Congratulations to this year’s winners!

Uptown is a unique place to call home. We pride ourselves on our historic districts and mainstay local spots, yet also embrace and welcome change to our vibrant community.

From residents to houses, our neighborhoods comprise a balanced mix of young and old, established and new. Why would the dining and entertainment establishments we frequent be any different?

We recently asked the readers of San Diego Uptown News to tell us their favorite local dining spots and entertainment venues found throughout and nearby our Uptown neighborhoods. Our ballot offered 70 voting categories, including brunch, comedy club, doughnut shop, food truck, happy hour, Irish pub, Mexican cuisine and movie theater.

From our numerous coffee shops and breweries to the buzzing night life scene, we featured categories to best reflect the feel of our distinctive community.

San Diego Uptown News covers nearly a dozen neighborhoods, including Old Town, Mission Hills, Bankers Hill, Hillcrest, University Heights, Normal Heights, North Park, South Park, Golden Hill, Kensington and Talmadge, as well as nearby regions of City Heights, Little Italy, Mission Valley and more. The range of winners reflect our diverse neighborhoods, offering a glimpse of what it’s like to be an Uptowner.

In this month’s “Best of Uptown” special section, we feature an accumulation of these top establishments, showcasing them with colorful advertisements, photos, contact information and descriptions outlining their missions to serve their customers.

As you look through these pages, we hope you find familiar names along with new faces. Swing by these spots for a taste of life in Uptown, whether you attend a show at your go-to music venue or try a new restaurant outside of your palate.

Without further ado, here are your picks. From all of us at San Diego Uptown News, congratulations to 2018’s Best of Uptown winners! See you around the neighborhood.

[Editor’s note: This year, we split the ballot into two sections: dining/entertainment and business/retail. This issue exclusively features the best dining and entertainment venues. To vote for the best business and retail spots, stay tuned for our next ballot in print and online at sduptownnews.com.]

—The staff at San Diego Community News Network (sdcnn.com)

AMERICAN CUSINE

GOLD: Great Maple

1451 Washington St.

thegreatmaple.com/sandiego

619-255-2282

SILVER: Trust.

3752 Park Blvd., Suite 105 C

trustrestaurantsd.com

619-795-6901

BAKERY

GOLD: Twiggs Bakery & Coffeehouse

2804 Adams Ave.

twiggs.org/adams-ave

619-296-0616

SILVER: Cardamom Cafe and Bakery

2977 Upas St.

cardamomsandiego.com

619-546-5609

BARBECUE

GOLD: The Smok’d Hog

3749 Park Blvd.

thesmokdhog.com

619-546-5467

The Smok’d Hog features award-winning BBQ ribs on Saturday and Sundays, fried chicken on Fridays, and gourmet smoked meat sandwiches all week long. Check out our menu — you can dine in or order to go.

San Diego’s best BBQ and gourmet sandwich shop is located at the corner of Park Boulevard and Robinson Avenue, just a few minutes from Balboa Park. If it’s your first time, we recommend trying our signature pulled pork BBQ sandwiches, the “KC” or “Carolina.” Or sink your teeth into a Florida-inspired “Cubano.” On Saturdays and Sundays, we serve BBQ ribs smothered in our house hog sauce. You’ll love our slow roasted mouthwatering meats, which are smoked in-house daily! Be sure to check our menu often. Don’t forget, The Smok’d Hog offers BBQ catering in San Diego.

SILVER: Grand Ole BBQ y Asado

3302 32nd St.

grandolebbq.com

619-213-3765

The tradition lives on!

“I fell in love with Central Texas BBQ flavors as a kid and often wondered why there wasn’t a venue that combines those flavors with great music in an outdoors setting in San Diego,” said Andy Harris, owner of Grand Ole BBQ y Asado.

