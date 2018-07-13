Mission Hills historic building moves

By Steve Carpowich

On July 1, 2018, the historic Henry B. Jones House was moved from its longtime location at 4040 Fifth Ave. to an empty lot at 4114 Ibis St. in Mission Hills, across the street from the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Built in 1911, the two-story, shingle-sided home has been designated as an historical structure by the city of San Diego Historical Resources Board.

Scripps Health sought to find a suitable alternative for the historic Jones House for more than eight years. Over 100 sites were considered for relocation of the house. In 2017, Scripps Health entered into a formal agreement with the Catholic Diocese of San Diego to relocate the house for this purpose.

The Diocese of San Diego had been searching for a home for the priests of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Mission Hills. Scripps donated the historic, Craftsman-style Jones House to the diocese and completed all the necessary steps for the move.

Scripps relocated the Jones House because property on which the house resides is no longer zoned for residential uses and is now zoned for medical office and hospital uses. The nonprofit health care system is responsible for costs to move the home and to renovate its exterior. The diocese will be responsible for the interior renovations.

The home’s relocation intends to preserve a piece of history, provide needed housing, and allow for completion of the hospital master plan at Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.