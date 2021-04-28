Power dressing is a fashion style that allows professionals to look and feel more…well – powerful; authoritative, official, and professional while maintaining their personality. The idea of this style of dressing is for people to have an excellent first impression. Because power dressing is usually used in business and the workplace, people are more likely to see you as competent.

Power dressing isn’t limited specific fabrics, accessories, or fashion choices. But surely you know it when you see it, whether it’s the classic red men’s power tie or an elegant strand of pearls on a politician.

Dressing Tips

When choosing to power dress, you should have a keen eye on your style, not to get it wrong. If you’re looking to get a good and lasting impression in your office or business meeting, here are some of the tips that will help you get it right:

Wear Pearls

Nothing spells authority better than pearls, and that’s why it’s a signature look for the most powerful women in history. Pearls are timeless classics and have always signified female empowerment, resilience, and beauty. During the U.S. presidential inauguration, one of the things that got the spotlight was the Vice President’s necklace . On such a significant occasion, the best fit of jewelry had to be pearls.

The best choice of jewelry for any woman going to the office or in government is pearls. You can get a pearl necklace or earrings for the big day. Pearl jewelry is usually short and has no complex modifications, making them suitable for official wear. Check out this collection for some examples.

Choose Silk Suits

Silk has been used on suits for so many years. For any woman looking for official attire, the close threads on silk materials ensure that very little skin is exposed. When wearing a suit to the office, no dressing style can be more official than that. Silk material also has a gentle texture which makes you comfortable while wearing them.

Influential figures in the world such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been seen wearing silk suits from time to time. You can either have a pair of trousers, or a skirt and a matching coat. You can pair it with a top of your choice and get the power look just right.

Avoid Too Much Skin

An office is a formal place where people are required to focus on the main objectives. This is why there’s a need to dress appropriately. If you decide to reveal too much skin, your colleagues and clients may get distracted. This could have a negative impact on the office.

An excellent way to avoid such is by wearing dresses, trousers, or skirts that reach below the knees. You can also avoid wearing off shoulders and low neckline tops. By avoiding such unnecessary distractions, people around you will have a positive perception of you.

Find And Keep Your Style

Even when dressing and seeking an authoritative look, you should always have a signature style at the back of your mind. Finding a style that suits you will enable you to feel comfortable during your working hours.

People will most likely identify you through your style. If you always wear suits, or a specific type of jewelry, having a unique style will ensure people identify you by it. The unique style will then bring a sense of competency and quality associated with you.

Be Well Groomed

As said, power dressing is not just the dress code but also includes your grooming. For your power dressing to sit well, you need to maintain a good look and take care of yourself. These include your hairstyle, your nails, and your makeup.