Harris spent more than 20 years honing his barbecue skills — from buying his first smoker at 20 years old to testing out all the best BBQ at all the best BBQ joints in Kansas City, Memphis, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

BREWERY

GOLD: Kensington Brewing Company

4067 Adams Ave.

brewerysandiego.com

619-400-6584

SILVER: North Park Brewing Co.

3038 University Ave.

northparkbeerco.com

619-255-2946

BILLIARDS

GOLD: Triple Crown Pub

3221 Adams Ave.

triplecrownpubsd.com

619-281-0263

SILVER: Gilly’s

2306 El Cajon Blvd.

619-298-6008

BREAKFAST

GOLD: The Mission

2801 University Ave.

themissionsd.com

619-220-8992

The Mission concept specializes in simple, healthy, and tasty food with a whimsical edge and a focus on artful presentation at an affordable price. By focusing on the use of simple and fresh ingredients, this vibrant urban bistro promotes living in an increasingly health-conscious world. Our entrees are creatively presented, resulting in artful culinary displays that are sure to please the palate. Guests dine in dynamic, inviting surroundings, featuring large, bright and airy windows along with eye-catching local artwork. The menu, which includes everything from classic pancakes and sandwiches to modern Chino-Latino cuisine, is sure to satisfy every appetite.

SILVER: Crest Cafe

425 Robinson Ave.

crestcafe.net

619-295-2510

BRUNCH

GOLD: The Patio on Goldfinch

4020 Goldfinch St.

thepatioongoldfinch.com

619-501-5090

SILVER: Fig Tree Eatery

416 University Ave.

figtreeeatery.com

619-298-2010

BURGER

GOLD: Cali “O” Burgers

1290 University Ave.

619-692-9999

SILVER: Crest Cafe

425 Robinson Ave.

crestcafe.net

619-295-2510

BURRITO

GOLD: El Zarape Restaurant

3201 Adams Ave.

elzarapeeatery.com

619-692-1652

SILVER: Colima’s Mexican Restaurant

2302 University Ave.

colimasmexican.menutoeat.com

619-297-2715

BUSINESS LUNCH

GOLD: Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave.

hobnobhill.com

619-239-8176

Opened in 1944 with the sole intention to provide quality food and exceptional services at reasonable prices, Hob Nob Hill has worked hard to stay true to its commitment. A full-service restaurant and bakery, Hob Nob Hill and its American Country-style furnishings offer its guests comfortable seating while they enjoy an array of tasty American classics. Whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner — Hob Nob Hill’s American styled menu provides their guests with generous portions, affordable pricing and a taste that’s sure to entice its patrons for more!

Just about everything — from baking fresh muffins and cakes to curing corned beef — is done on the premises. And each recipe has been home-developed and home-tested to ensure that you, the customer, will experience the ultimate dining pleasure. For more information regarding business hours and menu details, visit Hob Nob Hill’s website.

SILVER: Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 Washington St.

harleygraykitchenandbar.com

619-955-8451

CASINO

GOLD: Sycuan Casino

5469 Casino Way

El Cajon, 92019

sycuan.com

619-916-4468

Feel at home as you walk through the doors of Sycuan Casino, San Diego’s top choice for fun and excitement in a casual environment. Located in the heart of America’s finest city, Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace back in 1983. Now, it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012 with additional enhancements in 2015, Sycuan now features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines; more than 40 gaming tables, poker, bingo; and a variety of restaurants to choose from.

Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego’s first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room — complete with its own separate entrance and Paipa’s Surf & Turf buffet. The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs; bar-top slot machines; a stadium sized menu; over 30 beers on tap; the Party Pit, complete with three blackjack tables; an extensive collection of sports memorabilia; and a high-energy atmosphere. Sycuan’s intimate 457-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily.

SILVER: Viejas Casino & Resort

5000 Willows Road

Alpine, 91901

viejas.com

833-445-5400

CASINO BUFFET

GOLD: Valley View Casino & Hotel

16300 Nyemii Pass Road

Valley Center, 92082

valleyviewcasino.com

866-843-9946

SILVER: Sycuan Casino

5469 Casino Way

El Cajon, 92019

sycuan.com/dining/paipas-buffet

619-916-4468

CASUAL DINING

GOLD: Pop Pie Co.

