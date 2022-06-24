Whether you’re vying for a job at an interview or pitching to a client for an important account, how you dress determines how professional you appear in that meeting. Dressing professionally means wearing an ensemble that’s a level up from your everyday apparel or business casual wear. You’ll typically see professional attire in accounting, finance, and other corporate offices. It’s also the standard dress code in government organizations and offices.

Throwing together a professional look may seem overwhelming at first. Do you start with a blazer and a collared shirt? Do you have the right skirt to match your polo or button-down shirt? Should the dress be loose or tight? Are the colors in your closet too bright or distracting? If you’re not sure where to begin in dressing professionally, here are some quick styling tips you can apply.

Stick to solid colors

Avoid wild and distracting patterns like stripes, polka dots, zig-zags, and other similar repeating shapes. Not only are these patterns difficult to pair with other clothes, but the busy prints may come off as unprofessional. They can also distract your interviewer or client during an important meeting.

Solid neutral colors such as black, brown, beige, or brown are easier colors to work with if you haven’t yet mastered professional attire. These hues also showcase and maintain a mature look compared to patterns or shapes. Should you wear a pattern, stick to small and discreet designs like pinstripes. The colors shouldn’t be too bright and the overall design should ideally have a sedate appearance.

Use only two or three colors in your look’s palette

Choose only two or three colors to use in your entire outfit. Applying more than three colors can make your outfit look too busy and distracting. Sticking to a few colors also keeps things simple, as you’ll have an easier time pairing your available tops and bottoms together in one outfit.

At least two of the colors should be a neutral tone like nude, black, or olive. These colors are the easiest to pair with bolder colors like red, orange, or even neon hues. If you’re not sure which colors match, refer to the color wheel and look at the complementary hues.

Complete your top look with a blazer

Blazers are a staple in all kinds of professional attire ensembles. A blazer is easy to pair with a dress, polo and skirt, or a collared shirt and pants. This workwear staple also gives your outfit structure and is best paired with clothes that accentuate your body’s shape. After all, you don’t want clothes to fit too tight, but they shouldn’t be so loose that they fail to complement your features. Baggy clothes are inappropriate for office settings, and if you attempt to put a blazer over an oversized top, the excess fabric will likely bunch up underneath. This will negate the streamlined silhouette that the blazer is supposed to give, and it may feel uncomfortable for the wearer as well.

Give your dress or A-line skirt a sleek look with tights

Tights are an essential accessory to any professional look, especially during the colder seasons. Slip on a pair when you’re wearing a skirt or dress to keep your legs warm. Neutral colors like black and nude work with most color palette outfits, though there are many other color options available. Sticking to the basic hues ensures every piece matches, even if you’re working with a palette that includes a bright pop of color. Wear nude hosiery if you want your outfit’s colors to shine and to avoid calling attention to your legs. Black tights, on the other hand, give your look a sleek and elegant touch for dark-colored palettes.

Wear pointed shoes

Walking or commuting to your big meeting? High heels will hurt your feet, but sneakers are too casual for the occasion. Pointed shoes offer that middle ground between sneakers and heels, as the sleek point makes it easy to look more polished. You can get these as flats or with a low heel, ideally crafted using leather materials. Look for two pairs in different colors so they can match an assortment of outfits.

Alternatively, if your outfit feels a bit too casual for a professional look, wearing heels instantly gives it that extra push. A casual dress will feel more dressed-up and businesswear-worthy with the right pointed heels and hosiery.

Wear a jumpsuit for spring or summer meetings

No time to pair the right blouse, blazer, and skirt? A jumpsuit is a trendy, effortless, and quick way to get ready for work. A well-fitting jumpsuit has the same polish as a pantsuit but the one-piece construction looks more modern. It also makes it easier for you to get dressed since you won’t need to worry about coordinating separate tops and bottoms.

To ensure your jumpsuit looks professional, follow the other styling tips mentioned here, such as sticking to neutral colors and avoiding wild patterns. Make sure the bottom finishes to a full-length, tapered leg. You can also pair it with a blazer to complete the look.

Accessorize with simple jewelry and the right bag

Accessories complete your professional look. Your bag, necklace, or bracelet can make or break how polished you appear in that meeting. Avoid using a small purse, a fabric-made bag, or an unstructured bag. A safe choice would be to use a large leather bag with a specific structure or solid shape. This gives the impression of being organized, reliable, and making the extra effort to put your best foot forward.

The best choices for jewelry are stud, drop, or small hoop earrings. Just as with clothing prints, you want to avoid overly large pieces and wearing too many accessories as these can be distracting to others.

Add a hint of your personal style

You want to stand out in every meeting, so donning a generic look may backfire in making a strong impression. An all-black outfit, for example, may look professional but ultimately forgettable. It may also suggest conservative thinking and an unwillingness to take risks.

Show your personality and creativity by adding a unique element to your outfit. This might take the form of your favorite necklace, tortoiseshell eyeglasses, a vintage watch from your mom, or a silk scarf in your favorite color. Choose a piece that you love and feels representative of who you are. Your audience will appreciate the personal touch and it will make your outfit more memorable.

By following these styling tips, you should be able to complete a look you’ll be proud to wear to any professional occasion. Apply them when dressing for interviews, meetings, or important conferences. If you’re still building your wardrobe, you may be able to borrow from friends who are regulars at wearing professional ensembles. However, it’s a good idea to start investing in a few key pieces for your outfits, like a tailored blazer and leather shoes. Knowing that you look polished and put-together gives you a boost of confidence, and being self-assured can also increase other people’s confidence in you.