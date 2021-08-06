Coming late this summer, the Little Italy Social Club, a membership program that will provide guests with a wide range of activities and events, will launch in the intimate setting of Amici House in the Lit-tle Italy dog park. Proceeds from our program help to support arts, culture, and heritage in our commu-nity. Following are some highlights of our new club. For more information, visit www.conviviosociety.org.

Films al Fresco

Celebrating the art of fine filmmaking with outdoor screenings of classic, international, Italian and Ital-ian American cinema—and the fresh popcorn is free, of course.

Musicarramba! International Music Series

Prepare to be captivated by a series of musical performances showcasing local artists from diverse mu-sical backgrounds.

Piano Bar Karaoke

Who doesn’t like to sit around a piano, sip some vino, and sing along to some favorite tunes? We know your inner performer can’t wait to get out.

Pizza in the Park

Presented by master chef Giuseppe Monaco of Cucina Caprese, the wood fired pizza creations will be sure to delight all you pizza aficionados.

Canvas and Cask

Unveil your inner artist as you indulge in a guided painting course (with wine, naturally)—make new friends while you create your masterpiece with artistic flair.

The Art of Limoncello

Enjoy a master class in creating the traditional Italian liqueur—you will engage in a lesson in perfect-ing the technique, and you can also leave with a bottle to take home and enjoy.

VinoFest

Our signature wine-tasting events, highlighting the myriad regions of Italy, along with educational background and some musical accompaniment to enhance your experience.

In Cucina

Learn the art of preparing traditional and contemporary Italian cuisine from top chefs, and after the les-son you can savor your culinary creation.

— Tom Cesarini is the chief leadership officer and founder of Convivio and also serves as the Italian Honorary Consul in San Diego. Convivio provides advocates, donors, and volunteers the organizational capacity to ad-vance Italian cultural identity, preserve Italian cultural-heritage assets, cultivate community and fellowship, and foster multicultural awareness through the humanities. Visit: conviviosociety.org | Follow: @conviviosociety