4404 Park Blvd.

poppieco.com

619-501-4440

SILVER: Carnitas Snack Shack

2632 University Ave.

carnitassnackshack.com

619-294-7675

CATERING

GOLD: The Wild Thyme Company

7163 Construction Court Suite B

thewildthymecompany.com

858-527-0226

SILVER: Mastiff Sausage Company

3038 University Ave.

mastiffsausagecompany.com/catering

619-255-2777

CHINESE CUISINE

GOLD: Saigon on Fifth

3900 Fifth Ave. #120

saigonon5th.com

619-220-8828

SILVER: City Dragon

2885 El Cajon Blvd.

citydragonsd.com

619-280-2255

COCKTAIL

GOLD: Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage

3940 Fourth Ave., Second Floor

ma4sd.com

619-400-4500

SILVER: The Caliph

3100 Fifth Ave.

thecaliph.net

619-298-9495

COFFEE SHOP

GOLD: Lestat’s Coffee House

3343 Adams Ave.

lestats.com

619-282-0437

SILVER: Young Hickory

4096 30th St.

younghickory.com

619-795-6574

COMEDY CLUB

GOLD: American Comedy Co.

818 Sixth Ave.

americancomedyco.com

619-795-3858

SILVER: Comedy Heights

comedyheights.com

619-993-3402

COMFORT FOOD

GOLD: DiMille’s Italian Restaurant

3492 Adams Ave.

dimilles.com

619-283-3153

SILVER: Pop Pie Co.

4404 Park Blvd.

poppieco.com

619-501-4440

DANCE CLUB

GOLD: Rich’s 1051 University Ave.

richssandiego.com

619-295-2195

SILVER: Gossip Grill

1220 University Ave.

thegossipgrill.com

619-260-8023

DELI

GOLD: The Deli Llama

3702 Fifth Ave.

delillamasd.com

619-295-4666

It began with a concept — amazing sandwiches in a whimsical setting where customers feel at home. Ten years later, The Deli Llama has earned 29 “Best of” awards for its signature sandwiches, paninis, salads, house-made sauces, soups, and specialty chips and beverages.

The Llama also features three types of gluten-free breads and baked goods, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. The Deli Llama continues to draw new and loyal customers to enjoy its delicious food and fanciful setting … the little deli where the staff treats customers like family! And coming soon — The Deli Llama Food Truck!

SILVER: Grant’s Marketplace

2953 Beech St.

grantsmarket.com

619-231-0524

DESSERT

GOLD: Holy Matcha San Diego

3118 University Ave.

holymatchasd.com

SILVER: Extraordinary Desserts

2929 Fifth Ave.

extraordinarydesserts.com

619-294-2132

DINNER

GOLD: Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St.

dnp-sd.com

619-255-8566

SILVER: Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop

640 Tenth Ave.

cowboystarsd.com

619-450-5880

DOUGHNUT SHOP

GOLD: Copper Top Coffee and Donut

101 Washington St.

coppertopcoffee.com

619-458-9045

SILVER: Donut Bar

631 B St.

donutbar.com

619-255-6360

FOOD TRUCK

GOLD: Mariscos Nine Seas Seafood

3030 Grape St.

mariscosnineseasseafood

619-279-0010

SILVER: Kiko’s Place

4404 Texas St.

facebook.com/kikosplaceseafood

619-341-7397

FAMILY RESTAURANT

GOLD: Rudford’s Restaurant

2900 El Cajon Blvd.

rudfords.com

619-282-8423

SILVER: DiMille’s Italian Restaurant

3492 Adams Ave.

dimilles.com

619-283-3153

FARMERS MARKET

GOLD: Hillcrest Farmers Market

3960 Normal St.

hillcrestfarmersmarket.com

619-237-1632

SILVER: North Park Thursday Market

3000 North Park Way

northparkmainstreet.com/events/farmers-market

619-294-2501

FAST FOOD

GOLD: Five Guys

670 University Ave.

fiveguys.com

619-299-9105

SILVER: In-N-Out Burger

2005 Camino Del Este

in-n-out.com

800-786-1000

FINE DINING

GOLD: Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St.

