By SDCNN Staff

UC San Diego Campus Planning invites the public to learn about the Long Range Development Plan (LRDP) for the Hillcrest campus on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

This LRDP is a comprehensive, official land plan that provides a blueprint for future growth and guides physical development required to accommodate the projected campus population through 2035.

The current LRDP was approved in 1995. According to the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) Scoping Meeting on March 21, preparing a new LRDP is necessary to: “replace hospital aging facilities; guide future development to respond to changing healthcare trends and needs; provide framework for improved site access and circulation; align plans with city and regional smart growth objectives, identify strategies to achieve UC Sustainability Policy requirements; and demonstrate UCSD’s long-term commitment to Hillcrest’s campus.”

It will consist of six phases of construction, according to the EIR draft, which include adding outpatient facilities, new parking, residential sections, and mixed-use spaces, as well as demolishing of the existing hospital and removing parking structures. (The full PowerPoint presentation of the EIR scoping meeting can be found at bit.ly/lrdp-ucsd-eir.)

Previously, UC San Diego Campus Planning held open houses in June and September 2017. November’s open house will be held at First Unitarian Church of San Diego, located in Bard Hall at 4190 Front St. For more information about the open house, visit lrdp.ucsd.edu.

San Diego Uptown News will provide additional coverage after the EIR is finalized and construction plans develop.