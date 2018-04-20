Fire closes businesses at The Hub

Sara Butler | Editor

Two Hillcrest businesses have temporarily shut their doors following a fire on April 8.

The fire, which occurred on Sunday morning, started in Big City Bagels, a cafe located in The Hub Hillcrest Market. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and the case is under investigation.

The Hub Hillcrest Market — dubbed The Hub for short — is a shopping center full of shops and offices in the center of Hillcrest, located at University Avenue and Vermont Street. Approximately 50 businesses call the Hub home; these companies include fitness studios, restaurants, grocery stores and more.

There were no fire-related injuries or deaths from the incident. However, two businesses were damaged: Big City Bagels and Fix Body Group.

Big City Bagels, where the fire originated, is located on the first floor on the southwest side of The Hub, parallel to University Avenue. Chiropractor Fix Body Group, the upstairs tenant directly above Big City Bagels, was also affected. Both businesses were forced to close due to the building fire damage.

San Diego Uptown News was unable to reach Big City Bagels. Currently, the business’ phone number plays the following voicemail:

“We are currently closed due to a building fire. We are hoping to reopen sometime in June, is our best guess. We will update our web page, voicemail and social media sites as soon as we have further information.”

Additionally, a handwritten chalkboard sign inside of their Hillcrest location reads:

“We will be back! We will miss you! Thank you for your love and support.”

Due to the ongoing investigation, Fix Body Group was unable to comment on the specifics of the incident at this time. However, the day after the fire, Fix Body Group sent out the following email to their online subscribers.

“Unfortunately, as some of you may know, there was a fire at our Hillcrest location on Sunday morning. No one was harmed but there was considerable damage to the office. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we do our very best to accommodate all patients.”

Big City Bagels has two other San Diego locations: Rental Car Center at 3225 North Harbor Drive, as well as coffee carts around San Diego State University’s campus, 5500 Campanille Drive.

Fix Body Group has three other locations: 12171 World Trade Drive, 9920 Scripps Lake Drive #107 and 4031 Pacific Highway.

During Fix Body Group’s closure, all Hillcrest patients will be seen at its Pacific Highway office. A sign outside of their closed office directs all questions

to 619-295-9791 or billing@fixbodygroup.com.

Regency Centers, the property management of the Hub, declined to comment as of publication deadline. Both City Bagels and Fix Body Group said they will update customers, patrons and patients on their websites and social media pages.

We will provide follow-up coverage as more details about the fire become available.

— Reach Sara Butler at sara@sdcnn.com.