dnp-sd.com

619-255-8566

SILVER: Donovan’s Steak & Chop House

570 K St.

donovanssteakhouse.com

619-376-1184

FRENCH CUISINE

GOLD: The Smoking Goat Restaurant

3408 30th St.

thesmokinggoatrestaurant.com

619-955-5295

SILVER: La Bonne Table

3696 Fifth Ave.

619-260-8039

GREEK CUISINE

GOLD: Alexi’s Greek Cafe

3863 Fifth Ave.

619-297-1777

Serving Greek, Mediterranean and American food, this Hillcrest institution has been delighting palates for over 20 years. Serving everything from Gyros to spanakopita to Greek salads, Alexis even offers vegetarian cuisine. For the best Greek food in Hillcrest, visit Alexis Greek Café. No other Greek restaurant compares.

SILVER: Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave.

olympiccafesd.com

619-692-9082

GOLF COURSE

GOLD: Torrey Pines Golf Course

11480 North Torrey Pines Road

La Jolla, 92037

torreypinesgolfcourse.com

858-452-3226

SILVER: Tobey’s 19th Hole Cafe

2600 Golf Course Drive

619-234-5921

HAPPY HOUR

GOLD: Flicks

1017 University Ave.

sdflicks.com

619-297-2056

SILVER: Park & Rec

4612 Park Blvd.

parkandrecsd.com

619-795-9700

HEALTH FOOD STORE

GOLD: Barons Market

3231 University Ave.

baronsmarket.com

619-814-5555

SILVER: Lazy Acres Natural Market

422 W. Washington St.

lazyacres.com/missionhills

619-272-4289

HOT WINGS

GOLD: Wingstop

4403 University Ave. #400

wingstop.com

619-280-8000

SILVER: The Rail

3796 Fifth Ave.

thebrassrailsd.com

619-298-2233

INDIAN CUISINE

GOLD: Bombay

3960 Fifth Ave.

bombayrestaurant.com

619-297-7777

SILVER: Punjabi Tandoor

9235 Activity Road, Suite 111

punjabitandoor.com

858-695-0956

IRISH PUB

GOLD: Oscar Wilde’s Irish Pub

1440 University Ave.

oscarwildespub.com

619-567-8249

SILVER: The Field

544 Fifth Ave.

thefield.com

619-232-9840

ITALIAN CUISINE

GOLD: DiMille’s Italian Restaurant

3492 Adams Ave.

dimilles.com

619-283-3153

SILVER: Buona Forchetta

3001 Beech St.

buonaforchettasd.com

619-381-4844

JAPANESE CUISINE

GOLD: Azuki Sushi

2321 Fifth Ave.

azukisushi.com

619-238-4760

SILVER: North Park Sushi & Grill

3021 University Ave.

hanaoka-restaurant.com

619-297-0924

JAZZ BAR

GOLD: Seven Grand San Diego

3054 University Ave.

sevengrandbars.com/sd

619-269-8820

SILVER: Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage

3940 Fourth Ave. Second Floor

ma4sd.com

619-400-4500

JUICE

GOLD: Project Juice

1080 University Ave. Suite H 207

projectjuice.com/hillcrest-cafe

619-452-2513

SILVER: Juice Crafters

401 University Ave.

juicecrafters.com

619-297-0235

LATE NIGHT DINING

GOLD: Rudford’s Restaurant

2900 El Cajon Blvd.

rudfords.com

619-282-8423

SILVER: Uptown Tavern

1236 University Ave.

uptowntavernsd.com

619-241-2710

LIVE MUSIC VENUE

GOLD: House of Blues

1055 Fifth Ave.

houseofblues.com/sandiego

619-299-2583

House of Blues is the ultimate night out. It’s where great food sets the stage for amazing live concerts. From VIP experiences with the world’s best artists to our world-famous Gospel Brunch on Sundays, House of Blues is truly where music and food feed the soul.

