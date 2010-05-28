More lost scenes from silent sci-fi classic emerge

By Scott Marks

SDUN Film Critic

“Metropolis” (1927)

Directed by Fritz Lang

Written by Fritz Lang and Thea von Harbou

Starring: Alfred Abel, Gustav Fröhlich, Brigitte Helm and Rudolf Klein-Rogge

Rating: *****

It’s all out there somewhere. The missing reels of Eric von Stroheim’s “Greed.” A complete print of Lon Chaney’s “London after Midnight.” Even the pie fight from “Dr. Strangelove” is lounging in a corner of some remote film exchange or museum. All it takes is one persistent archivist or student to pop open the right can of film.

Eighty-three years later and Fritz Lang’s groundbreaking dystopian sci-fi epic “Metropolis” continues to prove that there’s gold in them thar cans.

The UFA Studios production took two years to shoot and featured more than “37,000 extras including 25,000 men, 11,000 women, 1,100 bald men, 750 children, 100 dark-skinned people and 25 Asians,” according to a press release at the time. In June of 2007, it was determined that adjusting for inflation, the budget for “Metropolis” ran around $200 million. Film lovers never gave up hope. While not one frame from the uncut version of Orson Welles’ “The Magnificent Ambersons” has ever managed to surface over the years, new pieces of “Metropolis” kept popping up from time to time.

According to ZEITmagazin, at the time of its release “Metropolis” was “the most expensive German film ever made. It was intended to be a major offensive against Hollywood.” The print that premiered in Berlin ran 210 minutes. Paramount, who had struck a deal with Metro to help release UFA productions stateside, was dissatisfied with Lang’s stylish complexities. Critics panned the film and audiences stayed away in droves.

After its disastrous debut, Paramount reps, fanning flop sweat, took scissors and started snipping away at Lang’s creation. “Metropolis” was trimmed to 114 minutes for its American release. The plot was restructured to the point of oversimplification and many crucial scenes excised. In their wake, all that remained of the original “Metropolis” was an incomplete original negative and copies of shortened and reedited release prints.

How did an uncut print manage to book passage to Buenos Aires? ZEITmagazin reports that a local film distributor arranged for a copy to be sent to Argentina in 1928 for theatrical exhibition. Soon afterward a film critic claimed the missing reels for his private collection. The National Film Archive of the German Democratic Republic began their restoration efforts in the 1960’s. It was around this time that the missing footage was sold to Argentina’s National Art Fund. Obviously no one there had pieced together the importance of the reels.

I was in my early teens when I first watched “Metropolis” on television. Years later a friend screened a scratchy Super8 Blackhawk Films transfer. I eventually caught up with the film in 35mm and screened 16mm prints for my film students. The running time of each version varied somewhere between 85 and 93 minutes.

In 1984, composer Giorgio Moroder put his “American Gigolo” proceeds to work by restoring the short version to its original visual splendor complete with color tinting according to Lang’s specifications. The only downside was the insufferable score in which Moroder wrapped his gift.

Rumors began circulating in May 2008 that an uncut, 131-minute print of Orson Welles’ “The Magnificent Ambersons” was discovered at the São Paulo Cinematheque. A fan comment posted on the Turner Classic Movies website added, “Cans labeled correctly but ignored by over-worked local preservation staff which assumed it was regular print of film.”

Two months after the “Ambersons” rumor proved to be a false alarm, word arrived that members of the Museo del Cine Pablo C. Ducros Hicken in Buenos Aires had found a 16mm negative of what was thought to have been long-lost missing scenes from Fritz Lang’s 21st-century masterwork, “Metropolis.”

A copy of the print passed into the collection of the Museo del Cine in Buenos Aires in 1992. The Associated Press reported that 30 years ago Argentine film fanatic Fernando Pena heard about a man who had propped up a broken projector for “hours” to screen “Metropolis.” This made no sense to him because the only version of the film Pena knew ran 90 minutes. For years, he begged Buenos Aires’ museums to check their archives for the man’s longer version.

Paula Félix-Didier became museum curator in January 2008. Her ex-husband, director of the film department of the Museum of Latin American Art, first caught wind of the discovery from the manager of a cinema club. Together, Paula Félix-Didier and her ex-husband took a look at the film in her archive – and discovered the missing scenes.

The new material was shown to journalists for the first time in decades and Ms. Felix-Didier said theirs is the only copy of German director Fritz Lang’s complete film.

This is the second time in nearly a decade that a “definitive” restoration of “Metropolis” will play San Diego’s Ken Cinema. The spruced up 2002 print brought the film’s running time up to 124 minutes and this new version restores 23 additional minutes. Normally it is difficult to spot where new footage begins and old leaves off, but in this case the scratched up 16mm dupe print makes it easy. The found footage is woven throughout the feature, in some cases revealing entire subplots that were lopped off.

It is important to note that the “new” shots are not merely extensions of previously existing scenes. “It restores the original editing,” says The Association of Moving Image Archivists’ Martin Koerber, “restoring the balance between the characters and subplots that remained and those that were excised.”

Perhaps the greatest revelation comes from added insight into a key conflict concerning “Hel,” our hero’s late mother who played lover to both his father and the mad scientist who helped design the futuristic utopia. American playwright Channing Pollock, hired to rewrite the film’s title cards, believed that “Hel” was too close to “Hell” to be accepted by American filmgoers.

No one has seen the complete 210-minute version of Lang’s futuristic tale of man vs. machine since its May 1927 premier. While this is not the definitive cut (with overture and walk-off music), it’s safe to say the most important silent film in German history and arguably the most influential science fiction film of all time can no longer be considered lost.

You have exactly one week to see “Metropolis” at Landmark’s Ken Cinema.