate Action March

Thousands of San Diegans will stand with climate advocates worldwide on this global day of action ahead of the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco. Join San Diego 350 for live music, speeches and participatory actions, followed by a short march to South Embarcadero Park, which will offer voter registration, activities, and a kid’s zone with games and face-painting. Volunteers encouraged. Free. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Civic Center, 202 C St.

Visit bit.ly/sd-climate-march.

Sunday, Sept 9

‘Crystal Bowls

and Restorative Yoga’

Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga in Normal Heights is holding a workshop on restorative yoga featuring chakra-attuned crystal singing bowls, a gentle practice, and hands-on adjustments. $25 members; $30 non-members. 6–7:15 p.m. at Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga, 3287 Adams Ave.

Visit bit.ly/UTNCrystal.

DogFest

DogFest San Diego will celebrate the community of people and dogs that make it possible for Canine Companions to place assistance dogs with children, adults and veterans. The event will benefit Canine Companions for Independence. Free; donations encouraged. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at NTC Park at Liberty Station, 2455 Cushing Road.

Visit bit.ly/dog-fest.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

MOPA group meeting

Join The San Diego Photography Collective for its quarterly photography and potluck gathering. The featured Photo Challenge theme is “Transportation,” along with a group photo exchange on any subject matter. Up to three images per person. Free. 6:30–8:30 p.m. at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA), 1649 Balboa Park.

Visit bit.ly/mopa-group.

The Narrators San Diego

A live storytelling show and podcast — based in San Diego and Denver — comes to North Park every second Tuesday of the month. Five to seven storytellers narrate true, first-person stories based on a monthly theme; September’s theme is “Close Call.” Free. All ages, but some discretion advised. 8 p.m. at Tiger! Tiger! Tavern, 3025 El Cajon Blvd.

Visit thenarrators.org.

Acupuncture for first responders

In partnership with Acupuncturists Without Borders, The Inn Spot will provide free acupuncture treatments to all first responders — police, firefighters and EMTs — as well as their families. Service offered 24 hours, from midnight on Sept. 11 to midnight on Sept. 12. at The Inn Spot Community Acupuncture, 3505 Camino Del Rio South.

Visit bit.ly/inn-spot.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Listening Lab

humankind San Diego, a network of people and initiatives committed to strengthening shared humanity through conversation, invites the community to its monthly event. Casually converse and participate in experimental learning activities to connect with others. Free. 6:30–8 p.m. at Collective Impact Center, 3295 Meade Ave.

Visit bit.ly/listen-lab.

Thursday, Sept. 13

San Diego Zoo global press launch

The San Diego Zoo’s new venue will publish books for children and adults about wildlife, the natural world, and conservation. To celebrate its launch, the zoo invites the public to a cocktail reception for a chance to meet the authors, have books signed, mingle with animal ambassadors, and hear about future book projects. Free. 5–7 p.m. at San Diego Zoofari Party Area, 2920 Zoo Drive.

Visit bit.ly/zoo-party.

Art on 30th Drawing workshop

Whether you are drawing for the first time or reviewing and refreshing necessary skills, learn the basic techniques and gain an understanding of the various drawing materials at Art on 30th’s September drawing workshop. Methods learned in this workshop include sketching, composition, light and more. Bring supplies; full list online. This is a three-week workshop; other dates are Sept. 20 and 27. $99. 6–8 p.m. at Art on 30th, 4434 30th St.

Visit bit.ly/art30-draw.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Mission Hills Library

Book Sale

The Friends of the Mission Hills Library will hold a book sale. 9 a.m.–noon at Mission Hills Library, 925 W. Washington St.

Visit bit.ly/LibraryMH.

Taste of South Park

Hosted by the South Park Business Group, this annual event highlights the neighborhood’s eclectic mix of restaurants, bars and pubs, coffee houses, and family dining spots. More than 20 restaurants will be participating. Guests receive a walking map of South Park and a Tasting Passport, which is good for one taste at all participating locations. $35–$40; limited to 400 tickets. All ages. Noon–4 p.m. at 3009 Grape St. in South Park.

Visit bit.ly/taste-sp.

Junior Science Club at The Fleet

Children in grades one through four are invited to participate in a monthly science club. Sessions will be filled with new challenges, hands-on activities and interaction with local scientists. $13–$15. 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at The Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado.

Visit bit.ly/junior-science.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Marston House Garden Tour

The garden tour takes you on a walk through the 5-acre estate, beginning with the first plantings and landscape plan in 1905 to the 1928 introduction of a formal garden. You will also learn about the grand restoration plans for the arts and crafts canyon landscape. $15. 1:30–2:15 p.m. at Marston House, 3525 Seventh Ave.

Visit bit.ly/marston-house.

Hemlock Society film screening

Hemlock Society of San Diego will screen the award-winning 20-minute documentary, “Dying Wish,” which chronicles the journey of an 80-year-old retired surgeon with end-stage cancer on hospice who chooses to voluntarily stop eating and drinking (VSED) with the support of his friend and fellow physician. Dr. Bob Uslander, as well as several individuals who have observed their family members participate in VSED, will speak following the screening. Free. 1:30–3:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino Del Rio South.

Visit bit.ly/hemlocksd.

Coffee with the Catapult

In the spirit of discoverability, The Book Catapult hosts an informal discussion about what’s new in the world of literature. Led by the Catapult’s book buyer and co-owner, Seth. Complimentary coffee from Communal Coffee, plus a 20 percent discount off all books discussed. Free. 11:30 a.m. at The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St.