SILVER: The Observatory North Park

2891 University Ave.

obervatorysd.com

619-239-8836

LOCAL WINERY

GOLD: Négociant Winery

2419 El Cajon Blvd.

negociantwinery.com

619-535-1747

SILVER: Wilson Creek Winery

35960 Rancho California Road

Temecula, 92591

wilsoncreekwinery.com

951- 699-9463

LUNCH

GOLD: The Deli Llama

3702 Fifth Ave.

delillamasd.com

619-295-4666

SILVER: EmpireHouse

127 University Ave.

empirehousesd.com

619-688-9283

MARGARITA

GOLD: Ortega’s, A Mexican Bistro

141 University Ave.

ortegas.com

619-692-4200

SILVER: Del Sur Mexican Cantina

2310 30th St.

delsurmexicancantina.com

619-501-0643

MARTINI

GOLD: Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage

3940 Fourth Ave., Second Floor

ma4sd.com

619-400-4500

SILVER: Born and Raised

1909 India St.

bornandraisedsteak.com

619-202-4577

MEXICAN CUISINE

GOLD: Del Sur Mexican Cantina

2310 30th St.

delsurmexicancantina.com

619-501-0643

SILVER: Ortega’s, A Mexican Bistro

141 University Ave.

ortegas.com

619-692-4200

MOVIE THEATER

GOLD: Landmark Theatres Hillcrest

3107 Fifth Ave. #200

landmarktheatres.com

619-298-2904

SILVER: Landmark Theatres Ken Cinema

4061 Adams Ave.

landmarktheatres.com

619-283-3227

NEW RESTAURANT

GOLD: Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St.

