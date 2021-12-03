By Neal Putnam

A preliminary hearing was rescheduled to Jan. 4, 2022 for the drug impaired driver who is accused of killing architect Laura Shinn while she was riding her bicycle in North Park.

The hearing had been set for Nov. 24, which was the Wednesday before Thanksgiving for Adam David Milavetz, 38, of Pacific Beach, who is charged with second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while under the influence of drugs in the July 20 incident.

The Nov. 24 date was set at Milavetz’s first court appearance in August, perhaps because attorneys didn’t realize it was the day before Thanksgiving, which would have been difficult to subpoena witnesses. San Diego Superior Court Judge Robert Trentacosta recently re-set it for Jan. 4, according to court records.

Shinn, 57, was on Pershing Drive on her way to work at 7:30 a.m. as the director of facilities planning at San Diego State University when she was struck from behind by Milavetz’s 2011 Prius while she was in a bicycle lane.

A prosecutor said Milavetz was arrested a month before the incident on a charge of suspicion of driving under the influence of meth. On his Facebook page, Milavetz wrote he was a “420 mobilization tech” for a cannabis dispensary. He also wrote he was a delivery driver for another marijuana dispensary and sometimes worked from his PB home.

Milavetz has pleaded not guilty. He remains in the George Bailey Detention Facility without bail. San Diego police arrested Milavetz at the scene.

Shinn was an avid bicyclist and was riding to work as she often did, according to the American Institute of Architects San Diego. She was their board president this year.

— Neal Putnam is a local court reporter. Reach him at nealputnam@gmail.com.