Visit bit.ly/CatapultCoffeeSept.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Homework help at Kensington Library

Are your elementary- and middle school-aged kids having trouble with homework? Coaches at the Kensington-Normal Heights Library can help. Free. Also on Wednesday, Sept. 19. 3–7 p.m. at Kensington-Normal Heights Library, 4121 Adams Ave.

Visit bit.ly/homeworkkensington.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Jennifer Spencer at The Book Catapult

The Book Catapult will host a special evening of the arts with San Diego photographer Jennifer G. Spencer, author of “The Artist Portrait Project: A Photographic Memoir of Portraits Sessions with San Diego Artists, 2006-2016.” Robert L. Pincus, former arts critic and books editor for the San Diego Union Tribune, along with acclaimed local photographers Philipp Rittermann and Suda House will also take part in the conversation. 7 p.m. at The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St.

Visit bit.ly/catapult-spencer.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Spanish Storytime at North Park Library

Author and storyteller Georgette Baker will host a Spanish Storytime for kids. Free. 10 a.m. at North Park Library, 2795 31st St.

Visit bit.ly/np-library.

ONGOING EVENTS

‘California Rules’

Through Sept. 15

The Southwestern Artists’ Association presents “California Rules,” an art exhibit featuring local artists Deanne Tiffany and Susanne Flowers at Gallery 23. Free with gallery admission. 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Spanish Village Art Center, 1770 Village Place in Balboa Park.

Visit bit.ly/CaliforniaRules.

‘Leela – Portrait of a Woman in a Green Dress’

Through Sept. 16

Timken Museum of Art presents its modernist installation inspired by Bartolomeo Veneto’s Portrait of a Lady in a Green Dress (1530). Created by artist-in-residence Bhavna Mehta, “Leela” is a modern-day, whimsical character who will welcome visitors into the Timken’s rotunda evoking light, dance and dreams. Free. 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Timken Museum of Art, 1500 El Prado.

Visit bit.ly/leela-timken.

Food Truck Fridays

Through Sept. 28

Kick off your summer weekends every Friday evening at Balboa Park’s after-hours event. Visitors of all ages can enjoy live entertainment while eating dishes from a rotating selection of more than a dozen food trucks. Free. 4–8 p.m. at Plaza de Panama in Balboa Park.

Visit bit.ly/balboafoodtruck.

‘Run619: Tour Uptown Fun’

Through Sept. 28

RUN619 is Movin Shoes coming to Mission Hills for a relatively easy cardio workout. Run through the neighborhoods of Mission Hills, Hillcrest, University Heights, and Bankers Hill. Runs are usually three to four miles. Free. All ages. 6:19 a.m. at Heartwork Coffee Bar, 3993 Goldfinch St.

Visit bit.ly/Run619Heart.

‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’

Through Oct. 21

The Old Globe presents “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” a musical comedy inspired by Huey Lewis and the News. 8–10 p.m. at The Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way. Visit bit.ly/HueyLewisComedy.

‘Dr. Otic’s Miraculous Old Town Showdown’

Through February 2019

Dr. Otic’s Miraculous & Audience-Powered Old Town Showdown — Similar to “Who’s Line is it Anyway?” — is a fun and interactive show based entirely on audience suggestions. Showdown performances are every Friday and Saturday night, but each show is a unique experience created on the spot by our talented ensemble of improvisors. Reservations recommended. $14–$17. All ages; family-friendly. 7–9 p.m. at Old Town Improv Co., 2415 San Diego Ave. #103.

Visit bit.ly/dr-otic.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays

Lestat’s West Open Mic

Weekly open mic event hosted by Robby Robertson every Monday. 6:30–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave.

Visit bit.ly/LestatsWest.

Tuesdays

Trivia Night at Brew Project

Here’s Johnny! Answer five to seven rounds of questions and participate in team challenges for raffles and prizes. Weekly event hosted by Johnny Grant. 7 p.m. The Brew Project, 3683 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest.

Visit bit.ly/BrewTrivia.

Lestat’s West Comedy Night

Weekly comedy night event hosted by Dustin Nickerson every Tuesday. 9–11 p.m. at Lestat’s, 3343 Adams Ave.

Visit bit.ly/LestatsWest.

Thursdays

North Park Thursday Market

Shop more than 90 tents of locally grown produce, artisan grocery items, prepared foods and hand-crafted goods. 3–7:30 p.m. at 3000 North Park Way, stretching from 31st Street to Utah Street, North Park.

Visit bit.ly/ThursMarket

Thursdays at The Ken

San Diego’s late-night jazz jam convenes every Thursday night. Hosted by musicians Ian Buss, Robert Dove and Hugo Suarez. $5. 10 p.m.–1:30 a.m. at The Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Ave.

Visit bit.ly/ThursKen.

Saturdays

Golden Hill Farmers Market

Stop by the open community space to pick up California Certified Organic Produce from local farmers. 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at B Street between 27th and 28th streets, Golden Hill.

Visit bit.ly/GHMarket.

Old Town Saturday Market

The street market features work from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography and more. Every Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town.

Visit bit.ly/OTMarket.

Sundays

Hillcrest Farmers Market

About 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grown fruit, produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers, and more. 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Normal Street between University and Lincoln avenues.

Visit bit.ly/HillcrestMarket.

To view a comprehensive calendar of events happening throughout San Diego, visit our online calendar at bit.ly/UTNCal.

—Compiled by Sara Butler. Email calendar items to sara@sdcnn.com.