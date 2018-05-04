Honoring South Park’s history

May is Historic Preservation Month, and South Park is ready to celebrate.

The annual Old House Fair will return for its 20th year on Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The docent-led educational tour features five historic homes, and will begin at the Rose Wine Bar, 2219 30th St.

South Park recently received its historic district designation, which is bounded by 28th Street to the west, Elm Street to the north, 31st Street to the east and A Street to the south.

Public transportation will be available for ticket-holders, who can hop on and off a trolley to view the houses in any order.

There will also be two architect-led bike tours of neighborhood homes, starting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

After the event, guests are invited to have a drink at The Rose Wine Bar.

Home preservation specialists, contractors and vendors who will be on hand to answer questions, as well as present renovation and restoration projects.

Tickets are $30–$48 and can be bought at bit.ly/2I6qsGf. For more information about the event, visit oldhousefairsd.com.