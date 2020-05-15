As the City of San Diego continues to take steps toward a safe reopening of parts of the community and economy, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer outlined resources for seniors, who continue to be one of the groups most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Faulconer highlighted in-home caregivers, represented by Domestic Workers Local 3930, and encouraged seniors to sign up for the City’s free Social Calls program.

“Seniors remain one of the groups most vulnerable to COVID-19, and resources are available to help,” Faulconer said. “Home caregivers and our free social calls program are lifelines to seniors in need. Older San Diegans who can’t risk exposure but need help shopping for food, or are just looking for conversation, can rest easy knowing that people are here to help.”

In-home care workers are among those on the front lines of this crisis, protecting some of the most vulnerable populations from being exposed to the coronavirus. Caregivers are a lifeline for many San Diegans, providing groceries and picking up prescriptions for people who cannot leave their home.

“I want to thank Mayor Faulconer for his strong leadership and highlighting critical care workers providing care in the most intimate, infection-susceptible settings,” said Doug Moore, executive director of the United Domestic Workers of America. “Caregivers are invisible heroes who have stepped up in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to protect some of the most vulnerable to this deadly virus. And we must do whatever possible to provide them with the proper equipment to stay safe.”

For many older adults, a compassionate voice in their lives can make a big difference in a time of crisis. The City of San Diego’s Social Calls program offers comfort and conversation to those most in need during the pandemic. The City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department staff calls people who sign up Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8-10 a.m. just to check-in, offer assistance or just say “hello.” The program is free of charge.

“The Social Calls program provides a valuable service to our senior residents who may be feeling more impacted and isolated than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Andy Field, director of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. “The service offers seniors a friendly voice to help them feel better connected to their community, as well as information about potential resources they can utilize if they have concerns about health and wellness, nutrition or transportation.”

For updates on City of San Diego services, programs, links to helpful information related to preventing fraud and abuse, please visit sandiego.gov/coronavirus.

For information regarding COVID-19 cases and directives from County of San Diego public health officials, please visit coronavirus-sd.com. Text “COSD COVID19” to 468-311 for text alert updates.

A statewide “Stay-at-Home” order is still in effect. For more information on the order, including what’s closed, what’s open and which industries are exempted by the state, visit COVID19.ca.gov.