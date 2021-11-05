By Diana Cavagnaro

Grace Loves Lace held a launch for their 2021/22 collection on October 7.

The event for their new Coco Loco Collection was held in their showroom on Sixth Avenue. This showroom is located in the heart of San Diego’s Cortez Hill District in a majestic Catholic Church built in 1923 with high ceilings and stained-glass windows. The hardwood timber floors, high ceilings and Spanish revival archways make it a stunning piece of architecture in San Diego and the perfect place for a showroom.

Bec Radnell, the showroom manager, greeted everyone with a glass of champagne and an invitation to a beautiful graze board. The showroom was filled with the new collection, Coco Loco, the Fall/Winter 21 Elysian Collection and the Silky Satin Bridesmaid Collection. Alessandra Ambrosio, a Brazilian-American model, was the most recent celebrity sighted wearing a Grace Loves Lace.

A game was played to determine what veil matched attendee’s personalities. After finishing a quick questionnaire, they told you which veil fits your personality. After the short questionnaire, guests could try on the veil they were matched with and take a picture in a photo booth.

Florist Jade Rocca from the Blooming Forward created a flower station with blue and white hydrangeas, white spider mums and magnolia leaves set up for pictures. For those who cannot come to the showroom, they have a bridal online showroom. This virtual appointment will help you with a stylist and sizing.

After the customer decides on a wedding dress, measurements are taken for a perfect fit. They recommend that you order the gown 6-8 months ahead of time and then this gown will arrive 6-8 weeks before your wedding. They are handmade in Australia using sustainable practices. They have invented their own GRS certified eco lace that is crafted from 100% recycled materials. They currently are transitioning to satin made from 97% recycled materials.

When the guests left this launch party, they were given a must-have goody bag which contained a pair of their beautiful pearl earrings. To visit this beautiful showroom at 1620 Sixth Ave., call 619-539-7688.

Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned Couture Milliner based in Alpine, California.