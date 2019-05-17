Girl Scouts San Diego honored Hillcrest resident Nancy Jamison during its Cool Women of 2019 luncheon and ceremony on March 29. Proceeds from the 19th annual event will support programs that help Girl Scouts use their voices, develop a strong sense of self, step outside their comfort zones, and build resilience.

Jamison — a Girl Scout alum — retired in January from San Diego Grantmakers after 13 years as president and CEO. She has served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, and often speaks to audiences about strategic approaches to philanthropy that address social issues on a systemic level.

“By shining a spotlight on these extraordinary Cool Women, we are inspiring today’s Girl Scouts to reach their own potential,” said Girl Scouts San Diego CEO Carol M. Dedrich. “Girl Scouts is the best place for girls, wholly devoted to preparing them for a lifetime of leadership, from the wilderness to the boardroom.”

The Cool Women Class of 2019 were selected for the personal and professional achievements that make them consummate role models for girls.

Girl Scouts San Diego also presented its 2019 Emerging Leader Girl Scouts during the event. The girls were selected for their potential and outstanding achievements that are already making the world a better place. The 43 teens completed an orientation session that included training in networking skills, business etiquette, and the basics of personal branding. In addition, they spent the morning of the Cool Women event participating in a mentoring workshop with Cool Women and other highly accomplished professionals.

Five of the Emerging Leader Girl Scouts introduced the five Cool Women honorees on stage at the program. Each girl had met “her” Cool Woman during a one-on-one meeting. Emerging Leader Alina Ho presented Jamison.

“Listening to Nancy Jamison speak from the heart while drawing from her vast knowledge opened me up to new perspectives and understanding of social issues,” Ho said.

Jamison was equally impressed with Ho and the other Emerging Leaders. “These young women have the character and conviction to make the world a better place,” declared Jamison. “Clearly, Girl Scouting is preparing this next generation to lead, guided by principles of innovation, collaboration, inclusion and justice.”