The temperatures during the summer may be awesome if you are hanging out with friends or heading somewhere fun. But, for your dog, the heat during the day is simply too much. If you live in San Diego, you are going to have to do your best to keep your furry friend cool as the summer heat is here. Heat exhaustion is dangerous for dogs and it can be life threatening. But, with some simple changes to their routine, they can be kept safe from the sun. Let’s take a look at some ways you can keep your dog cool in the San Diego heat.

Check the Sidewalk

Before you walk your dog, always do the sidewalk test. In other words, touch it with your hands for a few seconds. If it is too hot for your hand then it is too hot for your canine to walk on during the day. Your puppy’s paws are sensitive and they can burn their pads walking on the sidewalk during the day. Always check before you walk and this is going to save your dog from a lot of pain and discomfort that they cannot tell you about.

Walk Early On

We all know that a dog’s favorite time in the day is walk time. So, in order to beat the heat and the sun, you can walk your canine very early in the morning. This is going to give them an opportunity to explore and burn some energy in a safe way. Plus, when you can come home, they are going to be more than happy to take a nap. This will give you some free time to do whatever you want to; for example, you might want to watch some television, catch up with friends, destroy everyopponent in Fortnite or visit a gaming platform such as the online casino NetBet .

Always Provide Fresh Water

What is the one thing you do when you are too hot? You grab a bottle of water from the fridge. So, you want to ensure that your furry friend always has access to fresh and cold water during the day. This is something that they are going to help themselves too when they are feeling hot. It can do the trick when they are starting to overheat . So, keep an eye on their bowl throughout the day and fill it up when it gets low.

Resort to Indoor Games