On Dec. 13, the San Diego Bike Coalition celebrated a year of work to make San Diego County more bike-friendly with its 8th annual Holiday Joy Ride.
With bikes decked in string lights, the ride circled around Balboa Park and culminated at the Golden Gears Award Ceremony.
This year’s Golden Gears Awards Recipients:
-
- Advocate of the year, San Diego Mountain Bike Association
- Bike friendly business of the year, Mixte Communications
- Elected official of the year, Councilmember Georgette Gómez
- Public partner of the year, City of Imperial Beach
- Community partner of the year, Bike San Diego
- Volunteer of the year, Mary Elliot
[Editor’s note: All photos by Rocio Colon]
Related Posts
Sara is the editor of San Diego Uptown News.
Leave a Reply