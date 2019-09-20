‘Take Me Home Huey’ – This film documents contemporary artist Steve Maloney’s transformation of a wounded warbird into a colorful sculpture. Documentary Short / Dirs. Alicia Brauns, Christine Steele, and Steve Maloney / 2017 / 56 minutes / Tues., Sept. 24, at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in Balboa Park

‘Mosul’ – The gritty, thrilling story of local militias and uneasy allies who banded together to liberate Iraq’s second-largest city of 1.3 million people from IS in 2017. Documentary Feature / Dir. Daniel Gabriel / 2019 / 86 minutes / San Diego premiere / Wed., Sept. 25, at 5:15 p.m. at MOPA

‘Homemade’ – Documentary Feature / Dirs Jason Maris and Danielle Bernstein / 2018 / 82 minutes / world premiere / Wed., Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at MOPA

‘The Whistleblower of My Lai’ – This artful, resonant documentary counterpoints the story of one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. military history with the production of a radical new opera about the helicopter pilot who broke the story of the notorious My Lai massacre. Documentary Feature / Dir. Connie Field / 2018 / 65 minutes / San Diego premiere / Thurs., Sept. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at MOPA

Drama Block: Intense Stories of Service – This selection of shorts includes stories of loss, survival, and resilience. International films are also featured in this lineup. 96 minutes / Thurs., Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at MOPA

Drama Block: Not Your Everyday Story – 104 minutes / Fri., Sept. 27, at 6:15 p.m. at MOPA

‘The Black String’ – After a lonely convenience store clerk goes on a blind date with a mysterious woman, his world begins to unravel in horrifying fashion. Narrative Feature / Dir. Brian Hanson / 2018 / 92 minutes / San Diego premiere / Rated R / Fri., Sept. 27, at 9 p.m. at MOPA

‘Sunken Roads: Three Generations After D-Day’ – A young woman joins a group of D-Day veterans on a pilgrimage to retrace their route from World War II. “Sunken Roads” follows their journey, painting an intimate portrait of these soldiers during their final return to Normandy. Documentary Feature / Dir. Charlotte Juergens / 2019 / 90 minutes / West Coast premiere / Sat., Sept. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at UltraStar Cinemas at Hazard Center

‘The Donut Dollies’ – In 1968, two best friends joined an elite team and flew into a war zone wearing powder blue dresses. These idealistic young women embraced their mission — to cheer up the GIs in Vietnam — with energy, creativity, compassion, and resolve but had no idea what they were getting into. Forty-seven years later, they reunite in Vietnam to retrace their steps; ask why they went; ask whether they made a difference; unlock buried memories; and share their stories for the first time. Documentary Feature / Dir. Norm Anderson / 2018 / 85 minutes / San Diego premiere / Sat., Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. at UItraStar Cinemas at Hazard Center

‘Island Soldier’ – “Island Soldier” interweaves the personal stories of Micronesian soldiers serving in the U.S. military, following their journey from the most remote islands in the Pacific to the front lines of the war in Afghanistan, and back again. Through the odyssey of the Nena family of the tiny island of Kosrae, the film humanizes the repercussions of America’s foreign wars, and the changing fabric of a small island nation caught in the tides of international politics, teetering on the brink of economic collapse. Documentary Feature / Dir. Nathan Fitch / 2017 / 85 minutes / Sat., Sept. 28, at 3:30 p.m. at UltraStar Cinemas at Hazard Center

Awards Celebration – Join us for the awards celebration, honoring filmmaking excellence. Admission includes drinks, appetizers, and entertainment. Comedian and former Navy Officer Jamie Kaler hosts. 180 minutes/ Sat., Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at Parq Event Center

Doc Block: True Stories of Survival and Heroism – This selection of shorts includes documentaries spanning from the Civil War to present-day conflicts. 98 minutes / Sun., Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. at UltraStar Cinemas Hazard Center

Vietnam Block – This selection of shorts includes documentaries about the Vietnam War, the veterans, and the war’s aftermath. 80 minutes / Sun., Sept. 29, at 3:30 p.m. at UltraStar Cinemas at Hazard Center

‘Scramble the Seawolves’ – A ragtag team from meager beginnings becomes the most decorated squadron in Naval Aviation history and of the Vietnam War. Documentary Feature / Dir. Jeff Arballo / 2018 / 107 minutes / Sun., Sept. 29, at 5:45 p.m. at UltraStar Cinemas at Hazard Center