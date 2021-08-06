Everytable, a mission-driven meal delivery company, is expanding outside of Los Angeles to San Diego. The company prices their ready-made meals based on what a community can afford. Each meal costs between $5-9.

Meals are priced according to the median household income of the neighborhood. For example, in National City a meal from Everytable can cost as low as $6 whereas the same meal in Del Mar, would cost $9, the highest price for an Everytable meal in San Diego.

Chefs in LA will prepare the food in a central kitchen and it will be delivered via truck to San Diegans. People who have worked from home for the past year had the opportunity to prepare fresh and nutritious meals from scratch. As they return to the office with an added commute, this is a way to keep fresh, healthy meals in their diet while cutting back on prep time.

In a sample delivery, the individually-wrapped meals consisted of a creole chicken grain bowl, Thai basil noodles and veggies, elote Caesar chicken salad, and salmon adoba. The meals were flavorful and included fresh vegetables. The hot dishes only took two to three minutes in the microwave to be ready to eat.

Area residents can now place their orders at www.everytable.com/subscribe.