dnp-sd.com

619-255-8566

SILVER: Shank & Bone

2930 University Ave.

shankandbone.com

619-458-9085

NIGHTCLUB

GOLD: The Rail

3796 Fifth Ave.

thebrassrailsd.com

619-298-2233

SILVER: Rich’s

1051 University Ave.

richssandiego.com

619-295-2195

OUTDOOR DINING

GOLD: The Patio on Goldfinch

4020 Goldfinch St.

thepatioongoldfinch.com

619-501-5090

SILVER: Underbelly

3000 Upas St.

godblessunderbelly.com

619-487-9909

PET FRIENDLY DINING

GOLD: Knotty Barrel

844 Market St.

knottybarrel.com

619-269-7156

SILVER: Del Sur Mexican Cantina

2310 30th St

delsurmexicancantina.com

619-501-0643

PHO/NOODLE HOUSE

GOLD: OB Noodle House

2218 Cable St.

obnoodlehouse.com

619-450-6868

SILVER: Underbelly

3000 Upas St.

godblessunderbelly.com

619-487-9909

PIZZA

GOLD: DiMille’s Italian Restaurant

3492 Adams Ave.

dimilles.com

619-283-3153

SILVER: Filippi’s Pizza Grotto Little Italy

1747 India St.

realcheesepizza.com/little-italy

619-232-5094

POKE

GOLD: Poké Go

3614 Fifth Ave.

pokesd.com

619-230-5549

SILVER: Fishmongers’ Market

1735 Hancock St.

fishmongersmarkets.com

619-756-7345

ROMANTIC DINING

GOLD: Madison on Park

4622 Park Blvd.

madisononpark.com

619-269-6566

SILVER: Et Voilà French Bistro

3015 Adams Ave.

etvoilabistro.com

619-209-7759

ROOFTOP LOUNGE

GOLD: Mister A’s

2550 Fifth Ave.

asrestaurant.com

619-239-1377

SILVER: George’s at the Cove

1250 Prospect St.

La Jolla, 92037

georgesatthecove.com

858-454-4244

SALAD

GOLD: Jyoti-Bihanga

3351 Adams Ave.

jyotibihanga.com

619-282-4116

SILVER: Barons Market

Barons Market

3231 University Ave.

baronsmarket.com

619-814-5555

SANDWICH

GOLD: Grant’s Marketplace

2953 Beech St.

grantsmarket.com

619-231-0524

SILVER: The Deli Llama

3702 Fifth Ave.

delillamasd.com

619-295-4666

SEAFOOD

GOLD: Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill

3667 India St.

bluewaterseafoodsandiego.com

619-497-0914

SILVER: Point Loma Seafoods

2805 Emerson St.

pointlomaseafoods.com

619-223-1109

SPANISH CUISINE

GOLD: Cueva Bar

2123 Adams Ave.

cuevabar.com

619-269-6612

Established in 2010, Cueva Bar is a gem in the University Heights neighborhood. If you’re searching for a small, neighborhood bar with an intimate setting, look no further. At Cueva Bar, we are proud to offer delicious, globally-inspired tapas, a sommelier curated wine list and a draft selection of (mostly) local craft beer. For our gluten-free and/or vegan patrons, we offer a very dynamic and flexible menu that fits your dietary needs. We specialize in bringing people together with the help of shareable plates, friendly service and an intimate setting!

SILVER: Cafe Sevilla

353 Fifth Ave.

cafesevilla.com

619-233-5979

SPORTS BAR

GOLD: The Rail

3796 Fifth Ave.

thebrassrailsd.com

619-298-2233

SILVER: Hamilton’s Tavern

1521 30th St.

hamiltonstavern.com

619-238-5460

STEAKHOUSE

GOLD: Donovan’s Steak & Chop House

570 K St.

donovanssteakhouse.com

619-376-1184

SILVER: Morton’s The Steakhouse

285 J St.

mortons.com/sandiego

619-696-3369

SUSHI

GOLD: RB Sushi

3955 Fifth Ave.

bsushi.com

619-269-9900

SILVER: Azuki Sushi

2321 Fifth Ave.

azukisushi.com

619-238-4760

THAI CUISINE

GOLD: Amarin Thai

3843 Richmond St.

amarinsandiego.com

619-296-6056

SILVER: Bahn Thai

4646 Park Blvd.

bahnthai.net

619-299-6363

THEATER

GOLD: Diversionary Theatre

4545 Park Blvd. #101

diversionary.org

619-220-0097

SILVER: The Old Globe

1363 Old Globe Way

theoldglobe.org

619-234-5623

The internationally-acclaimed, Tony Award-winning Old Globe is one of the most renowned regional theaters in the country and has stood as San Diego’s flagship arts institution for over 75 years.

The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 15 plays and musicals on its three stages, including its highly-regarded Shakespeare festival. The Globe has become a gathering place for leading theatre artists from around the world, such as Tom Stoppard, Daniel Sullivan and Chita Rivera, among many others.

Numerous Broadway-bound premieres and revivals, such as “Dirty Rotten” “Scoundrels,” “The Full Monty,” and “Damn Yankees,” have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to enjoy highly successful runs in New York and at regional theatres across the country.

The Old Globe is at the forefront of the nation’s leading performing arts organizations, setting a standard for excellence in American theater.

VEGETARIAN/VEGAN

GOLD: KINDRED

1503 30th St.

barkindred.com

619-546-9653

SILVER: Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant

4661 Park Blvd.

myplumeria.com

619-269-9989

WINE BAR

GOLD: Négociant Winery

2419 El Cajon Blvd.

negotiantwinery.com

619-535-1747

SILVER: Village Vino

4095 Adams Ave.

villagevino.com

619-546-8466