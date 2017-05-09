Community organization meetings

San Diego Uptown News encourages readers to make a difference in the community where they live. Here is a list of community organizations that meet in your area:
Adams Avenue Business Association Board of Directors
8 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month
Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd.
Bankers Hill Community Group Monthly Meeting
6:30 – 8 p.m. on the third Monday
San Diego Indoor Sports Club, 3030 Front St.
Bankers Hill Parking Committee
5 – 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month
Merrill Gardens, 2567 Second Ave.
Burlingame Neighborhood Association
7 p.m. on the second Wednesday
Mazara Trattoria, 2302 30th St.
El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association
9 – 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday
3727 El Cajon Blvd.
Greater Golden Hill Community Development Corporation
6:30 – 8 p.m. on the third Thursday
Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive
Greater Golden Hill Community Planning Group
6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday
Balboa Golf Course Clubhouse, 2600 Golf Course Drive
Hillcrest Business Association Beautification Committee
3 p.m. on the fourth Monday
3737 Fifth Ave., Suite 202
Hillcrest Business Association Board of Directors
5 p.m. on the second Tuesday
Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.
Hillcrest Town Council
6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday
Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.
Kensington-Talmadge Community Association
6:30 p.m. on select dates in October, January, March and May. Next meeting: Oct. 15 with guest speaker Gabe Selak of the San Diego History Center.
Kensington Community Church, 4773 Marlborough Drive
Ken-Tal Community Planning Group
6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday
Copley-Price Family YMCA, 4300 El Cajon Blvd.
Mid-City Community Parking District
11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday
3727 El Cajon Blvd.
Mission Hills Business Improvement District
3:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday
Visit missionhillsBID.com for meeting location.
Mission Hills Heritage
7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday
Call 619-497-1193 or email info@MissionHillsHeritage.org for meeting location.
Mission Hills Town Council Board of Directors
6 p.m. on the second Thursday of months with no Town Hall; 2016 meetings include: June 9, July 14, September 8, November 10 and December 8
902 Fort Stockton Drive
Mission Hills Town Council Town Hall
6 p.m. on the second Thursday of months with no Board of Directors meeting; 2016 meetings include: August 1 and October 13.
Francis Parker Lower School, 4201 Randolph St.
Normal Heights Community Association
6 p.m. on the first Tuesday
Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd.
Normal Heights Community Planning Group
6 p.m. on first Tuesday
Normal Heights Community Center, 4649 Hawley Blvd.
North Park Action Team
5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday
North Park Community Center, 2711 Howard Ave.
North Park Community Association
6 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday
Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd.
North Park Historical Society
6:30 p.m. on third Thursday
Grace Lutheran Church, 3967 Park Blvd.
North Park Main Street Design Committee
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday
North Park Main Street Office, 3076 University Ave.
North Park Maintenance Assessment District
6 p.m. on the second Monday
North Park Adult Activity Center, 2719 Howard Ave.
North Park Planning Committee
6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday
North Park Christian Fellowship, 2901 North Park Way
Old Town Chamber Organization Committee
11 a.m. on the second Wednesday
The Tequila Factory, 2467 Juan St.
Old Town Community Planning Group
3:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday
The Whaley House, 2476 San Diego Ave.
Old Town Community Parking District
Meetings scheduled as needed
South Park Business Group
8:30 a.m. on the last Wednesday
Eclipse Chocolate, 2145 Fern St.
Talmadge Community Council
6:30 p.m. on third Tuesday of odd numbered months
4760 Miracle Dr. (residential address)
Talmadge Maintenance Assessment District
6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday
Copley-Price YMCa, 4300 El Cajon Blvd.
University Heights Community Development Corporation
6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday
4452 Park Blvd. Suite 104
University Heights Community Parking District
6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday
4452 Park Blvd. Suite 104
University Heights Community Association
6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday
Alice Birney Elementary School auditorium, 4345 Campus Ave.
Uptown Community Parking District
5 – 6:30 p.m. on second Monday
Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.
Uptown Planners
6 p.m. on the first Tuesday
Joyce Beers Community Center, 3900 Vermont St.
Email ken@sdcnn.com for inclusion of your organization or committee meeting.