Premature ejaculation is among the most prevalent sexual dysfunctions in men, with studies showing that 20% to 30% of men in the sexually active age group experience it. As common as it is, many men shy away from discussing the problem with their spouse or seeking help to combat it. If you experience premature ejaculation frequently due to performance anxiety, stress, an underlying erectile dysfunction diagnosis, or another reason, you don’t have to ignore it. Here are some tips for preventing it.

Try a Delay Spray

A delay spray is a desensitizing product you can order online to help delay ejaculation. It contains a topical anesthetic product known as lidocaine which numbs the nerves that trigger ejaculation. Depending on the dosage, a delay spray can take effect in around 10 minutes and lasts up to 60 minutes.

Many men who use delay sprays enjoy being able to buy them over the counter and often experience both delayed ejaculation and increased sexual satisfaction. If your doctor believes a delay spray might be of benefit, you can purchase it online with ease.

Distract Yourself

Experiencing frequent premature ejaculation can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety, especially when physical and chemical causes have been ruled out. However, you might have some luck combating the problem by distracting yourself during sexual stimulation.

Focus on unrelated and mundane tasks, such as an alphabetical list of fruit and vegetables or math equations. You’re still able to enjoy the experience, but you’re shifting your focus elsewhere to go the distance.

Use the Start and Stop Technique

Once you have discussed your premature ejaculation problem with your spouse, they can assist in helping you overcome it with the start and stop technique. This describes bringing you to the brink of ejaculation before stopping for 30 seconds to allow you to regain control before starting again. Try this at least four times before allowing yourself to ejaculate. With enough practice, you might gain power over how long you last.

Try the Squeeze Technique

While it sounds uncomfortable, the squeeze technique is one that many men rely on to gain control over when they ejaculate. It involves being brought to the brink of orgasm before you or your spouse places pressure on the head of the penis to decrease arousal. Place your index finger on the area where the head joins the shaft and your thumb on the other side before squeezing gently. Wait 30 seconds and repeat the process several times.

Use Condoms

Condoms are an effective form of protection against diseases and unwanted pregnancy, but they also benefit many men experiencing premature ejaculation by desensitizing the penis. While some men don’t like wearing them for this reason, it can be an advantage if an overly sensitive penis is one of the main reasons for the problem you’re experiencing.

Condoms are also economical, easy to use, and offer protection against cervical cancer in females. With so many advantages, it makes sense to explore this option and see if they’re suitable for you and your spouse.

Preventing premature ejaculation can be a team effort between you and your spouse, involving communication and exploring multiple methods. If you’re actively trying to combat this problem, talk to a healthcare professional and consider some of these tips above.