Consumption methods for marijuana can be a little overwhelming for first-timers. With all the information out there, it’s hard to know the best way to consume cannabis. Online sellers, including Grasscity, provide extensive information regarding their products. However, you need to understand what each offers before choosing one, so this post will outline the most common consumption methods and their benefits.

Bongs and Joints

These are two alternative ways to smoke marijuana. Smoking is the most popular method of consuming cannabis. Smoking and vaping are two ways of inhaling cannabis. The only difference is that the first process involves inhaling smoke, while vaping involves the inhaling of vapor.

The smoking consumption method also involves heating cannabis materials to the point of combustion and inhaling the smoke that contains the active compounds. A bong is a water pipe that filters the smoke before it is sent out for inhalation.

Joint is another alternative way of smoking cannabis. It involves rolling your ground marijuana onto a paper, lighting up one end, and inhaling the smoke from the other end.

Edibles

Edibles are a potent way to consume cannabis and take advantage of its benefits without smoking or taking pills. Edibles come in the form of gummies, lemonades, brownies, etc.

In general, edibles are cannabis-infused foods, and when ingested, the cannabinoids are absorbed by your digestive tract. This consumption takes about three hours before you can start feeling the effect. It is straightforward and great for people who love sweet things. All you have to do is chew, drink, or swallow and wait for its effect to set in.

Dry Herb Vaporizers

This consumption method is known as vaping, and it involves using a device to heat dry cannabis to a temperature of over 400F. When this happens, the active compound in cannabis will be transformed into vapor, ready for inhalation. With this method, you will experience an instant high as the active compound will hit your brain almost immediately.

A dry herb vaporizer is a portable vape device for vaping flowers, concentrates, and other dry herbs like peppermint, clove, and basil. The benefit of this device is that it’s discreet. With new technological advancements, some vapes are so tiny that they fit into your palm without drawing any attention.

And since it delivers vapor, you do not need to worry about having unpleasant breath that lingers after you finish. Vaping is also not harsh to your lungs or throat compared to smoking. It also tastes better, and you don’t inhale any harmful byproducts.

Pills and Capsules

This oral consumption method comes with its precise dosing. Consume your cannabis pill just the same way you consume your traditional medication. This is a good option for those who hate the idea of smoking. However, always remember not to self-medicate. Before taking any pill or capsule, talk to your doctor.

Transdermal Patches

This marijuana delivery is not common compared to other methods of consumption. Transdermal patches work by placing patches on the body so the cannabinoids can sink into the skin and pass into the bloodstream.

The good thing about this cannabis delivery is that you can remove the patches yourself once you notice any side effects. The drug level in the blood does not reduce, meaning the desired effects will last for a long period. For this reason, this is perfect for patients suffering from chronic pain to maintain a consistent pain-relieving effect throughout the day.

Tinctures

This is another way of consuming cannabis orally. This is cannabis in its liquid form. The basic principle behind its production is that it is made by dissolving cannabis extract in alcohol for sublingual consumption. Hence, it is called an alcoholic cannabis concentrate.

This tincture comes in a dropper bottle; at first glance, you might think it’s a supplement or skincare product. Therefore, tinctures are also discreet.

To use this product, you have to press a few drops under your tongue and hold. It is then absorbed through the blood vessels immediately. This method produces a fast-acting effect within 15-30 minutes. Tinctures generally have no food allergens or sensitive ingredients. No matter the purpose of taking tinctures, whether for sleep, pain relief, wellness, etc., the rule of thumb is to start slow.

Conclusion

The dosage requirement for cannabis products is to start little. Therefore, as a beginner, to determine your ideal tolerance, you have to start slowly and progress slowly. For example, you can begin by consuming one drop of tincture, then slowly progress to two drops if its effect is insufficient.