One of the most critical aspects that you gain is a home. With this space, it can be enriching to set up things such as your bar. Having a place where friends and family can enjoy themselves is very gratifying and rewarding.

There are many items needed to create a full bar at home. Not only do you need an assortment of drinks, but you also need cups, straws, garnishes, and other items that will make the experience much more rewarding.

When creating a full bar, it is crucial to take your time making sure everything is perfected. Here is an easy guide to creating your bar at home.

Tools and Materials Needed.

If you’re DYing, then there are a few things you will need to get before you can begin building your home bar.

● Drill with 1/4″ bit and 7/8″ spade bit (if you’re going to drill into the countertop)

● Measuring tape

● Pencil and trim level or one of those nifty laser levels

● Rubber mallet or a hammer and a block of scrap wood to protect the wood when you tap in the dowels. If you don’t have a rubber mallet, use your hand as protection from injury. We’re not trying to kill ourselves here. Just build a bar.

● Almost any type of alcohol, from beer to wine

● A fair amount of countertop space

While you’re building a home bar, there are a few extra things that you might consider having on hand for your crafting, but these are the basic ones you’ll need.

Once you have all of your materials, the first thing you need to do is determine where they will be placed in your home. You’ll want to make sure that there are no outlets or other furniture in its location. Then, just take a few measurements and draw out where the bar’s baseboard will go against the wall.

After that, you’re ready to remove the baseboard and drywall. If it’s a new construction home, then this shouldn’t be too hard. Just remember to save yourself some time by cutting through any nails in their way with your tin snips before you start pulling on the board.

Get your drinks and mixers ready if you want.

It’s important to note. This is not a list of items required to open a bar out of your home. This is simply a list to help you stock up on common ingredients and mixers for drinks. Every reputable bartender has their bottles and bulk cocktail mixers from the local liquor store or online for bulk orders. Bulk cocktail mixers are usually the bulk of what is needed when creating your bar at home. You’ll notice bulk-specific mixes, such as Bloody Mary mix and Margarita Mix. The bulk-specific cocktails also come in bulk containers, so they can be easily broken down and divided into smaller portions for drinks.

Layout the Groundwork

The room in which you are planning to build it will define the layout of your bar. Also, the form can develop through time depending on what we put where. For instance, if you have an odd-shaped bar area that doesn’t accommodate 6 bar stools easily, then mixing things up or moving them around might change how you use that space.

If you do not have a room designated for your bar, think about incorporating the design in an open space in which you can define boundaries and how they will be used. Think of this as a catch-all room where friends and family gather.

Adding some extra cabinets or shelving above or underneath or adding some hidden storage can be an option. Draw up a plan of where you want things to go before building the bar set.

Erecting the Framework

You can erect the framework for happy hour at your home bar in one or two days, but if you want to do it right, you will need to invest the time, attention, and energy required over three days. Keep in mind that erecting a bar is not like assembling an industrial shelving unit; you’ll need to pay more attention to details where pipes and wires are concerned. Your home bar deserves to be built with precision and care.

Constructing the framework is a simple task, especially if you choose an uncomplicated design with few angles and curves. There are, however, specific locations where pipes must be fitted together and items that need to be painted or stained. You will also want to consider the placement of your wine rack.

Inserting Stabilizers for the Bartop

To build a home bar, you need to develop the bar top. To do this, you will need to purchase two long pieces of wood or plywood. These pieces should be about six feet in length and around 3/4ths of an inch thick. The top part needs to be around 4-5 inches longer than the bottom piece.

The next thing you will need is to cut it into two pieces, as an electrical saw isn’t going to do the job. To keep everything straight and level, lay out a line where you want to cut across both bars. Make sure that this line is straight and level. Use a spirit or water level to make sure that this line is on the same plane as the outer walls of your bar top.

Once you have made this first cut, use it as a guide for making the second cut on top of it. Make sure that both cuts are parallel with each other before removing any wood. Once you have completed this, you will need to sand down the edges of each piece.

Once these pieces are complete, stand them up on their shortest end and place them against the wall where you wish for your bartop to be located. Once they are in place, make sure that they are straight by using a level or another method to ensure that they are level.

Once you have checked this, mark the holes of the top piece with a pencil where it meets up with the bottom portion. Use your screws to attach this piece to the bottom part of the bar top.

Install the Bartop

This is not extremely difficult, but it can be a real pain if you do not have the correct information.

Before building your bar at home, the first thing to consider is whether you want a solid bar (that looks like one) or something that holds all your alcoholic beverages. However, if you want something that looks aesthetically pleasing and holds your drinks, then you can buy a bar cart.

Having a bar at home is a desire that seems to be a bit out of reach for many people. However, it is not as complicated nor expensive as most people think. You can create your bar at home in a relatively short amount of time with minimal effort and for next to nothing.