Caves are not for claustrophobics

Dale Larabee | Larabee’s Lowdown
In 1949, on East Talmadge Drive, Kensington, Dr. Ralph Havens and his son Glen started to dig into his charcoal pit, 50 feet downward on the side of Fairmount canyon.
“Dad dug in a flurry of activity” his son Ralph, Jr. reported later. “Dad was one of those guys who had to work seven days a week.”
That first day, Havens Sr. dug and dug and just kept going, ending his day 70 feet under
his house. Some time later, Haven and other diggers entered the Haven house through daughter Carol’s bedroom closet. (I hope she knew they were coming.) Havens said digging helped him think. Come 1960, the unusual house addition was 700 feet of tunnels, 9 rooms and tons of sandy soil transferred downward to the canyon.
The diggers uncovered shark teeth and bones, a whale’s eardrum, and a tooth of an extinct four-tusked walrus that lived 3 million years ago. Havens and friends created the Havens’ Caves. Havens’ house, now owned by Art Gonzales, is a Tiger Woods’ drive from ours of 40 years. Until Sunday past, I have never set foot in the Caves. My sons have, hundreds of others have. After Sunday past, I never will again. I am claustrophobic.
First, no one really knows why Havens dug except Havens.
I found two articles telling more about the Caves: a 1983 U-T article and Thomas Baumann’s 1984 book Kensington-Talmadge. Both describe Havens as a non-stop worker and inventive man. Havens was an engineer with numerous patents (fiberglass fishing rod, for example). He was also a shrewd dude. As he and his family burrowed their way from canyon wall uphill to daughter Carol’s closet, news spread. Neighborhood kids flocked to Havens’ house (Havens had five children); so Havens paid ten cents for each red wagonload of sandy soil lugged from the snakelike tunnels to the canyon below. Lifelong resident Darlene Love remembers this assembly line of kids as much fun and some 1950s pocket cash. She also recalls Ralph Jr. turning off the lights and scaring the hell out of everyone.
Havens’ Caves is a 90-foot-deep catacomb containing: a game room big enough for ping pong tournaments, a slide from one room to a lower one, a fishpond (all the fish died in the darkness), an array of once-lighted tunnels, nine rooms including a King’s room, a rat’s maze so elaborate and rooms so huge that in 1960, 200 guests at Carol’s wedding reception toasted the newlyweds underground. I would have protested with others safely upstairs. Carol’s husband declined Havens’ invitation to move in saying he didn’t want a mole for a wife.
Havens ignored City building codes and permits. The City advised everybody to stay out, but said it would not “issue a citation unless some hazard develops.” City tax folks didn’t wait and tripled the Havens’ property value due to the nine-room addition. The Doctor had the underground designated a non-taxed basement.
The senior Havens died in 1982. Barry and Pam Bernasconi purchased the Cave House in 1974 and stayed until 1980. They sold to a man named Brooks and he to Gonzales. Barry Bernasconi told me he crawled — crawled! — into tunnels sometimes to dead ends. Some nosey carpet cleaners went into the Caves from a trap door while the Bernasconis were away. They couldn’t find a light switch and, using Bic lighters, started down the 99 steps. Their Bics went out. When Bernasconi got home, he found them pale and sweating on a patio. They could not see their hands in front of their faces as they crawled up. Bernasconi added that in his day the Caves were entered through what had been Carol’s bedroom down well-maintained steps, with a bannister and a glass door at bottom. No more. Gonzales early after moving in entered the Caves through a small entrance on the outside of his house. Deep underground, his flashlight batteries went dead. “Dale, if you had put your hand on my shoulder as I was crawling back up …” He couldn’t find the words.
Today, during the Chargers-Broncos game, I had to try spelunking. The entry Gonzales used, the trap door long ago closed, is a cluttered crawl space. I made it five steps down. I looked below at the first of 94 more steps dropping into the gloom. This is NOT the way wedding guests descended for a glass of champagne and toasts. I expected to hear echoes of kids hauling red wagons, a Ping-Pong game, screams as Ralph flicked the lights off, or a clink of glasses. All I heard was my bongo drum heart and raspy gasps. I returned to the light.
Here are some comments and corrections.
The Havens Family:
Father: Glenn Havens, Ph.D. Physics (not a engineer), Univ. of Wisconsin
Mother: Evelyn Read Havens, B.S. Art, Wayne State Univ.
Both Passed away in 1982 (unrelated events)
Oldest Brother: Glenn Read, Lives near Palo Alto for 20 years (did not go by Junior)
Carol: Lives in Albuquerque, NM for 40 years
Ralph: Sandpoint, Idaho for 10 years
Gary: Darwin Australia for 40+ years
Ray: San Diego for 60 years
Joyce (Half Sister): Bainbridge Island, Wash for 10 years
(Step-sister Sandy, Step-brother David)
The Caves:
The caves started at the bottom of the canyon–the prior owner had a barbecue pit. My day was cleaning it out and really at chest level you could dig it with your hands (harder at top and bottom). I’m not sure when it started since I was born in 1953–thought it was 1951?? Once a small crawl tunnel was dug back 30 feet, my Dad thought if there was a cave-in someone would be killed so he dug another entrance 10 feet to the south and walla ventilation.
Anyway to keep the comment short:
Cave Details: 70 foot deep. Started at bottom of canyon. 92 stairs to the top of the cave to trap door. 5 entrances (used to be a 6th). 700 foot of tunnels. 9 rooms. 3 big rooms reinforced with 8×16 bricks and double 2×16 beams plus nylon ropes. Fossils found: 10 million years old extinct Walrus tusk (thought to be a Mastodon(t) by the Nat. Hist. Museum), sharks teeth, sting-ray teeth, eardrums of whales, whale bones++. Dad dug, family and neighborhood kids got paid 10 cents per load of sand in red wagons (or 5 cents each if 2 took the sand out).
Not sure why Dad dug the caves: I assume that it was fascinating, but now that I am older I think I can understand–who likes to exercise at the gym? I would rather do something fun (Dad was a tennis player) or do something constructive (caves).
All the walking areas in the caves were lighted. 2 of the 3 big rooms had ping-pong tables in them–picture of my sister in her wedding dress playing with her husband in the King Al room.
The caves and especially the canyon were big items to take care of–something a stay-at-home mom and 5 kids could keep up with but impossible in our current world.
It was originally dug as a bomb shelter–with the then recent Pearl Harbor attach and the Japanese close to San Diego. 70 feet down there can be perfect silence besides a heartbeat, and perfect darkness. The cave stayed 60-65 degrees year round–probably 98% humidity. Also a refrigerator between the 2 ping pong rooms.
Ray Havens
Hello Ray,
My maiden name is Sahagun. I went to elemtary school with you. (5th or 6th grade)
My brother Raul and I, remember your cave well! I remember walking down that long staircase, the slide, the ping pong table and the feel and smell of that underground adventure. My brother remembers feeling a bit claustrophobic, but we still talk about what an amazing adventure that was for us.
Thank you for the wonderful memories,
Stella Sahagun ( “sagooney bird!!”)