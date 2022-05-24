How to Hire a Criminal Attorney

The biggest question on most people’s minds when facing criminal charges in Los Angeles is how to hire a criminal attorney. Unless you have been arrested or charged with a crime before, you probably don’t have much experience with the criminal justice system, and choosing the best criminal defense attorney to represent you may seem like a daunting task.

You want to find an attorney you trust and feel comfortable with, but you may be too embarrassed about your arrest and pending charges to ask friends or loved ones for a recommendation. We understand how difficult it can be to research and hire an attorney when dealing with the stress of facing criminal charges, but we also know how incredibly important it is to make the right choice. To find out if our seasoned criminal defense lawyers are the right fit for you, Contact Perlman & Cohen today for a no-obligation consultation.

Why You Need a Criminal Defense Attorney

If you have been arrested or charged with a criminal offense in Los Angeles, you must obtain qualified legal representation as quickly as possible if you want to put forth the strongest defense, but you should know that not just any attorney will do.

You need a Los Angeles-based attorney on your side with experience handling criminal cases like yours, whether you are facing charges for driving under the influence (DUI), domestic violence, or another misdemeanor or felony offense. When you choose Los Angeles Criminal Attorneys, our legal team will begin working on your case right away to maximize your chances of beating the charges and getting your life back.

It is our top priority to review the circumstances of your arrest, thoroughly analyze the prosecution’s evidence against you, and begin crafting a defense strategy that gives you the best chance at achieving a favorable outcome. Finding the Best Criminal Attorney for Your Case No one wants to be in a situation that calls for an attorney. But if you are concerned about your rights, your reputation, and your future – and you have reason to be if you have been charged with a crime – your first priority should be to find an attorney committed to helping you avoid a criminal conviction and the many penalties and collateral consequences that can stem from a conviction.

Our attorneys at Los Angeles Criminal Attorneys have represented clients throughout Southern California in all types of criminal cases, from minor misdemeanors to serious felonies. We have appeared in criminal courts across Los Angeles County, and we will use every resource at our disposal to help you obtain the best possible result in your case.

Questions to Ask During a Consultation

When it comes to hiring a criminal attorney, finding the best fit means asking the right questions and establishing a rapport that makes you feel comfortable and confident in the attorney’s abilities and professionalism. Most law firms will offer a free initial consultation, during which you can get a feel for the attorney’s skills, experience, fees, and dedication to your case.

The following is a good basis for the types of questions you will want to ask during your consultation:

How long have you been a criminal defense attorney? Attorneys often specialize in a specific area of the law and are most effective when arguing cases they understand the best. Not all attorneys have the skill and knowledge necessary to represent clients in criminal cases and you don’t want your legal issue handled by an inexperienced attorney.

How much experience do you have with criminal cases like mine? The criminal justice system is complex and complicated and an unfavorable outcome in your case could mean life-changing penalties. You will be at a great disadvantage if you hire an attorney who does not have extensive experience representing clients in criminal cases.

How many criminal cases have you won? Any attorney you meet with should be open to discussing their results in past cases. You want a criminal attorney with a proven record of success handling criminal cases like yours.

How much experience do you have in local Los Angeles County criminal courts? You want an attorney who is local to the court where your case is pending and has a good relationship with the judges and prosecutors. That way you can feel confident that he has a good understanding of how cases are handled there and how best to approach your case.

What possible outcomes can I expect in my criminal case? A good attorney will ensure that you understand the charges against you and the potential penalties you could face if you are convicted. No attorney can guarantee a specific result, but an experienced one should be able to evaluate the preliminary information you provide and give you an honest answer about how your case may play out.

What defense strategies would you employ in my case? Confidence is key when it comes to defending criminal cases. An experienced criminal defense attorney should be able to give you an overview of the legal arguments and defense strategies that may be available to you based on the facts of your case.

How much will I pay in legal fees? Cost is probably one of the biggest factors to consider when hiring a criminal attorney. You will obviously want to know if you can afford the attorney’s services and how and when you will be billed.

Being charged with a crime in Los Angeles can feel like the end of the world, but just because you are facing criminal charges does not mean your life is over. You have important rights, including the right to be represented by a qualified attorney, and you deserve a criminal attorney who will advocate for you and represent your best interests every step of the way.

Our DUI and criminal defense attorneys at Los Angeles Criminal Attorneys are fiercely committed to protecting our clients’ rights in even the toughest legal situations, and we will do everything in our power to help you avoid a criminal conviction. Contact our attorneys today to find out how we can handle your criminal matter.