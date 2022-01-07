By Neal Putnam

A murder suspect in the death of a Hillcrest man is now in a medical unit after his attorney said he has congestive heart failure.

The preliminary hearing for Randolph Winston Henderson, 52, was delayed Jan. 3 until Jan. 27 in the death of Steven Tucker, 60, who was found dead on Oct. 27, 2021.

Tucker was found dead in his home on Eighth Avenue just south of Robinson and police said he had visible trauma to his body. The murder charge says Tucker was stabbed to death between Oct. 25-27.

Henderson was arrested in Montague, Texas, on Nov. 9, 2021 and was extradited to San Diego.

An arrest warrant affidavit was ordered sealed by a judge so it is not yet known how Henderson knew Tucker or the circumstances of his death. Police said a friend of Tucker’s discovered his body and found his dog unhurt.

Attorney J.B. Campbell told San Diego Superior Court Judge Michael Groch that Henderson is housed in the medical unit of the George Bailey Detention Facility because Henderson has congestive heart failure.

Groch replied he was glad Henderson is housed in a medical unit. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail.

Henderson is a certified electrician. He was convicted of four counts of bank robbery in 1991 and 1992, according to court records.

— Neal Putnam is a local court reporter.