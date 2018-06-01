Community meetings

Mondays

Bankers Hill

Parking Committee

First Monday of the month. 5–6:30 p.m. at Merrill Gardens, 2567 Second Ave. in Bankers Hill.

North Park Maintenance Assessment District

Second Monday of the month. 5 p.m. at North Park Recreation Center, 1044 Idaho St. in North Park.

Bankers Hill Community Group

Third Monday of the month. 6:30–8 p.m. at San Diego Indoor Sports Club, 3030 Front St. in Bankers Hill.

Hillcrest Business Association

Beautification Committee

Fourth Monday of the month. Visit bit.ly/2odxT3m to confirm monthly meeting date. 3 p.m. at 3737 Fifth Ave., Suite 202 in Hillcrest.

Tuesdays

Adams Avenue Business Association

First Tuesday of the Month. Board of directors meeting. 8 a.m. at Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd. in Normal Heights.

North Park Main

Street Design Committee

First Tuesday of the month. 5:30–7:30 p.m. at North Park Main Street office, 3939 Iowa St., Suite 2 in North Park. 619-294-2501.

Normal Heights Community Planning Group

First Tuesday of the month. 6 p.m. at Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd. in Normal Heights.

Uptown Planners

First Tuesday of the month. 6 p.m. at Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St. in Hillcrest.

Hillcrest Business

Association

Second Tuesday of the month. Board of directors meeting. 5 p.m. at Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St. in Hillcrest.

Hillcrest Town Council

Second Tuesday of the month. 6:30 p.m. at Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.

North Park Planning Committee

Third Tuesday of the month. 6:30 p.m. at North Park Christian Fellowship, 2901 North Park Way in North Park.

Talmadge Maintenance

Assessment District

Fourth Tuesday of the month. 6:30 p.m. at Copley-Price YMCA, 4300 El Cajon Blvd. in Talmadge.

Wednesdays

University Heights Community Development Corporation

First Wednesday of the month. 6:30 p.m. at 4452 Park Blvd., Suite 104 in University Heights.

University Heights Community Parking District

First Wednesday of the month. 6:30 p.m. at 4452 Park Blvd. Suite 104 in University Heights.

North Park Main Street

Second Wednesday of the month. Board of directors meeting. 7:30 a.m. at North Park Main Street office, 3939 Iowa St., Suite 2 in North Park. 619-294-2501.

Old Town Community Planning Group

Second Wednesday of the month. 3:30 p.m. at The Whaley House, 2476 San Diego Ave. in Old Town.

Greater Golden Hill Community Planning Group

Second Wednesday of the month. 6:30 p.m. at Balboa Golf Course Clubhouse, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

Ken-Tal Community Planning Group

Second Wednesday of the month. 6:30 p.m. at Copley-Price Family YMCA, 4300 El Cajon Blvd. in Talmadge.

Burlingame Neighborhood Association

Second Wednesday of the month. 6:30 p.m. at the Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro, 2145 Fern St. in South Park.

Mission Hills Business Improvement District

Third Wednesday of the month. 3:30 p.m. For meeting location, visit missionhillsBID.com.

North Park

Community Association

Fourth Wednesday of the month. 6 p.m. at Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park.

South Park Business Group

Last Wednesday of the month. 8:30 a.m. at Eclipse Chocolate, 2145 Fern St. in South Park.

Thursdays

University Heights

Community Association

First Thursday of the month. 6:30 p.m. at Alice Birney Elementary School auditorium, 4345 Campus Ave. in University Heights.

Mission Hills Town Council

Board of Trustees Meeting

Second Thursday of alternating months; next meeting March 8. 6 p.m. at 902 Fort Stockton Drive in Mission Hills.

Mission Hills Town Council Town Hall

Second Thursday of alternating months; next meeting is March 8. 6 p.m. at Francis Parker Lower School Library, 4201 Randolph St. in Mission Hills.