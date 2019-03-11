By Elaine Kalin

For more than 35 years, the Friends of the Mission Hills Library has raised funds to provide needed materials to the library and support its community programs. Book carts placed outside of the now-closed former branch, monthly Saturday book sales, and sales of books on Amazon generated most of the Friends’ revenue.

With the recent opening of the new facility at 215 West Washington St., the Friends of the Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Harley & Bessie Knox Branch Library now runs a separate bookstore located at the branch. When used books, magazines and media are donated to the library, the Friends sell materials not selected by the library for its collection. Volunteer members of the Friends work tirelessly to sort and select donated items to stock the bookstore or list online.

The new Friends bookstore is off to a successful start following the grand opening of the new branch location. Thanks to community volunteers who have stepped up to help staff the bookstore, it is open for several hours each day the library is open. Volunteers work in two- or three-hour shifts, and may commit to work on a regular basis or as needed. Volunteers may also help with selling donated items on Amazon. Prior experience is not required and training is provided.

Please consider making donations to the branch or volunteering to help the Friends continue to support the new Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library. For more information, go to library92103.org.

— Elaine Kalin is a member of the Friends of the Mission Hills-Hillcrest Library.