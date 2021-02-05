In the recent January issue of Uptown News, DA Summer Stephan stated that the Moderna and Pfizer Covid19 vaccines have been FDA approved when they have actually been released under the emergency authorization act. The difference between approved and authorized is the difference between endorsed and allowed and I think you should make a correction.

Brian Schrader’s second guest editorial is more maddening that the first. After elected officials push policies that decimate local and independent businesses, we should then go to work for them? There’s nothing wrong with picking up trash but government is supposed to work for us, not the other way around.

Teagan McClain