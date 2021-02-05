By Diana Cavagnaro

Lunanorte was founded on the principles of avant-garde fashion, gemology and fine arts. This jewelry line infused with nature was co-founded by Rosemary Nowell and Jessica Blankley GG AJP. Jessica said the name Lunanorte was something special to them when they started and they really wanted to reference the moon. They decided to keep it unique by choosing to translate it into Spanish.

I asked this creative pair how they started in fashion. Nowell said that she grew up in California and loves connecting art, fashion and jewelry design. She went to school to study fashion merchandising. Blankley is from New Jersey and went to gemology school at the University of Massachusetts. Combining their two interests in fashion they began this business in 2014. They blend colors and textures with earthly elements to create a balance with semi-precious gemstones.

I asked them how they operated their business and what was their experience during Covid last year. Unfortunately, they had to completely close down but were able to still pay their employees. Opening back up at the beginning of June they began placing their jewelry at more outlets such as vintage stores, hair salons, health food stores and flower shops. They were able to triple their business in 2020.

Some of the trends in jewelry are hair sticks. They are the perfect ornament to accent your zoom meetings. Quartz necklaces are popular right now and the women said that layering necklaces is huge. Additional fads are sterling silver rings and jewelry with birthstones. I asked this creative duo what is in the future for their business. They said that they were going to add semi-precious gem stones for home decorations which will add earthly elements to the interior of your house. Look for this in the future.

Their website has a wonderful guide for the meaning of each gemstone which covers both the scientific and metaphysical significance. Some examples are Rose Quartz which is believed to be the stone of unconditional love. It encourages forgiveness and helps you let go of anger, resentment and jealousy. Amethyst is thought to be the stone of protection. Turquoise is believed to be a purification stone that dispels negative energy. For more examples and a look at this uplifting jewelry visit: www.lunanorte.com

— Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned Couture Milliner based in Alpine, California. Learn more about our Hat Designer, Teacher & Blogger at www.DianaCavagnaro.com.