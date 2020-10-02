By SUE GONDA | Downtown & Uptown News

“One of the things that concerns me most is that we will no longer have a pioneer in the civil rights movement or women’s rights movement on the court. And I think we are losing something now that we’ve lost that voice. We had it with Thurgood Marshall and we’ve had it with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And I hope that somehow we can regain that.” – Prof. Anita Hill on NPR

Since 1970, Ginsburg was the architect of successful legal challenges to gender discrimination. In recent years she’s been a cultural icon (without prompting from her) as “the Notorious RBG,” a “badass” superhero-like crusader for equality and inclusiveness. Her small stature and soft-spoken style contrasted sharply with her edgy wit and withering condemnations of gender and race-based laws and practices.

“I ask no favor for my sex. All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks,” we hear her say in the documentary RBG. Today, you can find many pages of her image or quotes on COVID-19 face masks, T-shirts, tattoos, internet memes, and even Halloween costumes. Look, and you will easily find, “I dissent” or images of her iconic headshot with a crown. She regularly “appeared” on Saturday Night Live, thanks to actor Kate McKinnon.

Her recent rock-star status started with a 2013 law student’s blog after Justice Ginsberg’s scathing dissent about voting rights in states with racial discrimination history. But her reputation as a social justice warrior was cemented before she was appointed to the Supreme Court. Ginsberg attacked gender discrimination, arguing not just for women’s rights, but also revealing how gender-based practices hurt men. She knew how to get into the discomfort zone of the Supreme Court’s male justices.

In the ground-breaking 1972 case she brought with her husband Marty, Charles Moritz, an unmarried man, was barred from taking a tax deduction for caring for his sick mother.

The IRS said the deduction, by statute, could only be claimed by women, or widowed or divorced men. After she and Marty won that case, her husband later recalled that, amazingly, the government petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming the decision “cast a cloud of unconstitutionality” over literally hundreds of federal statutes, and it attached a list of them compiled with Defense Department computer software. Ruth said it was a “treasure trove” of laws to after. The Moritz case invalidated over 170 other discriminatory laws.

As a lawyer, she argued before the Supreme Court winning five of six landmark cases. As a volunteer for the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, she played a role in 34 additional Supreme Court cases. Her volunteer work and role as a law professor at both Rutgers and Columbia Universities were framed by her own experiences.

It was the combination of her personal and professional self that surpassed her extraordinary social justice legal career and Supreme Court appointment — launching her to a nationally beloved hero. When she graduated from law school in 1959 and looked for a job, she said she had three strikes against her: she was Jewish, a woman, and a mother. She could not find a paid job practicing law. Ginsburg’s experiences led her to develop her legal strategies.

As Shana Knizhnik, the blogger who launched the “Notorious RBG” movement, says, Ginsberg’s “own experience of being discriminated against, overcoming that and reaching the highest level of the judicial system is really inspirational to young women.”

When she successfully argued the case of Reed v. Reed (1972), it was the first time the Supreme Court struck down a law because it violated the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. That became the strategic foundation of her attacks on legal discrimination. When the Reeds separated and their son died, Idaho law mandated that the father, as a male, be sole executor of the estate. Her argument on behalf of the mother resulted in striking down that law.

She also found inspiration in her husband, also a lawyer, who was incredibly supportive. In Reed, she had two co-authors – women lawyers whose ideas helped build her arguments: Dorothy Kenyon, an early advocate for women’s rights, and the brilliant Pauli Murray, an African American feminist, activist, and co-founder of the National Organization for Women (NOW), who had pioneered the idea of using the 14th Amendment to achieve women’s rights.

Some may have been impatient with Ginsberg’s personal, low-profile demeanor and decades-long approach. Rather than look for big media cases, she was systematic in striking down individual laws violated the Equal Protection Clause.

But she evolved, too. By the time she reached the Supreme Court, and as it became more conservative, Ginsberg became more outspoken in her opinions and dissents. She said that dissents were as important as decisions — they laid the foundation for future legal change.

So, in 2006 when the Court ruled against Lilly Ledbetter, who had been paid less than male co-workers at Goodyear, Ginsburg was then the only woman justice on the Court. She read aloud her scorching dissent stating that “the court does not comprehend… the insidious way that women can be victims to discrimination… The ball is in Congress’ court.” President Obama signed the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act a year and a half later.

Now, we mourn the loss of both her legal and cultural-political influence and inspiration. Ginsburg was a storyteller, focusing on the facts of history and law to shed a light on women’s lived experiences. Thankfully, the plethora of Ginsburg films, interviews, books, and legal writings live on. May all her history and imagery remind us of her successes in this time of political ugliness and debates about her replacement.

In the words of another feminist legal pioneer, Anita Hill, “The fact that she continued to advocate on behalf of equality even though she was in the minority, I think, that is what has inspired a lot of people.” Like the Ledbetter case, “…even when you may seem to be down and your position may seem to be lost, there are ways that you can move on to win.”

— Sue Gonda is professor of history at Grossmont College and former lecturer for over two decades at SDSU’s Women’s Studies Department. She is also the board secretary of Women’s Museum of California in Liberty Station.