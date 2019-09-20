Re: The Irenic, youth shelter shut down

It’s ridiculous that the city is so rigid and not able to work with them. I can side with the city on the concert venue, I have attended concerts there myself and if there is a code issue that is life/safety related, it must be corrected. No one wants to see any people (they do lots of underage shoes) die in the unfortunate event of a fire or a panic breaking out. That said, it’s beyond me why there is no way for them to keep up the homeless services while things are being sorted out; especially since the article states, they have already started the process of a conditional use permit with the city and thus are clearly showing cooperation.

Eva Tho, via Facebook

This city is completely out of control lately. I believe that we are so overstaffed, that employees are making work for themselves so that they appear to be useful. It is time to completely restructure DSD, Code Enforcement and Wastewater as these departments have become completely bloated and useless. Please fire every department director and hire outside of San Diego for their replacements. We have allowed a corrupt system of power and ego to rule over us with fear tactics for too long.

Scott Jackson, via Facebook

Re: Short-term rentals

These short-term rentals are a nuisance. Two houses next door to me create an enormous amount of trash as most food is take out I guess. They are filling my trash bins as theirs are overflowing. Seems that getting an Uber ride involves lots of screaming for some reason at all times of the day and night.

Garden Contessa, via Facebook

Trump’s lies

At this point in his administration, Trump’s lies are as flagrant and shameless as they are ubiquitous. Especially in these recent days of increasing tension in the Middle East, this is disturbing enough.

However, the real reason for the mind-boggling whoppers comes directly from the fascist’s playbook. Whoever degrades himself to accept or pretend to accept blatant and obvious falsehoods has passed Trump’s personal loyalty test. He has hitched his wagon to a Bizarro-World version of reality from which there is no escape.

When Voltaire said, “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities,” he was prescient.

Mark McCool, Mission Hills