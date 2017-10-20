HBA holds annual meeting

Hillcrest Business Association conducted its annual meeting on Oct. 10 at The Offices of M. Roland and Associations, on the top floor of the Mr. Robinson building on the corner of Park Boulevard and Robinson Avenue.

Guests sipped wine or cocktails and sampled sliders at the mixer-style meeting that was open to the public. HBA executive director Benjamin Nicholls shared the annual report, and elections were held for seven seats on the HBA board of directors as well as a seat on the Uptown Community Parking District board.

All seven candidates seeking a two-year term on the HBA board were elected or re-elected by a majority vote. They are:

Ryan Bedrosian, general manager of Rich’s Nightclub.

Tami Daiber, chief operating officer at Carleton Management.

John Husler, founder and operator of Lestat’s Coffeehouses in Hillcrest, University Heights and Normal Heights. Husler was the only new board member elected.

Charles Kaufman, co-owner of Bread and Cie.

Larry Malone, co-owner of Empire House.

Alfonzo Tsing, banking center manager at Comerica Bank.

Delour Younan, owner and operator of Hillcrest Shell gas station.

Visit bit.ly/2yuuEse for more detailed biographies.

— Text by Ken Williams