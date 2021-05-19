Only use a blue scrub sponge. You’d be amazed at how many things a green scrub sponge will scratch. On stainless steel appliances, only use a paper towel (a scrub sponge can scratch). It’s okay to use a blue scrub sponge in a stainless steel sink. When you’re done with your scrub sponge, squeeze as much water out as you can. Then lean it on a surface so that all sides of the sponge get fresh air. Your sponge will last much longer and probably won’t even turn sour. It does no good to let your sponge sit with soap and water in it. For me, generic ammonia-based window cleaner works just as good as the name brand. It’s easier to finish windows & mirrors with an alcohol-based aerosol cleaner than with an ammonia-based cleaner. The alcohol cleaner gets rid of fog that ammonia-based cleaners can to leave behind. When cleaning windows, first use an ammonia-based cleaner and paper towels and then follow up with an alcohol based cleaner. This method not only quickly cuts the grease, soot & fog, it’s perhaps the fastest method when only cleaning smaller windows. Cleaning fingerprints on the underside of a glass table is easiest by spraying a short spray of alcohol basedwindow aerosol cleaner on a paper towel and wiping and buffing out the prints. Mopping bathroom floors on your hands & knees after vacuuming is best as you’ll pick up much more hair & dirt. My favorite vacuum uses a dual roller / beater bar. It cleans pet hair off dark rugs twice as fast as any othervacuum I’ve tried. And it’s the best beater bar vacuum I’ve used on hard floors. When using a razor blade to clean paint or tape off windows, always use a fresh blade. An old blade can scratch especially if it starts to rust. When cleaning bathrooms, I first spray the toilet bowl with bleach. I clean the whole bathroom and leave the toilet for last. By the time I clean the toilet, most or all of any poo stains disappear. Of course there’s no replacement for the pumice stick on older toilets. For cleaning old painted walls, I’ve been told that in older flat paint, the pigment dries on the surface, so when you scrub the wall, the pigment comes off too. A quality newer paint formula should not have that problem. For pet hair on furniture and pillows, wear a thick latex glove to wipe off the hair. This cuts the cleaning time by 75%.

