211 San Diego, United Way of San Diego County, and the San Diego County Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Coalition announced they returned a total of $28,034,865 back to San Diego County individuals and families through federal and state tax refunds.

This tax season, the EITC Coalition completed 29,876 tax returns, which allowed 3,896 filers to claim a total of $6,945,963 from the federal EITC, 5,062 filers to claim a total of $998,857 from the CalEITC, and 3,236 filers to claim a total of $6,416,316 from the Young Child Tax Credit.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) helps low- to moderate-income workers and families reduce the taxes they owe or increase their refund so they can put more money toward rent, school tuition, utilities, groceries, and other important expenses. Combined with the state CalEITC and the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC), taxpayers can receive hundreds or even thousands of extra dollars back on their taxes.

This year, Governor Newsom and the California State Legislature expanded the CalEITC and YCTC to all California tax filers, including undocumented Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) filers who meet the other eligibility criteria. The state also announced the new Golden State Stimulus, one-time cash payments available to 2019 CalEITC recipients and ITIN filers this year who meet other eligibility criteria. Taxpayers can claim the EITC up to three years back if they are eligible, but did not originally claim the credit; the Golden State Stimulus is available to qualifying taxpayers who file before October 15, 2021.

The EITC Coalition is a body of organizations and providers that are dedicated to providing a clear pathway to tax assistance for families in our community. The Coalition is anchored by a partnership among 211 San Diego, United Way of San Diego County, the IRS, and the County of San Diego.

Individuals and families can call 2-1-1 to see if they qualify for the federal EITC, the CalEITC, the YCTC, and the Golden State Stimulus. If you are eligible for free tax preparation, 211’s Community Connectors can schedule an appointment for you. For more information about available tax credits, visit www.211sandiego.org/taxes or call 2-1-1.