Problem with Promenade

[Ref: “D3 Update: Promenade on the Hillcrest horizon” Vol. 10, Issue 22, or online at bit.ly/promenade-ward.]

And out of those 70 new parking spaces, the people who live on the street will have assigned parking for their respective domiciles? The proposal is not the issue, but how it effects the current residents of Normal Street, which you do not mention once! Did you even think about it? Everything happens on Normal Street. They shut the street down for more events than I care to keep count of and you want to KEEP all of them there and add more! So you’re moving to my neighborhood and deal with all the [explicative] it’s going to bring yourself? OK cool, sounds good.

—Sean Smith, via our website.

Growing neighborhood arts

[Ref: “Painting Hillcrest a new shade,” Vol. 10, Issue 23, or online at bit.ly/htc-arts.]

I’ve been guest curating monthly art shows at Subterranean Coffee Boutique in Hillcrest for the last year. It is exciting to see new opportunities and growth for the art community in Hillcrest. There are so many talented artists in San Diego and Hillcrest can offer an abundance of entertainment and talent given the opportunity and collaboration of artists and curators.

—Jennifer Cooksey, via our website.

Pipeline woes

[Ref: “Diving into the 30th Street Pipeline Project” Vol. 10, Issue 18, or online at bit.ly/30th-st-pipeline.]

Noise during night time hours is unbearable! I need to sleep at night!

—Andrea Whelan, via our website.

Atrocious or cool?

[Ref: “Hillcrest Town Council update: sexy streets and cool signage,” Vol. 9, Issue 23, or online at bit.ly/streets-signage.]

The new wayfinder/directional signs are atrocious. The plastic is peeling off, the colors or horrible as well as they really don’t give any good directions.

—Mike Stephens, via our website.

Building castles in the heights

[Ref: “Building castles in the heights,” Vol. 7, Issue 26, or online at bit.ly/castle-heights.]

Fascinating article! My mom, brother, sister and I lived in “the Castle” from 1967-1972. EVERYBODY knew where that house was. My husband hoped to buy it at some point, but passed away before he could realize the goal.

—Peggy Hunt, via our website.

I used to live in the White Castle house with my mom, two sisters and for a time my brother back in the 1960s and early ’70s … before the need for iron gates and window protection. [It had] wooden floors, push-button wall light switches, an ancient stove we called “Ben Franklin” and a drop-down ironing board in the kitchen, which usually turned into a dining table. I used to climb up into the main turret to watch the stars with my telescope … or take part in water balloon fights! The area of 42nd and Landis [streets] was one of the safest parts of the neighborhood, especially since it kind of became a police meeting point for coffee from my mom and where they could work on their reports. Great memories there, glad to see it and the other one down the street are still there. Sad though, that the gates needed to go up.

—Mike Mesmer, via our website.

