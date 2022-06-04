By Diana Cavagnaro

Fashion Redux 2022 is a collaboration between the San Diego History Center and San Diego Mesa College. This is the 12th year that they have teamed up for this amazing project. Each year, a decade in history is picked and the History Center comes up with four garments in their history collection for the design students to use as inspiration for creating a contemporary design. This year the decade chosen was the 1940s.

Initially the students are invited to come to the History Center and view the Inspirational pieces. Next, they create a mood board, come up with a sketch, and then a designer statement. This year the top three students chosen were Hanieh Etedali with Back to the ‘40s, Ena Walters with A Wink Back-’40s and Cynthia Moreno withFlirty Forties Follies.

On April 28, a Fashion Redux virtual event was held with collections specialist Jeremy Prince and development manager Sheila Thomas from the History Center and Mesa College fashion professor Jordyn Smiley. Smiley gave a wonderful presentation and slide show on the fashions of the ‘40s which was divided into two sections. The dressing of the early years was very utilitarian as the women started to work and began wearing pants. The latter half saw a more feminine shape developing as the restrictions were lifted. We saw the rise of American designers and the New Look by Dior in 1947.

During this virtual event there was a discussion panel with the top three student designers. Each talked about their conception for their contemporary creations and then a vote was held for the People’s Choice Awards. The winner was Cynthia Moreno. Moreno said that she was inspired by small detail such as fabric covered buttons, pleated fabric, and a fabric covered belt. She wanted to create a dress that felt feminine, sexy and elegant. This midi dress she created had gathers at the under bust and a high side slit with fabric covered buttons and loop fasteners. The prize she won was a one-year membership to the History Center and a $100 gift certificate at Sewing Machines Plus.

For more information about Mesa College visit sdmesa.org. The San Diego History Center opened an exhibit on April 15th with the four garments from their collection plus the three inspirational garments from the Design Students at Mesa College. Currently they may be viewed from Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Balboa Park. For more information visit sandiegohistory.org.

