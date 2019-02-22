Hillcrest resident, Patrick Zondler, was honored by Meals on Wheels San Diego County for his volunteer service at their annual Luminaries Breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

The event occurred from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Barra Barra Saloon (Serrano Room) located at 4016 Wallace St. Zondler was awarded for his 10 years of volunteer service with the nonprofit.

For over 59 years, Meals on Wheels San Diego County has contributed to the overall well-being of seniors by providing regular nutrition and daily contact with a caring volunteer. Learn more at meals-on-wheels.org or call 800-5-SENIOR.