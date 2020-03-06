The Census provides vital information about the nation’s growing population and infrastructure, which impacts the everyday lives of all persons living in the United States. Census data is used to allocate funding for communities, ensure public safety, and plan new schools and hospitals. People use Census data to decide where to open businesses and offices, which create jobs. The 2020 Census is the first census to rely heavily on digital response, but will still have phone, mail, and wifi-enabled kiosk options available before enumerators are sent door-to-door.

Starting in mid-March 2020, households will receive an invitation in the mail informing them of the options for filling out the Census questionnaire. The invitation will contain a unique ID number to use when filling out the Census. However, if you misplace your number, you can still take the Census using your home address. Once the invitation arrives you can respond for your home in one of four ways:

Online: Complete the questionnaire at the official website, my2020census.gov on your desktop computer or mobile device, or through Questionnaire Assistance Centers and Kiosks hosted by libraries, governments, and community groups at various locations around the region. A full list of locations will be posted to countme2020.org in the next few weeks. The online self-response form is provided in 12 languages plus English, and 59 other language assistance guides are provided online, including in Braille and large print

Phone: Response can be made by phone. Depending on the language preferred (12 languages plus English), there is a toll-free number a resident can call. Call the Census Bureau Customer Service Center at 800-923-8282.

Paper Questionnaire Form: If requested, a paper form can be provided in Spanish and English, as part of the update/leave campaign and for those who do not receive mail at their physical address.

In-Person: In-person home visits by official Census enumerators will begin in April 2020 to visit college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers, and others who live among large groups of people. In May 2020, Census enumerators will begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census by April 30, 2020, to help make sure everyone is counted.

If you are filling out the Census for your residence, you should count everyone who is living there as of April 1, 2020. Be certain to count babies and children (all ages), close or extended family members, people who are not related to you, and people staying with you without a permanent place to live.