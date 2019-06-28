By MARY M. MCKENZIE | Hillcrest Town Council

The Hillcrest Town Council (HTC) had a lively agenda for its June 11 meeting. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher began the meeting exploring the “new direction” being taken by the county board. As the only Democratic on the council, Fletcher’s first proposal as a supervisor resulted in a new temporary shelter Downtown, funded by Jewish Family Services for all of 2019. Fletcher also has proposed that the county examine a property at the north end of Third Avenue to be developed as a behavioral health crisis-stabilization unit. The vacant property had been proposed for the development of luxury condos. Fletcher emphasized his commitment to veterans, child welfare, and to environmental justice. Among his many commitments, he serves on the California Air Resources Board. He expressed great concern that San Diego has consistently violated the Clean Air Act, which disproportionately affects lower-income communities where most big polluters are located.

Christie Hill, advocacy deputy director of the ACLU, briefed the group on several critical bills in Sacramento focused on public safety. Hill spoke first about AB 392, the California Act to Save Lives, introduced by Assembly member Shirley Weber from San Diego. This bill allows police officers to use deadly force only when no other options are available. Hill then explained a 2020 ballot measure restoring voting rights to people on parole.

June is officially Pride month. San Diego Pride programs manager, Bob Leyh, elaborated some of the logistical details of the Pride. He emphasized that this year’s festival celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion in New York, which ignited the LGBTQ movement for equal rights. The Spirit of Stonewall Rally takes place on July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Pride flag, where the Pride parade begins the next morning (July 13) at 10 a.m. For information: sdpride.org.

Community members heard public comments and were updated by several representatives of our elected officials. Zach Bunshaft reiterated U.S. Representative Susan Davis’ support for the Equality Act and for DREAMERs. Tyler Birch, representing Council member Chris Ward, announced that more funding has been secured to trim trees and clear brush in our local canyons.

Acting HTC chair Jae Mohr announced that the council is again organizing the post-Pride cleanup in cooperation with San Diego Pride. Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at Sirens on Monday, July 15. To learn more and to help keep our community fabulous, please contact HTC’s Neighborhood Improvement Chair William Pontius at wpontiu@wgu.edu.

Mohr also explained that the Hillcrest Town Council is in a state of transition after the previous chair stepped down from the board. The remaining board members have expressed their continued commitment to the organization and the Hillcrest community.

The Hillcrest Town Council welcomes all community members. There is no regular meeting in July. Instead, the Hillcrest Town Council is hosting its summer social on July 26 at Sisters Pizza, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The next regular meeting will be Aug. 13. For more info or to help with the cleanup, check us out on Facebook or Meetup! Or contact hillcresttc@yahoo.com.

— Mary M. McKenzie is the secretary of Hillcrest Town Council.