It’s no secret that the cannabis industry is booming. Many experts believe that it will only continue to grow in the years to come. But what does that mean for you? If you are new to the world of cannabis, or you have returned after some time, you might be a bit confused. In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the world of marijuana, what is new, what can be expected, and what you should know to better navigate it.

There are Many Different Consumption Methods

One of the first things that you would need to understand about the world of marijuana, especially if you are new to it or have been away for quite some time, is that there are now many different marijuana consumption methods. Back in the day people only had the choice of two; bongs or joints, while some used pipes.

However, in 2022, there are the above-mentioned, as well as many others. So, you can easily find cannabis vaporizers for sale, dab rigs, dab pens, edibles, tinctures, transdermal patches, and more. What could be more confusing is that each cannabis consumption method changes the effects and each has a different duration of effects, as well as onset times. Before consuming cannabis again, you should read about the various consumption methods to find one that will suit your consumption habits.

There are Different Strains

The next thing to know about the world of cannabis in 2022, is the fact there are now many different cannabis strains to choose from. One thing that has helped to increase the choice of cannabis consumption methods would be that it has largely been legalized for recreational use, so people have been growing all sorts of strains.

If you are new to the world of cannabis or have joined again after a long period, it would be worth your while to do some research regarding the various strains. Not only do different strains have different levels of THC, which is important to know, but they also produce different effects. For example, some strains are best used to fuel creativity, whereas others are best used if you want to have a peaceful night’s sleep.

There are a lot Of Terminologies to Learn

As time passes, and different generations embrace different ideas, new words are created. This is fairly common, and as a result, every industry or culture gains new words and phrases. This is no different for the world of cannabis, so to be able to effectively navigate your way through this new world, there are important terms you need to learn.

For example, dabbing is the process of consuming a cannabis concentrate using a hot surface, like a nail. Hybrid cannabis strains are a combination of both Sativa and indica. Kush, a popular strain of marijuana, is a strain found in the Hindu Kush Mountain range. There is a lot more to learn, and understanding these new words will allow you to enjoy your experience a lot more.

You Can Buy Online and With Apps

One of the newest things that you can do in the world of cannabis, which was previously impossible, is to able to buy cannabis online. More than this, you can even buy cannabis using a mobile app. These apps allow you to choose a cannabis strain, how much of it you want, select your location, and have it dropped off.

If you have been away from the cannabis industry for some time, it might come as quite a surprise that this is possible. However, many people have been taking advantage of this possibility, and it is one thing that has helped to decrease sales on the black market.

The Cannabis Industry is Blowing Up

Finally, the last thing that you need to know about the world of cannabis in 2022 is that it is blowing up, and by that, it means that the industry is only getting bigger with each passing month. For example, it was estimated that the global market was worth around $20.47 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of $32 billion in 2022.

More than this, with the success of the cannabis industry in different countries and states, more states are soon to begin legalizing the recreational use of the herb. This will lead to further growth of the global market.