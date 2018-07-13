Iconic win for North Park baseball team

By SDCNN Staff

On Saturday, July 8, North Park Little League’s All-Star team (ages 8–10) won the District 33 All-Star tournament, held at Jim Goodridge Field. Aside from some recent wins by the intermediate level a couple years ago, this is the first time North Park has brought home a district banner since the ’90s. After the game, the team celebrated with the community at Mazara’s Pizzeria in South Park.