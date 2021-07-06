If you’re the parent of a child who has recently been diagnosed with autism, ensuring he/she receives the best support is likely to be at the top of your agenda.

ABA therapy, otherwise known as Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, monitors behavioral changes to identify whether a child’s social development and communication skills are progressing while implementing the right steps to ensure that struggling individuals can get back on track.

ABA therapy is a long-standing treatment for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and can be used in a wide range of settings, including home based and in the classroom.

However, with some children requiring up to 40 hours of ABA therapy every week in order to unlock its full potential, paying for it can be a scary prospect. The key is to enter the process with transparency. This guide should provide all you need to know.

How much does ABA therapy cost per year?

When you complete the most basic research into the cost of ABA therapy in the U.S., the figure of $120 per hour with a board-certified ABA therapist is likely to scare you.

After all, simple maths shows that even a few hours each week could cost you dearly:

10 hours per week x $120 = $1,200 per week or $62,400 per year

20 hours per week x $120 = $2,400 per week or $124,800 per year

40 hours per week x $120 = $4,800 per week or $249,600 per year

Quite frankly, those figures make therapy a challenge for many families. Some families might not be able to afford enough hours each week for an ABA therapist to build a rapport or fully analyze their child’s behavioral changes. So, does that mean you should give up? Not at all…

Contributing factors

There are many contributing factors that can influence the overall expense of ABA therapy. Some of the most telling aspects are;

The severity of autism experienced by the individual child

Geographic location, as well as the supply and demand of ABA therapists

How many hours are required every week (the good news is that 10-20 is usually more than enough)

The individual ABA therapist’s experience levels and desired rates

Length of time (in months or years) spent with the ABA specialist

Where the ABA therapy will take place

Even the above features show that the situation isn’t quite as daunting as it seems at the first glance. In truth, the calculation of multiplying the hours per month by $120 is unlikely to be accurate and your overall bill will be far smaller.

Meanwhile, parents that cannot afford board-certified ABA therapist may look for help from other pediatric caregivers. However, aside from the fact it could compromise the level of support, it may also exclude you from some of the alternative funding methods. And, as we’re about to find out, there are plenty.

What are the different ways to approach and fund ABA therapy?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children with autism can need anywhere between $17,000 and $21,000 per year in extra care compared to neurotypical kids. This covers medical appointments and other additional care, as well as therapies like ABA. It is far too much money for most families to find, which is something the authorities do tend to appreciate.