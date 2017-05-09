Community organization meetings

San Diego Uptown News encourages readers to make a difference in the community where they live. Here is a list of community organizations that meet in your area:

8 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month

Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd.

6:30 – 8 p.m. on the third Monday

San Diego Indoor Sports Club, 3030 Front St.

5 – 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month

Merrill Gardens, 2567 Second Ave.

7 p.m. on the second Wednesday

Mazara Trattoria, 2302 30th St.

9 – 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday

3727 El Cajon Blvd.

6:30 – 8 p.m. on the third Thursday

Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday

Balboa Golf Course Clubhouse, 2600 Golf Course Drive

3 p.m. on the fourth Monday

3737 Fifth Ave., Suite 202

5 p.m. on the second Tuesday

Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.

6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday

Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.

6:30 p.m. on select dates in October, January, March and May. Next meeting: Oct. 15 with guest speaker Gabe Selak of the San Diego History Center.

Kensington Community Church, 4773 Marlborough Drive

6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday

Copley-Price Family YMCA, 4300 El Cajon Blvd.

11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday

3727 El Cajon Blvd.

3:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday

Visit missionhillsBID.com for meeting location.

7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday

Call 619-497-1193 or email info@MissionHillsHeritage.org for meeting location.

6 p.m. on the second Thursday of months with no Town Hall; 2016 meetings include: June 9, July 14, September 8, November 10 and December 8

902 Fort Stockton Drive

6 p.m. on the second Thursday of months with no Board of Directors meeting; 2016 meetings include: August 1 and October 13.

Francis Parker Lower School, 4201 Randolph St.

6 p.m. on the first Tuesday

Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd.

6 p.m. on first Tuesday

Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd.

5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday

North Park Community Center, 2711 Howard Ave.

6 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday

Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd.

6:30 p.m. on third Thursday

Grace Lutheran Church, 3967 Park Blvd.

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday

North Park Main Street Office, 3076 University Ave.

6 p.m. on the second Monday

North Park Adult Activity Center, 2719 Howard Ave.

6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday

North Park Christian Fellowship, 2901 North Park Way

11 a.m. on the second Wednesday

The Tequila Factory, 2467 Juan St.

3:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday

The Whaley House, 2476 San Diego Ave.

Meetings scheduled as needed

8:30 a.m. on the last Wednesday

Eclipse Chocolate, 2145 Fern St.

6:30 p.m. on third Tuesday of odd numbered months

4760 Miracle Dr. (residential address)

6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday

Copley-Price YMCa, 4300 El Cajon Blvd.

6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday

4452 Park Blvd. Suite 104

6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday

4452 Park Blvd. Suite 104

6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday

Alice Birney Elementary School auditorium, 4345 Campus Ave.

5 – 6:30 p.m. on second Monday

Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.

6 p.m. on the first Tuesday

Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.

Email ken@sdcnn.com for inclusion of your organization or committee meeting.