Friends of Balboa Park, a nonprofit that champions the legacy and beauty of the park, is stewarding a number of exclusive opportunities for the community to enhance Balboa Park.

With fall in San Diego around the corner, we look forward to all things pumpkin and spice and everything nice in Balboa Park!

Balboa Park Awards Luncheon

Join us for the Friends of Balboa Park’s annual Awards Luncheon on Friday, Oct. 4. We will recognize honorees for their commitment to preserve and enhance Balboa Park for future generations.

Millennium Awards

Globe Guilders of The Old Globe

San Diego Junior Theatre

Inspiration Awards

Karen Krampe, San Diego Civic Youth Ballet

Mark Leland, San Diego Automotive Museum

Jim Marsh, San Diego Zoo Global

Greg Rushall, San Diego Automotive Museum

Betty Peabody Emerging Young Leader of Balboa Park Award

Brianna Mirabile, San Diego Museum of Man

Tickets start at $85, with tables and sponsorships available. Please join us in celebrating Balboa Park’s shining stars!

20th Anniversary Appeal

Throughout 2019, Friends of Balboa Park has been celebrating its 20th anniversary of enhancing and preserving the park for future generations. As part of a special anniversary appeal, we are highlighting the more than 300 projects and programs Friends has undertaken that have made Balboa Park a shining jewel. Visit our website for more information, and consider a tax-deductible donation today.

Pumpkins and poinsettias in the Botanical Building

Friends of Balboa Park’s annual display of pumpkins and poinsettias will be filling the Botanical Building in the upcoming months. November features gourds of all different sizes, colors, and textures, while December highlights traditional and hybrid poinsettias. You can help make these displays a festive sight-to-see this year by making your tax-deductible donation for a dedication today.

Free carousel ride on Halloween

Celebrate Halloween at the Balboa Park Carousel on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. All children 12 and under in costume will receive a free ride on the carousel, so come enjoy a ride and the park’s festivities!

Balboa Park Carousel

In 2017, Friends purchased the historic Balboa Park Carousel, and launched a multi-year $3 million fundraising capital campaign to restore and complete the purchase of the carousel. The campaign recently surpassed the $1.9 million mark, thanks to the community’s generosity. We still have a ways to go to reach our next milestone, and need your support. Please consider a donation today, and help preserve one of the park’s most beloved icons!



Benefits of Being a Friend

Friends is celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, and is commemorating this milestone by launching a new membership program that rewards supporters and encourages even more people to join our efforts to make a meaningful difference in Balboa Park. Join online at friendsofbalboapark.org/membership.

For more information on Friends’ events and park improvement projects, or to support the Balboa Park Carousel, call 619-232-2282 or visit friendsofbalboapark.org.

— Friends of Balboa Park is a nonprofit affinity organization that champions and enhances the park by connecting the philanthropic community to Balboa Park. The group has spearheaded major capital improvement initiatives throughout Balboa Park, including upgraded carillon speakers in the California Tower, restoration of the historic Cabrillo Bridge gate houses and Lily Pond, information kiosks, Adopt-A-Plot program, dedicated benches and trees, operation of the historic Balboa Park Carousel, and other programs that facilitate the community’s direct involvement in the enhancement of Balboa Park.